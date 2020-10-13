Lemma announces integration with VIOOH

Lemma has integrated with VIOOH, the global programmatic marketplace, in a partnership that will give Lemma access to a significantly increased network of premium digital OOH screen inventory.

The strategic alliance entails Lemma’s Demand Side Platform (DSP) integration with VIOOH’s network of managed media owned programmatically-enabled screens to be accessed by leading brands, media buyers and agencies(both traditional and digital) via Lemma.

Lemma has been aggressive with its global programmatic DOOH inventory expansion across markets, categories, clusters and audiences. This integration with VIOOH further strengthens & diversifies Lemma’s screen portfolio by connecting premium OOH sites across roadside, retail, transit, place-based media, digital billboards, and all other forms of digital signage.

As the first programmatic DOOH player built to Interactive Advertising Bureau’s (IAB) Open RTB standard, Lemma will source demand from digital-first agencies on to VIOOH’s managed screen network, subsequently improving screen occupancy rates & overall yield.

Gulab Patil, Founder & CEO Lemma, said “With advertisers’ growing appetite for programmatic DOOH heightened during this pandemic, Lemma upped its supply game with partners who can meet this demand effectively. VIOOH is a leading supply platform sharing a similar vision much in line with Lemma. Combining Lemma’s advanced programmatic platform with VIOOH’s premium inventory will solve for many of the modern-day marketing challenges, arising due to a lack of data-driven & dynamic solutions in the out of home realm.”

Gavin Wilson, Chief Revenue Officer, VIOOH, said “The impact of the pandemic on OOH advertising has been felt the world over, but it has also served to clarify the unrivalled benefits of programmatic OOH trading. Advertisers are able to utilise the flexibility progOOH offers and run audience-driven, targeted campaigns on premium, high impact sites.

“We’re delighted to have partnered with Lemma and look forward to working with them and enabling their clients to achieve impactful, memorable advertising.”

Sharing his thoughts on this strategic alliance Sanjaya Molligoda, Managing Partner, Lemma, commented “As audience movement is gaining momentum & consumers are feeling confident to move out, DOOH will bounce back & continue to remain a critical component in deploying omni-channel strategies. In this scenario, pDOOH players like Lemma along with strong supply partners will definitely serve as protective gear for brands as they step outdoors again”

“Partnering with VIOOH and having global access to JCDecaux screens is exciting as we venture out into a whole new world with renewed standards in Digital out of home advertising layered with data, technology and programmatic capabilities.”