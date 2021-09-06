Laqshya Media Group joins hands with MMRDA for beautification of WEH

Laqshya Media Group has joined hands with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for beautification & landscaping of the Western Express Highway (WEH).



The project will be carried forward by the MMRDA Urban Designing Cell in association with the Laqshya Media Group under the direction of Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra’s Minister, Environment & Tourism, and guardian minister for Mumbai suburbs.

On September 5, Thackeray, accompanied by Metropolitan Commissioner SVR Srinivas IAS, inaugurated an urban beautification and landscaping project at the Kalanagar Junction.



Laqshya Media has joined hands with MMRDA for this project to reshape the WEH, the entry point of the world to Mumbai, with green initiatives.



On the association, Alok Jalan, Managing Director, Laqshya Media Group, tweeted, “Proud to be associated with this landmark beautification project.”



“With this initiative, more than a 6-km-long stretch (from Mahim Causeway to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport) on WEH will undergo beautification, which will include landscaping at various nodes/public junctions, flyovers underpasses, traffic islands, street furniture, bus Q shelters along with other urban design elements,” said MMRDA in its tweet.



It further added that thousands of plants and shrubs will be planted as part of the project.

