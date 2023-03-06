ZEE-Sony Merger: Roadblocks are many, man-made & meaningless
Dr. Annurag Batra explains how an insolvency plea is being used to derail the ZEE-Sony merger
The long-pending merger of ZEE and Sony ought to have completed its closure. But the sad reality is that despite good progress in the process and the all-essential CCI approval, it’s now stalled for a new insolvency plea. This freshly seen change of heart of an aggrieved party has now posed a question about the construct of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) as a tool. Is it a tool for genuine lenders’ recourse to a settlement? Is it a tool for rebuilding an insolvent or bankrupt enterprise back to its true potential with effective change in equity capital base as well as promoters and management? Or, is it an arm-twisting tool for negotiating private settlements?
The latest roadblock, as in the insolvency plea, and the NCLT and NCLAT actions have slowed down the merger. Importantly, the spirit of the stakeholders involved in the merger.
I have written in the past that the proposed merger is good for the Indian media and entertainment ecosystem. The Zee scrip has been a good performer for its shareholders. Its other stakeholders have played a vital role in building the Indian media and entertainment industry over the past nearly 30 years. It has pioneered the sector and stood for ‘atmanirbhar’ brand power.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) has been facing criticism over the matter, with some saying that it should have given money to its sister entity. But that would have been poor governance. The shareholders and other stakeholders of ZEEL cannot be pulled along for the benefit of few interested parties benefiting from such a cash accrual to its sister entity.
ZEEL has taken the legal route to protect its shareholders’ interest. It has shown steadfastness to protect the said amount, a small Rs 83 crore. In this case, the philosophy of what they are standing for is more important. On the same ideology of protecting shareholders’ rights, ZEE has challenged the NCLT order in NCLAT, despite it being dependent on the process for the merger with Sony.
In the post-Hindenburg chaos, it is important not to paint the Indian promoters and Indian entities with a tint of doubt and suspicion. One has to see the intent and steps that entities take in standing for what they claim as moral uprightness. Especially when it comes at a huge cost of time, finance and test of respect for the Indian promoters.
I see this ZEE standoff as an example of commitment to shareholders showed by Indian companies and promoters.
Dr Annurag Batra has been a media commentator and analyst for 22 years and has been writing on business, media and start-ups for the last two decades. He is the Founder & Editor-in-Chief of exchange4media and Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar joins ENBA jury panel
Kumar represents Odisha in the Upper House
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 1:12 PM | 1 min read
Sujeet Kumar, member of parliament for Rajya Sabha and politician, joins the ENBA jury panel.
An MP representing Odisha in the Rajya Sabha, Kumar is an eminent politician with the Biju Janata Dal party. A lawyer and arbitrator, he is practicing in the Supreme Court and a number of High Courts. He is an active member of several parliamentary committees.
Kumar has worked with the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Geneva and designed and worked on several major projects with the WEF.
The enba jury this year will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat, and former Election Commissioner of India.
In the last editions, the ENBA jury was led by Sh. Harivansh Narayan Singh – Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Dr. Kiran Karnik – Former President – Nasscom, Dr. Nasim Zaidi - Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, S.Y. Quraishi – Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, N. Ram – Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., Former Editor–in-chief The Hindu and Group Newspapers, Sanjay Gupta – Managing Director – Star India.
exchange4media formulated enba in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news, and to reward industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Bharat24 hands out pink slips to 15 employees
The channel, which launched in August 2022, has cited cost cutting as the reason
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 9:10 AM | 1 min read
Noida-based news channel Bharat24 has reportedly handed out ‘pink slips’ to 15 employees, which include senior news anchor Mimansa Malik and PCR head Neeraj Kumar. Reports say that the channel management mailed employees to notify them about their layoffs.
The channel management in its mail has cited cost-cutting as the reason for the entire exercise. Talking to Samachar4media, the channel management says that there is no such thing as retrenchment. Although, many people have been asked to walk out handing over pink slips, but this is part of cost-cutting and re-structuring of the channel. This type of exercise has been done to balance the channel.
According to the channel management, usually the HR spend is around 30 per cent, but it has gone up to 52 per cent, hence the decision to cut costs had to be taken. The channel has 305 employees, out of which 15 people have been relieved. Presently it has around 290 people. The management has clarified that there is no intention of such layoffs in the near future.
The channel was launched in August 2022 under the leadership of senior TV journalist Jagdish Chandra.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Governance Now holds roundtable on current advertising trends
Industry leaders Shashi Sinha, Vikram Sakhuja and Avinash Pandey come together for the discussion moderated by Governance Now MD Kailashnath Adhikari
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 8:49 AM | 5 min read
It is time for the digital media to convert impressions into GRPs (Gross Rating Points) to get measurement numbers. An advertiser is entitled to know the content where their ad is placed.
Discussions along these lines were held during the Governance Now Roundtable on Current Trends in Advertising with advertising industry titans - Shashi Sinha, CEO, IPG Mediabrands India, Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH, and Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network. The session was moderated by Governance Now MD Kailashnath Adhikari.
Asked if digital media should go for geo-targeted advertising, Sinha said that unlike TV, Print and outdoor mediums, digital is opaque and based on search, discovery and performance-based marketing.
Pandey further said that the problem was in the entire eco system. In digital, you are not choosing a medium and only choosing a targeted age group or geography.
“This is dangerous for businesses and democracy,” Sinha concurred.
According to Sakhuja, that building blocks of media learnt through media planning should be extended to digital. “In digital we are only talking of impressions, which is another form of GRPs. They are not converting that into GRPs, which is a two-minute job. Reach is given only in terms of percentage and not numbers which will help reach out to both digital and video audience.”
“The big problem on digital video is that you have a much longer tail than TV, so to build reach on high frequency is very difficult on digital. As an advertiser, I should be completely entitled to know in which content is my ad placed,” he asserted.
While discussing how a majority of digital AdEx was happening in Google and Meta, and if this would continue, Sinha said in future the market will open up. “As MSMEs grow, growth will happen and automatically monopoly will break.”
Sakhuja felt that currently digital emphasis has been on performance at the cost of branding. “With focus on branding, digital will continue to grow,” he said. He also called for integrated marketing between TV and digital.
“Out of total video, we projected about Rs 30,000 crore for TV advertising and Rs 10,000 crore for video advertising. Today 25 per cent of total video is on digital. Going further, an integrated set-up will be a roll for both and very interesting to watch.” Sakhuja also spoke about having industry-led cross media studies to study the entire digital eco-system, and an industry body-driven audience measurement to make it more democratic.
Asked if viewers still prefer to watch news on TV screens, Pandey said digital platforms like Twitter and Facebook are enablers of news, getting more people to come on TV to watch news. “More and more TV sets are being sold in the country. The signal delivery medium of news consumption is changing, and people are watching live news.”
Pandey said media owners should invent engaging content in a way that recognizes search media as enablers for people to come to TV. “More and more people are watching TV and news on TV, which is not reflecting in data,” he observed. As a case in point Pandey said there was no state government or political party that was not investing heavily in television. “They are in touch with their voters on a daily basis and know their consumption habits.”
At this point Sakhuja added that credibility and role of news anchors holds the attention of news audience, and said it was time newspapers made heroes out of their editors.
On the issue of major layoffs in e-commerce companies and how the sector contributes to advertising, Sinha said that global headwinds impact can last slightly longer and slow down the inflow of funds.
Sakhuja, however, differed and said they expected funds to keep coming.
According to Pandey, many media companies that witnessed spreadsheet-based business (alluding to e-commerce companies) either no longer exist or have been forced to sell their companies at far cheaper prices than what they could have for otherwise. “We have seen such windfalls every 2 to 3 years. Thankfully, with IBF we have a robust system of getting money on time.”
He further said that as media owners if they feel business is not very sound, they should collect money in advance.
India is in a bright spot despite the global scenario, the experts said, noting that if discretionary spends by consumers rise, barring a few product lines, double-digit growth can be expected in the CPG (consumer packaged goods) category, both in terms of volume and value, across categories, especially food.
Pandey said this year they expect growth in FMCGs, telecom, media companies, advertising, and subdued growth so far in automobile, two-wheeler and small cars, all of which will need advertising. More foreign investment in real manufacturing sector will lead to growth in advertising, he said.
Sinha also noted that connected TV will grow and potentially deliver content to a large number of people as brands consider television and print to be trusted mediums that add immense value to advertising.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Zee News unveils new look and brand identity
The new logo has been curated from the findings of a market research
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 28, 2023 2:51 PM | 2 min read
Zee News has redesigned the look and feel of its channel packaging, adding a vibrant colour pallet, creating clear visuals, and breathing space for better viewer experience.
The new design has been curated from the findings of a detailed market research, which provided insights into audience preference. This helped arrive at an AFFECTLAB SCORE which was imperative in the channel's re-design. Metrics such as visual appeal earned attention from viewers, comprehension, discovery time, negative/positive emotions, etc were measured for its Broadcasting space.
The fresh look and feel, along with modernized approach bring to light the consistent efforts of the brand to redefine the credibility of the news being reported. The latest design update is in line with a more futuristic approach to connect deeply with Zee News viewers and attract new audiences through better news viewing experience.
Emphasizing the brand philosophy and modern approach, Abhay Ojha, Chief Business Officer, Zee Media Corporation Limited, said, “India has evolved and so have we. As the nation’s oldest and one of the leading news enterprises, Zee News has played a huge role in shaping the minds and hearts of our viewers and our country. In the cluttered News Broadcasting space, Zee News has been constantly enabling a modern brand metaphor that comprises of an inclusive and progressive approach. We, at Zee News, continue to be the forerunner in ensuring impactful content consumption, taking into consideration the attention span of viewers spread across the country.”
"When it comes to marketing and building strong brand equity, the brand identity of the Zee news network is of paramount importance. We have refreshed our brand identity to keep our audience engaged through a visually appealing new look and strategized communication to ensure a consistent Top of the Mind recall for our channel, with a higher preference ratio,” added Anindya Khare, Marketing Head at Zee Media Corporation Limited.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Accept, anticipate & adjust to changes in society: Hari Prakash K, CEO, Vistara News
The Editor and CEO of Vistara News spoke to e4m about investing in the best technology for the channel, generating ad revenue and catering to a wide range of audiences
By Nilanjana Basu | Feb 28, 2023 9:05 AM | 3 min read
The last decade saw regional news organizations battling several challenges from changing media dynamics to changes in technology. The latest entrant in this arena is the Kannada news channel, Vistara News.
Launched in November last year, Vistara News takes pride in its technological might. From robotic cameras to the largest AR/VR green room in regional media, this upcoming news channel is upping its game.
exchange4media spoke to the Editor and CEO of Vistara News, Hari Prakash Konemane, about the channel’s upcoming projects, the growth in ad revenue and much more.
Excerpts from the conversation:
Tells us about Vistara News and its inception.
Vistara news was started by journalists and is run by journalists. Our idea is to create the best workplace for journalists. This thought process began in 2017. Last year in November, we launched Vistara channel with the idea that a news channel shouldn’t become old in 10-15 years.
We are targeting A class audience but not neglecting the B and C classes. We are focused on creating aspirations through shows in the agriculture and business domain.
We launched YouTube channels four months ago - Vistara Money, Vistara Krishi, Vistara Omkara and so on for specific segments. The purpose of having multiple YouTube channels is for advertisers to get a targeted audience and for viewers to get uninterrupted content. We have got good subscription numbers.
We are focusing on 50% digital and 50% on TV. On our website, we are putting up news in the audio format too. We are targeting all age groups and reader profiles. Our slogan is Nikhara and Janapara, which means accuracy and pro-people.
How important is technology when it comes to media houses and what kind of tech does Vistara use?
Technologically, we are ahead of all channels. All our equipment are 4K and all channels of HD quality. There is no time lag in the transmission. We have robotic cameras in our newsroom, which don’t require an operator. One man can operate up to 99 cameras.
We have also developed our own Kannada script and so it is different from other regional media. We also have hyper-local news on the website covering every district in Karnataka.
What kind of response have you received from consumers and advertisers?
We have got good numbers in just two months but we are not yet going live with it. We are still in the process of correction and improvement and are exploring new advertisers. We have reached 80% of our ad revenue within 2 months. Major Karnataka brands are advertising with us on TV from varied categories like real estate, jewellery, education, health, agriculture and so on.
What changes have you seen in the southern media industry? Your thoughts on changing times?
In print media, there are many newspapers but only a few are making a profit. Why are only the latest newspapers making profit and old newspapers dying? That is because not everyone is ready to change and adapt to technology. Change is the only constant. We have to accept change, anticipate change and adjust to the change. We have to read the pulse of our readers and viewers.
What are the focus points for Vistara News for the coming months?
We have three channel licences – for news, entertainment and music. We are already on air with news. We are coming up with entertainment and music channels soon. We also have a publication called Vistara publication, which is in the works. We also have a movie production division and are planning to produce low-cost movies and classics.
Our approach is clear. Our focus is to give the best service to our viewers, readers and advertisers.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Aaj Tak elevates Anuj Khare to Editor (Digital)
Before starting his innings at Aaj Tak, Khare was working as Editor (Digital) at Zee Media.
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 27, 2023 6:03 PM | 1 min read
Aaj Tak has elevated Sr Journalist Anuj Khare to Editor (Digital).
Prior to this he was holding the charge of Cluster Head (App & Site) in 'Tak' Digital Apps of 'Aaj Tak.
Prior to joining Aaj Tak, Khare was working as Editor (Digital) at Zee Media. He joined Zee Media from Dainik Bhaskar Group in August, 2020. At Dainik Bhaskar he was credited with taking the group's Hindi news portal 'Dainik Bhaskar' (dainikbhaskar.com) to the top position. He has also served as editor of the group's Gujarati website 'Divyabhaskar' (divyabhaskar.com) from 2012 to 2015 and Marathi news website 'Divyamarathi' (divyamarathi.com).
Under the leadership of Khare, Zee Media's regional news portal Zee Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand won the Gold title of Best Micro Site in Exchange4Media's most prestigious enba award.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Employment is the biggest solution to drug problem in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann
The Chief Minister of Punjab was speaking at the second edition of ABP Network’s ‘Ideas of India’ summit
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 25, 2023 4:36 PM | 2 min read
“We want to push the youth of Punjab in the right direction and are implementing proper measures to increase employment in the state”, said the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann. Speaking at ABP Network’s second edition of the ‘Ideas of India’ summit on the topic of “Naya Bharat – Reinventing Punjab Beyond Guns and Drugs”, he said, “When the people of Punjab will be working, they won’t have time to indulge in ill habits such as drugs as they will be focused towards work and spending time with their families.”
In the session, Bhagwant Mann discussed the efforts made by the Punjab government to fight the drug problem in the state. “We have announced recruitment of 2100-2200 Constables and around 500 Sub-Inspector positions every year for citizens of Punjab,” he said. The recruitment test will comprise of a written, physical and medical test, including a Dopamine test to prevent usage of drugs by the youth. Furthermore, the Punjab government “has requested MHA for anti-drone testing” in their mission to fight against drugs.
He also emphasized on the growth of the state in the past few months such as establishing better infrastructure and promoting industrialization. Punjab will be the pioneer in colour coding of stamp papers for sanction of all NOCs. “The possession of the green stamp paper means you have all NOCs and are legal to set up a factory in the region.” Furthermore, the Punjab government is also providing free electricity to around 87% of its population.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
