ZEE Entertainment appoints Amrit Thomas as Chief Data Officer

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. has appointed Amrit Thomas as the Chief Data Officer to enhance its overall capabilities in data analytics across all aspects of decision making. In this new role, he will report into Nitin Mittal, President – Technology & Data, ZEE and will be based out of the Technology and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru.

A business and marketing leader, Thomas has vast experience in driving transformation across categories like personal products, skin care, beverages and sports across emerging and developed markets.

In his previous stint, Thomas was the CEO, Strategic Advisor, and Investor for a retail tech start-up. He was also associated with Diageo for 13 years, where he was responsible for the digital and marketing transformation of the organization. His previous stints include Hindustan Unilever, where he led the western region personal product sales team and later, the beverages business of the Company. He also spearheaded a direct-to-consumer start-up venture setting up and scaling phone-commerce home delivery service.

Thomas has completed his Post Graduate Certification in Artificial Intelligence from the University of Bath – UK, and is an alumnus of Harvard Business School, Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore and Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.

