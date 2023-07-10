Domino's Pizza India sets pizza slice billboard on fire

Integrated marketing communications services company Connect Network Inc, specializing in OOH, Experiential and Digital Marketing services, has appointed The Bhasin Consulting Group to help fulfil their ambition of becoming the first India Out Global Marketing Communication Services Network.

Ashish Bhasin, Founder of The Bhasin Consulting Group will personally mentor Connect Network Inc, with the key objective of bringing the company to global standards, by introducing best practices. Bhasin, with 35 years of global industry experience, will work with the Connect Network Board to help them drive exponential and sustainable growth, both organically and through M&A.

Commenting upon the new association, Ashish Bhasin, Founder, The Bhasin Consulting Group, said “Haresh Nayak and his team have done a great job with the very successful launch of the Connect Network and in a short time have won several clients. However, our collective ambition is larger, to first make Connect Network Inc a leading Integrated Marketing Communications Services Agency in India and thereafter grow it in APAC and Middle East, before taking it global. There is also a tremendous market and a crying need for professionalizing marketing communications services in India. Connect have started with OOH and Experiential as the low hanging fruit. I will mentor the team to make it the market thought leader in the organized sector, over the forthcoming 3-4 years. We will introduce world class technologies and bring professionalism and accountability in an otherwise disorganized industry segment. Simultaneously we will rapidly build world class creative, digital media and e commerce capabilities, so that the clients can get all the services under One Connect, with no silos. The Bhasin Consulting Group was formed with the intent of grooming world class entrepreneurs in advertising and media and help them grow profitably and exponentially. Connect Network Inc fits that bill perfectly, so I am happy to mentor them.”

With this appointment Ashish Bhasin will join the Connect Network Inc as Mentor and Advisor and in keeping with his belief of ‘skin in the game’, will also acquire a significant minority stake over a defined period of time.

Haresh Nayak, Founder and CEO Connect Network Inc said “I am absolutely thrilled that Ashish Bhasin has agreed to mentor Connect Network Inc. I have worked with him for several years and know that his tremendous experience, wealth of information, reputation and knowledge will bring a huge value in guiding Connect Network Inc to a leadership position. There is all round excitement in the company as we welcome him and in true Ashish style, even before stepping in as mentor he is already setting up scarily ambitious goals and plans for us. We want to create not just an India leading but the first India Out, integrated global marketing services group. Like Ashish says, we are only constrained by our own ambitions. Next 10 years belong to India and Connect Network Inc now feels empowered to make the most of this opportunity.”