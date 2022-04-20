Platinum Outdoor rolls out nationwide campaign for Frooti

Platinum Outdoor has rolled out an aggressive out-of-home (OOH) campaign for Parle Agro’s brand Frooti. The objective was to capitalize on the revival of outdoor commute with large impact hoardings and branding at heavy traffic areas to drive visibility and reach for the brand this summer.

The campaign covers 140 cities across India, including 8 metros and 132 cities. The campaign also includes Asia’s biggest billboard at Bandra Western Express Highway in Mumbai.

The brand has also executed large scale train wrap advertising and vehicle branding driving strong visibility for the mango beverage drink. Taking consumer engagement to a new platform, Parle Agro has also utilized the new experiential marketing tool, dual-screen mobile broadcaster set afloat in Juhu. The visuals with brand ambassadors Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan are also in the middle of the sea, grabbing attention of consumers at the beach.

The three-week-long Frooti campaign’s brand’s creatives are visible across highways, schools, colleges, malls, weekend getaway spots and tourist locations.

Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director & CMO at Parle Agro said, “With summer back in full swing and markets having resuming to normalcy after two years, we' are extremely excited about our aggressive summer campaign for Frooti and have used OOH as one of our key channels this year. Platinum Outdoor has ensured the dominating presence of Frooti in all relevant and strategic locations which has garnered us incredibly positive response.”

Speaking about the campaign, Dipankar Sanyal, CEO – Platinum and MRP said, “It’s been an incredible start to the summer with Frooti painting the out-of-home skyline yellow. This is Platinum’s first campaign for Parle Agro after receiving the mandate to handle their out-of-home portfolio. We’ve executed a high impact campaign targeting 100+ cities and towns across India using Madison suite of tools for sharp planning. The goal was to reach the TG at the right place at the right time and generate awe and excitement among consumers through the creative use of the enormous outdoor media.”

