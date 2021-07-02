Zee Media's FY21 consolidated rev up 2.7% at Rs 649 crore

Advertising revenue for the fiscal rose 3.4% to Rs 603 crore from Rs 583.5 crore

Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL) has reported 2.7% growth in FY21 consolidated revenue at Rs 649 crore compared to Rs 631.7 crore in the previous fiscal. The news broadcaster's expenditure declined 4% to Rs 431.2 crore from Rs 449.2 crore.

Advertising revenue for the fiscal rose 3.4% to Rs 603 crore from Rs 583.5 crore. Subscription revenue jumped 4.4% to Rs 39.84 crore from Rs 38.16 crore. The company's operating profit grew 19.4% to Rs 217.8 crore from Rs 182.5 crore. Net profit from operations stood at Rs 75.74 crore, against a net loss of Rs 271.1 crore.

ZMCL reported 32.4% growth in consolidated revenues at Rs 182.9 crore as against Rs 138.15 crore. Expenditure for the quarter under review was up 12.2% at Rs 122.7 crore from Rs 109.4 crore. Operating profit climbed 109.5% to Rs 60.2 crore from Rs 28.7 crore. Net profit from continuing operations was down 5.7% at Rs 10.5 crore from Rs 11.14 crore.

Advertising revenue for the quarter rose 32.3% to Rs 170.1 crore from Rs 128.6 crore. Subscription revenue saw a strong growth at 35.7% to Rs 11.5 crore from Rs 8.47 crore.

ZMCL owns and operates 14 news channels comprising 1 global, 3 national and 10 regional/language channels together continued to be one of the largest TV news networks in the country.

During the quarter, the company's English news channel WION launched on Etisalat in MENA region and on Sky Channel in the UK market.

Zee News completed 26 glorious years being India's first private news broadcaster. To celebrate the occasion, the channel started a programming / marketing campaign by showcasing old archives / videos of exclusive interviews, big happenings, news events etc. from its rich content library. It was trending on the top of the table with 15.1K tweets.

ZMCL said social media has become the new parameter to track the success of any programming after BARC has halted the numbers for the TV News genre.

Zee Business started a Weekly SME Show. The show touches upon points / themes for SMEs like - Technology Adoption for Small Businesses, Financing MSMEs, Innovation/Marketing/Branding, Exports-Business Beyond Boundaries, Session with leading Industry Chambers representing SMEs etc.

The channel also launched helpline numbers for the viewers

where they can share their views / issues that they are facing while trading in the stock market. On the Republic Day’s special programming, Zee Business research team brought together a list of companies that are made in India.

24 Taas website’s page views have reached the 100 million mark. The channel's YouTube views have also been increased by more than 15 million. The newly launched app crossed 150K downloads in this quarter. The channel introduced new show “Marathi Leaders”, focused on journey of leaders in the field of politics, entertainment, sports and literature.

The company's digital business consists of language news properties spanning 16 brands in 12 languages received 1.6 billion views in Q4FY21 compared to 1.2 billion views in Q4FY20. Monthly Average Users (MAUs) grew from 62.6 million in Q4FY20 to 107.7 million in Q4FY21.

“Zeebiz.com, our digital business news offering, grew to 102 million-page views during the quarter, compared to 74 million-page views in the same quarter of the previous year. Monthly Average Users (MAUs) grew from 11.7 million in Q4FY20 to 18 million in Q4FY21,” the company said in a statement.

“Wionews.com, our Global English news platform, grew more than 5 times to 67.8 million-page views compared to 13.1 million-page views in the same quarter of the previous year. MAUs also grew from 0.9 million in Q4FY20 to 5.6 million in Q4FY21,” it added.

