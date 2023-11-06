OOH is expected to soar by more than 20% this H2: Ajay Mehta
Ajay Mehta, MD – Cinema and OOH, GroupM India, speaks to e4m about the growth expected in the OOH sector, their display for Sprite during the India-Pak match, and more
With the festive season on in full swing along with the ICC World Cup, the Out-of-Home (OOH) sector in India is witnessing a good growth. More and more categories are increasing their spends on the medium, raising hopes of full revival. exchange4media caught up with Ajay Mehta, MD – Cinema and OOH, GroupM India, to talk about the sector’s performance, festive trends, GroupM's OOH display for Sprite during the India-Pakistan clash, and more.
According to Mehta, the OOH sector is expected to increase by double digits in 2023 over the previous year. He is confident that this year, the sector will not only cross but will beat the 2019 levels.
Edited Excerpts
How was the first half of 2023 for the OOH sector and how has H2 been so far?
The year 2022 was the revival year for the Out of Home (OOH) sector. We grew from the previous year. In 2023, H1 was decent, but now that we're four months into H2, it's looking significantly better than the H2 of last year. Last year, from August onward, there was a slight slowdown in total ad spends. But this year, with Diwali coming late and the World Cup adding to the festivities, things are looking up.
The ICC World Cup is an event that lends itself extremely well to OOH, and because of an increased supply of digital OOH, particularly in major areas such as Mumbai, we are seeing significant double-digit growth this year.
Do you expect the industry to reach the pre-Covid levels this year?
It will not only cross, but will also beat the pre-Covid level, in my opinion. At GroupM, we are growing faster than the industry because of the wide portfolio of clients that we handle. We are way ahead of 2019 numbers.
Tell us about the new clients that you have added this year at GroupM's OOH arm?
We have started working with a number of new clients this year. The additional businesses have played a critical role in our growth. I can't reveal the exact size, but what I can tell you is that there is a certain change in the market. Spendings by startups have been challenged, and yet if we are growing and the industry is growing, it is because we are bringing in new clients. The most important thing to note is that the entire growth of the industry is based on new clientele.
Which are the big categories spending on OOH this year?
OTT is one of the major categories that spends on OOH, and has continued to do so. It has always been an important sector for OOH. Another intriguing observation is that FMCG appears to have boosted its spending, whether it is on F&B brands or personal care. However, it is not a new trend for 2023; it has been happening for several years.
While airports, the largest component of OOH, have made a strong comeback, jewellery as a sector has just exploded in terms ad spends on OOH. Another industry that spends on OOH is real estate. Now that the real estate sector has recovered, they have also returned to OOH. When it comes to OOH spending, these four-five categories are at the top of the list.
Any category that has reduced OOH spending?
Many new-age enterprises, D2C brands and social commerce brands have cut back on their spending. Not only startups, but also more evolved companies have curtailed spending, which can be ascribed to the funding winter and global conditions, particularly in the United States.
However, what is different is that many smaller Indian companies are also spending heavily. We have discovered that many owner-driven businesses, who may not be among the top 20-30 marketers, but are in the long tail, are spending significantly.
What kinds of OOH advertising demands do you see from clients during events like the ICC World Cup and festivities?
H2 this year has been very strong, led by triggers such as the ICC Cricket World Cup, Durga Puja and Diwali. We are seeing that clients just don't want the traditional OOH. They want anamorphic displays, integration with mobile, use of a lot more data and innovations. So off course, the traditional OOH is there but what we're seeing is that the adoption of innovations has just shot through the roof. This may be contextual due to the event around which the advertising is taking place.
Which categories are opting for anamorphic display? In terms of cost, how expensive is it as compared to the traditional OOH advertising?
At GroupM, we work with many categories and clients such as Coca Cola, Mondelez, VIP, IKEA and HSBC. All these categories and brands are choosing anamorphic displays. It's not restricted to a particular category. However, when it comes to innovations, FMCG brands are very keen.
When it comes to anamorphic displays, there are two aspects to the cost. One is the production cost of the content of the anamorphic and then it's the media costs. If I were to just use normal digital output and play my normal commercial, or the normal creative, the media cost will remain the same. The only difference is in the production costs. So, it can vary from single digit lakh to crore. It's really up to the brands what they want. It's really not much of an incremental cost, if you're doing a full-fledged ad campaign.
Can you tell us more about GroupM's recent India-Pakistan OOH show for Sprite in Bengaluru?
The whole ICC campaign has been done by us and that was a very high decibel campaign executed in a short period of time. It started with the key airports where maximum traffic is expected for the World Cup. The campaign was executed very interestingly during the India- Pakistan match. We had an anamorphic bit as well in the campaign along with augmented reality, which the audience could view through an AI app. It was created so that one could actually see one’s shower of ice cubes falling from the side as it went well with the entire theme of ‘thand rakh’.
Is the industry suffering because of the lack of third-party measurement?
The industry is attempting to come together in order to create a common currency. I believe there is a lot of discussion about it, but because it is a fragmented business, it takes some time to reach a consensus. Having said that, we at GroupM used a variety of measurements for our clients. We have a full suite of measurement solutions that essentially provide a lot of campaign data, and that is an extremely important part of our offers to our clients. While the sector is coming together, we haven't let that stop us from taking our own initiative in the space.
What kind of growth are you hoping for in H2?
According to us, this entire festive season, or if I look at OND (Oct-Nov-Dec) as a quarter, the growth will be in excess of 20%. It is likely to be around 20-23% as compared to last year.
What new trends can we anticipate in the coming year?
Due to a number of variables, 2024 will be an excellent year for the OOH market. The election is approaching, which indicates that the system's uncertainties will dissipate. As global geopolitics settle and it becomes evident that the United States will not enter a recession, funding winter will end. The entire startup ecosystem will begin to thrive again. Consumption is increasing, and premiumization has become a reality.
On the supply side, we are seeing a lot of new out-of-home supply, as well as a lot of new digital OOH supply. Some key new touch points are emerging, such as digitization of residential advertising spaces and small developments in programmatic digital OOH. People are more confident in PDOOH now, so we can play with larger digital budgets rather than the 2-3% increase in OOH expenses.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Schindler India & Times OOH join hands for in-lift advertising
According to Schindler, the estimated daily reach of in-lift advertising is over 1 million impressions across major cities
By Sonam Saini | Oct 25, 2023 3:04 PM | 2 min read
Schindler India has partnered with Times Innovative Media Limited (Times OOH) for in-lift advertising.
“This partnership will empower brands to seamlessly convey their messages, offerings, and advertisements through strategically positioned in-lift 24x7 connected screens. These screens present an opportunity for real-time interaction in elevators with a captive audience within residential condominiums, households, and corporate premises. The estimated daily reach is at over 1 million impressions across major cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, NCR, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad,” shared a press release.
Commenting on the strategic collaboration, Nitin Chalke, CEO of Schindler India, said, "Our elevators are evolving into compelling communication platforms and channels that can be served and managed from a single source, allowing us to share spectacular entertainment and essential information with passengers daily, enhancing in-lift digital advertising experiences.
With a growing number of residential complexes and office spaces across urban metropolises and tier 1 and tier 2 areas, the Indian DOOH advertising space is poised for exponential growth. This trend is further accentuated by the fact that elevators are naturally suited for OOH advertising. They're confined spaces where people actively seek distractions, and ads can effortlessly capture their undivided attention.”
"Regarding our association, Shekhar Narayanaswami, President of Times OOH, stated, 'At Times OOH, our mission is to revolutionize untapped avenues with the potential to foster direct engagement between brands and their target audience. We find in-lift branding particularly fascinating as it provides an ample opportunity to create high recall brand value through one-on-one communication. It's a pleasure to collaborate with Schindler India, a standout player in their industry. With our extensive experience in managing premium spaces like airports, city media, and agency business, we view in-lift branding as another successful addition to our portfolio."
"Schindler media network turns elevators into communication platforms. This revolutionary technology captivates audience with in-lift advertising. Our partnership with Times OOH is an outcome of our shared commitment to keep the viewers and riders entertained and informed in the most impactful way," said Tarunesh Mathur, Senior Vice President, Existing Installation Business.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Times OOH bags Chennai airport’s mandate
AAI launched a tender for Chennai International Airport’s advertising concession around the start of the second quarter
By Sonam Saini | Oct 23, 2023 5:19 PM | 1 min read
Times OOH has won the mandate of Chennai Airport, a source has confirmed to e4m.
AAI launched a tender for the advertising concession at Chennai International Airport around the start of the second quarter. The winning bidder was to develop and manage 18,500 sqft of advertising space for seven years under the contract.
According to media reports, the bidders needed a minimum of two years’ experience in operating contracts in the past seven financial years. They also required to have concessionaire rights in mass transit systems such as Metro rail, airports, city corporations or shopping malls.
Few weeks back, the outdoor advertising company acquired advertising rights for Goa International Airport. Under the contract awarded by the Airport Authority of India, Times OOH was granted the rights to market advertising opportunities both inside and outside the airport premises.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Durga Puja: An OOH-spicious time for brands in Kolkata
Increased footfalls, visibility, cultural connotation and emotional connection to the festival make the Pujo season an opportune time to go all out with OOH and banner advertising, say experts
By Sonam Saini | Oct 23, 2023 8:52 AM | 5 min read
Durga Puja is a massive marketing opportunity for brands to get into the Eastern India market. Declared an “intangible cultural heritage” by UNESCO, the festival has seen a huge rise in consumer spending this year.
The nature of the puja and its positioning in the city of Kolkata is a big win-win for banner and OOH marketing. We spoke to industry experts to understand what makes this a unique opportunity for brands to make the best of this medium of advertising.
Post pandemic lulls and macroeconomic concerns, the festival has come back in all its glory at a time of high consumer demands. Given the fervour with which it is celebrated, experts strongly believe that OOH advertising in the city will give tremendous visibility to brands across, giving brands a chance to connect with consumers and increase awareness of campaigns and festive offers.
They also suggest that Kolkata OOH advertising is a cost-effective medium than other metros, hence the ROI is also huge. Brands like Tinder, Finolex Pipes, Polycab and more regional brands like Emami, and JK Spices have already started leveraging Kolkata’s festive fervour during the Pujo season.
Sayak Mukherjee, Founder/Director at Brandwizz Communications lists four reasons why banners and hoardings are highly effective during the Puja festivities: “Firstly, there is an unprecedented surge in public gatherings and footfalls as people walk on Kolkata streets for pandal hopping through the day and night. Temporary bamboo structures are created to add new banner space on both sides of the street. Secondly, all streets are illuminated well to give banners great visibility.
“Third, Durga Puja has deep cultural and emotional connections for the region, and associating brands with the festival can create strong emotional bonds with the audience. Fourthly and finally, being a 10-day festival - Durga Puja offers an extended period for brand exposure compared to other festivals.”
Speaking about the way the brand goes about banner marketing in the city, Ashok Jaiswar, Vice President, Head of Marketing and Communications at Finolex Industries Limited says, “West Bengal is a very critical market and obviously, Calcutta is the gateway for the East. When it comes to Durga Puja, we do it (OOH marketing) with a lot of flair because this festival begins the entire thing in the East. So, last year also we did extensive branding and this year again, we are back. We create brand visibility in and around the clusters, which is actually an accurate intersection of our retail network and also places where people flock to and celebrate Durga puja.
“With extensive on-ground visibility and branding, we not only wish the people but also improve recall for the brand. In Calcutta, Pujo season sees kilometres of branding across the cities with buildings being hidden behind banners. We take it at a critical location where our customers or stakeholders are available.”
Saibal Gupta Co-Founder & CEO, Xperia Group also shares his thoughts: “Durga Puja is the biggest festival of West Bengal and Kolkata and during these times, every brand connects with the audience through OOH and banner advertising. Earlier KMC used to give us permission to put up banners. Now every Puja pandal has been authorized by the KMC to collect revenue against the banner and brandings near pandals.
“For brands, this is definitely an important period to connect with the consumers and maximise conversions. OOH, banners, cluster brandings with 15’x6’ boards, 30’x12’ boards, etc., not only create the festive feel across the city but also help brands to promote different puja offers and schemes.”
Speaking on the ROI of OOH advertising during Durga Puja in Kolkata, Mukherjee explains, “Consider that a typical famous Puja can attract up to a million audience during the festival. Now consider that there are hundreds of such pujas in Kolkata alone. The ROI is substantial due to the massive crowd-pulling nature of the festival. Brands can expect a significant rise in brand awareness and engagement that can translate to higher sales and long-term customer loyalty. Most brands spend 30% - 40% of their annual budget for the region in this ten-day festival. It has to be noted that banners and OOH are appropriate for certain segments of brands with deep pockets and patience to have a long-term brand-building attitude.”
The ratio of national brands to local brands spending on banner marketing across the city during the festivities is also huge.
Gupta opines, “Categories like local bakeries, snacks, sweets, and jewellery always spend during this puja period on OOH. Small brands get the opportunity to do advertising on their limited budget. However, the national brands also have some local budgets to spend along with local brands. The ratio of local spend with national spend if we take it is around 15: 85. (15% is local spend vs 85% is national spend)”
Naming some big brands who have spent on OOH this year in the city, Mukherjee says, “The ratio varies. While National brands often have larger budgets and may dominate prime locations, many regional brands invest majorly in brand visibility. It is almost tough to find any major brand (regional or national) that does not spend in Durga Puja banners. Some prominent national brands advertising are Finolex Pipes, ACC Cement, Pantaloons, Emami, Bata, Kwality Walls, Cadburys, Smart Bazaar, Lux, Rupa, etc. Major regional brands advertising are Bazaar Kolkata, Utkarsh Pipes, Skipper Pipes, JK Spices, Smart Bazaar, Bandhan Bank, Mio Amore and many jewellery and real estate ventures.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Will OOH dazzle this festive season?
As the celebrations begin, experts tell us the trends and challenges for the OOH sector this season
By Sonam Saini | Oct 12, 2023 8:49 AM | 3 min read
Be it the flower-clad taxis in Mumbai for Made in Heaven Season 2 promotion or Zomato’s ‘kheer mangoge kheer denge’ billboards, India's OOH advertising sector has undergone substantial transformation and expansion in the recent years. Even though the medium was severely hit during the pandemic years, it has now managed to rebuild its status. Now, with the onset of the festive season, elections and the cricket world cup, OOH is expected to see more and more advertisers come on board.
Amarjeet Hudda, Chief Operating Officer, Laqshya Media Group, believes most of the clients spend a lot of money during the festive season, especially for Durga Puja, Dussehra and Diwali, targeting their customers in a festive mood. The categories that spend heavily during these months are Auto, Consumer Durables, Real Estate, Organised retail, and E-commerce.
According to Dipankar Sanyal of Platinum Outdoor, there was a huge surge in the festive season last year, and he expects the same this year too. “Last four to five years have turbulent for outdoor. It was picking up in 2019, but then Covid came and everything went flat for two years,” he mentioned.
According to EY-FICCI’s M&E Report 2023, OOH media grew 86 percent in 2022 to Rs 37 billion. The value includes traditional, transit and digital media, but excludes untracked unorganised OOH media such as wall paintings, billboards, ambient media, storefronts, proxy advertising.
Sharing the brand’s perspective, Shivam Ranjan, Head of Marketing, Motorola-APAC, said, “We are going into this festive season with a strong mix of media, including OOH. Within OOH, we are focusing on digital OOH, due to its capability of programmatic serving, measurability, and near real-time insights that allow us to be agile with the communication and optimisation of our campaigns.”
With urbanisation, improved infrastructure, rising consumerism and an increased spending power, clients' expectations from OOH advertising too have evolved. “The clients expect better ROI on every investment, best in class innovations, tech-led planning and execution. Today, technology plays an important role starting from planning the campaign, to measuring metrics to ROI,” Singh explained.
Another trend that Sanyal has observed is that traditionally advertisers looked at spending on OOH nearly two weeks prior to the festivities, but now, most advertisers have now started advertising a week earlier so that they can get maximum eyeballs. Additionally, the digital OOH advertising (DOOH) has also emerged big. The digital OOH screens increased to around 100,000 and contributed eight percent of total segment revenues.
“Now with digital, there is more space for advertisers to come in one frame. Because of this, you can see it is getting more attractive. The innovations too are coming in at a much lower cost and creating a greater impact,” shared Sanyal.
The only challenge with the medium, according to Ranjan, is OOH being a fragmented industry with lack of measurability and agility. This becomes a serious issue for ROI-centric brands. However, the growth of DOOH, which is dynamic, agile and measurable, is giving marketers the confidence to invest in the medium backed by relevant data and outcomes.
Adding to this, Hudda highlighted that availability of good media spots is the biggest challenge in this season as media assets are limited and demand is very high. Due to the gap in the festive season, many clients are not able to fully optimise their campaigns. Rather sometimes, clients are even compelled to divert their budget which adversely impacts the industry, he shared.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Titan Eye+’s OOH campaign brings Ayushmann Khurrana 'live' to Mumbai mall
The campaign has been executed by Ogilvy
By Sonam Saini | Oct 4, 2023 6:17 PM | 2 min read
Titan Eye+, an eyewear retailer, has used innovative technology to launch their promotional campaign featuring actor Ayushman Khurrana. The campaign connects with customers in an interactive and engaging way by bringing Ayushman Khurrana 'live' to a kiosk at Phoenix mall in Mumbai.
“Titan Eye+ has used a Live OOH mall kiosk to feature a life-like image of Ayushman Khurrana that magically comes alive, allowing shoppers to have real-time conversations with the actor about the new line of products the brand has recently launched. The actor is seen actively engaging with passers-by, discussing the unique features and benefits of Titan Eye+ products like SmartGlasses, Luxury Eyeglasses and technologically advanced lenses. Shoppers have been thrilled to interact with the actor in this innovative and immersive way, taking the opportunity to ask questions, seek style advice, and take memorable photos with the kiosk. The new digital film is a culmination of this on-ground campaign done by the brand,” the company said in a release.
Commenting on the new campaign, Maneesh Krishnamurthy, Marketing Head, EyeCare Division, Titan Company Ltd. said, “Since 2020, we have launched our biggest innovations of the year in Q2. As consumers evolve, so do their expectations from brands. For our 2023 launch, we wanted to do something different, something that’s not been attempted before and is as innovative as our products. Ayushmann Khurrana is a much loved actor for his acting and styling skills and we felt that the live OOH interaction with Ayushmann will be a great way to push the limits of OOH advertising and engage consumers with our new line of products“
“We had a lot of fun thinking and executing this campaign. We had to launch 5 different innovative products in one go. The challenge was to create intrigue and impact for such a launch. Therefore, we married technology with creativity and executed an innovative idea for such innovative products.” shared Kishore Mohandas, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy Bangalore.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Times OOH gets advertising rights for Goa International Airport, Dabolim
The airport will feature a strategic mix of static, digital, and sponsorship opportunities
By Sonam Saini | Oct 3, 2023 5:05 PM | 2 min read
Times Innovative Media Ltd (Times OOH), India’s leading outdoor advertising company, has further strengthened its presence in Goa with a significant acquisition of advertising rights at Goa International Airport, Dabolim, for the next seven years.
Under the contract awarded by the Airport Authority of India, Times OOH has been granted the rights to market advertising opportunities both inside and outside the airport premises. Known for its strategically placed, premium-quality media assets, the company plans to renovate the media sites at the airport to offer top-tier advertising solutions to its clients. Dabolim Airport will feature a strategic mix of static, digital, and unique sponsorship opportunities, providing a diverse range of advertising options.
Goa International Airport, Dabolim, remains a leading destination for tourists traveling from within India and abroad, serving various international and national flights originating from major Indian cities. Furthermore, its proximity to the South Goa makes it an attractive choice for tourists. In the fiscal year 2022-2023, the airport handled approximately 7.89 million passengers.
This marks the second significant acquisition by the leading OOH company in the state. Prior to this, Times OOH successfully secured media rights at Manohar International Airport, Goa. With a focus on both national and international travelers to Goa, Manohar International Airport has received praise from passengers and advertisers alike for its design and media offerings. Times OOH has established a strong foothold in the western region by adding Dabolim Airport to its strong media inventory portfolio through its already existing media rights at Mumbai Airport, Mumbai Metro One, Ahmedabad Digital Billboards and Manohar International Airport, Mopa.
Shekhar Narayanaswami, President of Times OOH, emphasizes “With the acquisition of advertising rights at Goa International Airport, Dabolim we are establishing our exclusive presence in Goa. These media rights will enable us to make investments that meet international standards and provide delightful solutions to our clients. Goa is a preferred travel destination throughout the year. Now with media rights for both the airports we would be able to create memorable experiences for the traveller as well as provide a platform where advertisers can innovatively experiment and engage with their target audience”
Times OOH offers comprehensive media solutions across Airports, Metro, and Street furniture in India and Mauritius.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp