ZEE completes 30 years in India

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. marks the completion of 30 years in India. The company has revolutionized the Media & Entertainment sector, by delivering the best of entertainment experiences for audiences in India and across the globe.

ZEE launched the country’s first private satellite television channel.

In line with its ZEE 4.0 vision, the Company is broadening its horizons by setting up a strong tech foundation through its its state-of-the-art Technology and Innovation Centre to boost innovation and data-led capabilities, and recently marking a robust reentry into the sports segment.

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “It is indeed a momentous occasion as the Nation’s first home-grown entertainment Company, ZEE, completes three wonderful decades of entertainment and value-creation. This milestone is extra special as we also celebrate the genesis of the media and entertainment sector in India. ZEE’s journey over the years can be defined by its sharp growth, its risk-taking ability to constantly tap into newer avenues and its consistent vision to generate higher value for all stakeholders. As we lay the strategic roadmap for the next 30 years, we are gearing up to propel the Company’s growth and transform into a formidable player from the emerging markets.

With our sharp strategic vision across the business coupled with a keen eye on profitability, our endeavor will always be to stay ahead of the curve. I would like to extend my gratitude to all our viewers, stakeholders, and partners, for sharing this memorable journey with us and expressing their continued faith in our capabilities.”

Actor Vidya Balan expressed, “It fills me with pride to note that ZEE – the institution that gave me a platform to showcase my talent through an iconic show like ‘Hum Paanch’, has completed 30 magnificent years. ZEE has been a sky to a thousand stars and has relentlessly encouraged homegrown talent, irrespective of their background, to achieve their dreams. I hope that the Company continues to remain a beacon of hope for budding talent across the nation and wish the ZEE family all the very best for the journey ahead.”

Vallabh Bhansali, a leading investor and Co-Founder, ENAM Group stated, “As someone who believes in entrepreneurs as the prime drivers for creating valuable businesses, I have always trusted ZEE’s ability to generate consistent returns for its stakeholders. I have been an ardent admirer and supporter of its amazing entrepreneurial journey - from a single channel on a rented transponder to a global media conglomerate.

