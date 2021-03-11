MMRDA invites bid for advertising rights for upcoming Mumbai Metro's Line 2A

The licensing of branding rights will be given for Line 2A and 7 stations, for five years

The Maha Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) have invited bids to offer licensing of branding rights. The rights will be for the upcoming Mumbai metro for Line 2A and 7 stations. The licensing period for the awarded advertiser will be able to take on branding duties of the station for 5 years.

This initiative is aimed at increasing non-fare revenue for the Mumbai Metro. These two metro lines, 2A and line 7 will begin commercial operations from this year and the trial run will begin from March. The tender document has already been uploaded on their website and can be downloaded until April 1, 2021. The tender will open in 3 phases- Envelope A carrying tender fees & EMD, Technical Bid, and lastly financial bid. While the envelope A&B and the technical bid will open on 5th April 2021, the financial bid will be announced on 12th April of this year.

The tender will offer branding rights for Metro stations' concourse areas (non-ticketing area from nearby residential and commercial centers). Developers can construct foot overbridges (FOBs).

As per media reports, Metro One (Versova to Ghatkopar) earns Rs 40-50 crore through non-fare box revenue annually. In addition to this advertising bidding, MMRDA is exploring opportunities for non-fare box revenue on other similar Mumbai Metro lines.

