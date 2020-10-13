Sujit Banerjee steps down as CEO of Ecosys OOH

The Director and CEO of Ecosys OOH resigns from his post after serving the Publicis-owned agency for over 5 years

Sujit Banerjee, Director and CEO of Ecosys OOH has announced his resignation from Ecosys OOH. Banerjee served as Director and CEO of the Publicis Media-owned OOH organization from 2015.

Banerjee, while confirming the news to e4m, said he will be going on a sabbatical and hasn’t disclosed where he will be joining next.

Sharing the news on LinkedIn he remarked, “I am parting ways with my baby Ecosys OOH”.

Banerjee has worked with prominent brands like Audi, Renault, Fiat, Jeep, Acer, Ola and Jockey. Before his role at Ecosys OOH, he has worked for Hyperspace (A Posterscope Group), Portland Outdoor, Outdoor Advertising Professionals Pvt Ltd and Madison Outdoor Media Solutions to name a few.