Domino's Pizza India sets pizza slice billboard on fire
Bike-bound delivery riders with smoke trailing from their delivery boxes were seen in the campaign
Domino's Pizza has set a new standard in event marketing with a fiery on-ground activation event in Gurgaon.
The event provided a sensory feast of fiery displays, smoky ambiances, and the unparalleled excitement of spice.
Creating an eye-catching environment, a blazing pizza slice billboard captured the attention of locals, sparking conversations and drawing the interest of those passing by, which was captivated by smoky fumes of the billboard.
The electrifying spectacle reached its climax as a fire tender arrived at the scene, dousing the smoke in a dazzling show of water jets, symbolizing Domino's mastery over spice and heat. As an extension to the on-ground activation, bike-bound delivery riders with smoke trailing from their delivery boxes navigated the city streets, demonstrating the brand’s dedication to delivering the Spicy Range right to customers' doorsteps.
“The objective of this activation was to captivate our audience and highlight the exhilarating sensation of enjoying a spicy Domino's pizza," said Sandeep Anand, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Domino’s Pizza India. “This innovative event allowed us to visually embody the excitement and passion infused into every bite of our new spicy range. The buzz and overwhelming response it has generated have exceeded our expectations."
Hyundai partners with Zest Outdoor Media to amplify sustainability goals
The brand began a campaign to promote the IONIQ 5 – Hyundai’s all-electric vehicle – which is displayed on Zest Media’s 60x40 feet billboard located on the Eastern Express Highway
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 3:01 PM | 2 min read
Starting last week, Hyundai began a long-term association with Zest Outdoor Media to amplify its sustainability goals. The brand began a campaign to promote the IONIQ 5 – Hyundai’s all-electric vehicle – which is displayed on Zest Media’s 60x40 feet billboard located on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH). The billboard earned a Guinness World Record in April 2023 for the maximum number of solar panels installed on a billboard, at 84.
Speaking on the partnership, Virat Khullar, AVP & Group Head Marketing – Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said “We are pleased to announce our association for a revolutionary solar-powered OOH platform with remarkable number of solar panels. We are proud to be a green partner of the OOH site which has been awarded Guinness World Record offering this innovative, sustainable & futuristic platform that not only reduces carbon emissions but also promotes renewable energy”.
Apart from its recording-breaking feat, the billboard also has a strategic significance for the brand as all the traffic on the EEH consists of only cars, and no two wheelers, thereby making it the ideal location to communicate with the target audience.
Expressing his enthusiasm, Rajneesh Bahl, Business Head, Zest Outdoor Media commented on the partnership saying, “At Zest, our effort is to offer the best to clients and our society, I would like to thank Sumit Banerjee of Innocean India who played a pivotal role in this association with Hyundai. Also, we are grateful to Hyundai management for encouraging and supporting us for this green initiative. This association will encourage other asset management companies to create green outdoor media assets, with the support of such brands. Zest is always committed to a greener OOH and is also working on few projects which will set new milestones”.
ideacafe.agency joins hands with ethinos to offer phygital solutions
The collaboration will provide data and intelligence along with creativity to elevate a brand’s visibility and effectiveness in the OOH domain
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 15, 2023 10:43 AM | 2 min read
Ideacafe and Ethinos have come together to form a strategic partnership to deliver the best phygital solutions for brands by bringing together data and intelligence along with creativity to elevate a brand’s visibility and effectiveness in the OOH domain.
Ethinos Digital Marketing focuses on solving new-age business problems by deploying digital solutions that fit a brand’s business and ideacafe is an agency which is redefining the “brewing” of IDEAS that are media agnostic.
Nabendu Bhattacharyya, Founder of ideacafe, said, “We believe that the consumer today is dictating the terms of engagement and the lines between physical and digital have blurred to a significant extent because of which brands now need a better integrated solution to connect effectively and hence our partnership with Ethinos sharpens our OOH offering and makes it even more efficient than it already is”.
Brijesh Munyal, Managing Director Ethinos said, “We are excited to announce our partnership with Ideacafe. This strategic collaboration will allow us to offer our clients a more comprehensive marketing solution that combines the reach and impact of OOH with the precision and targeting of digital. Together, we can help our clients reach their target audiences at every touchpoint, from online to offline."
Fabian Trevor Cowan, Chief Growth Officer, ideacafe said, “The next phase in the evolution of OOH will be driven by the true convergence of data and creativity riding on the wheels of technology. The rapid rise in DOOH will rightly raise the expectations of a client base that has begun to believe in the power of Out of home. This collaboration will provide us and our clients with deeper insights on audiences that can now be applied to the OOH environment.”
Maruti Suzuki hires 3 agencies for OOH advertising
The brand is likely to spend Rs 100 crore on OOH ads this financial year
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 9, 2023 11:03 AM | 1 min read
Maruti Suzuki has appointed three agencies - Tribes Communications, MOMS Outdoor Media and Laqshya Media - to manage its out-of-home (OOH) advertising account.
The brand is likely to spend Rs 100 crore on OOH advertising this financial year.
The news was confirmed to exchange4media by Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director - Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India.
Commenting on the account win, Laqshya Media said, "We have been retained again amongst the incumbent agencies for another tenure. Laqshya has been onboard with Maruti since 2009, except 2 years in between."
Earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki appointed Mindshare India as its new media agency. The mandate will cover traditional, outdoor and digital media.
Myntra & Talented bring back Adarsh Balak
The agency has worked on a billboard campaign for Myntra’s End Of Reason Sale
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 7, 2023 1:05 PM | 3 min read
Adarsh Balak entered meme subculture over half a decade ago when Priyesh Trivedi resurrected the protagonist and the 80’s poster aesthetic to showcase the bitter-sweet comedies of the modern dystopian world. It took social media by storm with its varied shades of dark humour and vivid illustrations.
For the millennials, Adarsh Balak has been the poster child of subversion, quiet rebellion and self-expression. Precisely why it became one of the most culture-impacting pieces of art for modern-day India.
Fashion is a powerful form of self-expression, and like art, it is a tool to inform dissent. So to promote the biggest offers of Myntra’s biggest sale of the season–End Of Reason Sale, Talented agency collaborated with Priyesh to create a billboard campaign incorporating the best of both worlds–Adarsh Balak and Fashion. The billboards stand tall across the streets of Mumbai until the 10th of June.
“Symbolism is at the centrestage of art and fashion. The rebellious undercurrent of the Adarsh Balak icon lends itself naturally to the bold world of fashion. So, instead of getting a celebrity to be the face, we picked Adarsh. He is someone modern-day millennials relate to, and be reminded of the unhindered spirit of their youth,” says Pooja Manek, Creative and Founding Member, Talented agency.
She adds, “The brainstorming on this was wild. Funnily, Priyesh is nothing like Adarsh Balak, which was unexpected. An introverted, talented artist, he let us spill all our visual concepts on the table, and patiently fine-tuned them to ensure they stayed true to the Adarsh Balak universe– Fashion campaign but Banksy style. The first sample illustration he made was for the Adidas sneakers billboard, which got approved by Myntra in the first-go, also strengthening everyone’s conviction to this approach. It was a golden triangle–dark humour, rebellion, fashion.”
Touching upon the initiatives, Abhishek Gour, Director-Digital Marketing, said,
"The campaign has been designed to communicate the disruptive EORS propositions with a unique approach, to break the clutter amidst all the noise online and solidify Myntra’s position as the go-to fashion platform in the country. Our collaboration with India’s ideal good boy 'Adarsh Balak' by giving him a whole new personality is a testament to our commitment to always keeping EORS-based communication fresh and interesting with a dash of humour as we build deeper resonance with our customers."
“What is really interesting about this project was trying to find the right balance between doing justice to the brand comms and also keeping the aesthetics of Adarsh Balak as a pop culture sensation in check. As advertising creatives we’re wired to always think brand-first and somewhere to mesh the two without disregarding either world was a fun exercise,” adds Aabhas Sreshtha, Creative and Founding Member, Talented.
Ashish Bhasin to mentor growth and transformation at Connect Network Inc
Bhasin will also acquire a significant minority stake in the agency over a defined period of time
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 1, 2023 8:32 AM | 3 min read
Integrated marketing communications services company Connect Network Inc, specializing in OOH, Experiential and Digital Marketing services, has appointed The Bhasin Consulting Group to help fulfil their ambition of becoming the first India Out Global Marketing Communication Services Network.
Ashish Bhasin, Founder of The Bhasin Consulting Group will personally mentor Connect Network Inc, with the key objective of bringing the company to global standards, by introducing best practices. Bhasin, with 35 years of global industry experience, will work with the Connect Network Board to help them drive exponential and sustainable growth, both organically and through M&A.
Commenting upon the new association, Ashish Bhasin, Founder, The Bhasin Consulting Group, said “Haresh Nayak and his team have done a great job with the very successful launch of the Connect Network and in a short time have won several clients. However, our collective ambition is larger, to first make Connect Network Inc a leading Integrated Marketing Communications Services Agency in India and thereafter grow it in APAC and Middle East, before taking it global. There is also a tremendous market and a crying need for professionalizing marketing communications services in India. Connect have started with OOH and Experiential as the low hanging fruit. I will mentor the team to make it the market thought leader in the organized sector, over the forthcoming 3-4 years. We will introduce world class technologies and bring professionalism and accountability in an otherwise disorganized industry segment. Simultaneously we will rapidly build world class creative, digital media and e commerce capabilities, so that the clients can get all the services under One Connect, with no silos. The Bhasin Consulting Group was formed with the intent of grooming world class entrepreneurs in advertising and media and help them grow profitably and exponentially. Connect Network Inc fits that bill perfectly, so I am happy to mentor them.”
With this appointment Ashish Bhasin will join the Connect Network Inc as Mentor and Advisor and in keeping with his belief of ‘skin in the game’, will also acquire a significant minority stake over a defined period of time.
Haresh Nayak, Founder and CEO Connect Network Inc said “I am absolutely thrilled that Ashish Bhasin has agreed to mentor Connect Network Inc. I have worked with him for several years and know that his tremendous experience, wealth of information, reputation and knowledge will bring a huge value in guiding Connect Network Inc to a leadership position. There is all round excitement in the company as we welcome him and in true Ashish style, even before stepping in as mentor he is already setting up scarily ambitious goals and plans for us. We want to create not just an India leading but the first India Out, integrated global marketing services group. Like Ashish says, we are only constrained by our own ambitions. Next 10 years belong to India and Connect Network Inc now feels empowered to make the most of this opportunity.”
Connect Network clocks Rs 100 crore business
We are immensely grateful to our amazing team, loyal clients, and valued customers who made this possible, says CEO Haresh Nayak
By exchange4media Staff | May 31, 2023 3:18 PM | 1 min read
Connect Network has achieved a major milestone, clocking business worth Rs 100 crore. The news was shared by Founder & Chief Executive Officer Haresh Nayak in a LinkedIn post.
“We are thrilled to announce crossing the remarkable 100 crore milestone in our business journey! We are immensely grateful to our amazing team, loyal clients, and valued customers who made this possible. Their unwavering support and trust have been the cornerstone of our success. We started with a vision, and today we celebrate the realization of that dream.”
“This milestone inspires us to reach even greater heights and set new benchmarks. We are excited for the future as we continue to innovate, grow, and make a positive impact. Thank you all for being part of this incredible journey!,” he added.
First Economy creates innovative hoarding for Godrej Five Gardens
The OOH creative emphasizes how the Godrej Properties’ project addresses the parking space shortage issue in Matunga
By exchange4media Staff | May 30, 2023 10:21 AM | 1 min read
First Economy has come up with an OOH communication for Godrej Properties’ premium project Godrej Five Gardens, Matunga.
The creative aims to emphasize one of the project's key USPs - the provision of three parking spaces per apartment, a crucial solution to Matunga's persistent parking space shortage.
Jigar Zatakia, CEO of First Economy says, “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with one of the most reputed real estate conglomerates in the country. The team at Godrej Properties have been very encouraging and gave us the creative freedom to experiment and come up with innovative solutions to enhance visibility, impact and recall.”
In an era saturated with advertisements, it has become increasingly crucial for companies to break through the clutter and captivate their audience's attention. First Economy’s creative team recognized the importance of creating an innovative hoarding that stood out in the crowd.
This insight gave birth to a live-action, an immersive hoarding where a car moves into an empty space along with 2 others, showcasing the ample parking space available at Godrej Five Gardens. This single hoarding has created the much-required hype, impact, visibility and recall for the Matunga property.
This innovative hoarding showcases Godrej Properties' commitment to enhancing the quality of life for Matunga residents, while also positioning the brand as an innovative, caring and reliable partner in the real estate sector.
