Why are advertisers upbeat about Times Now Navbharat?

The last year and a half have been a news-heavy period that brought the television-watching crowd back to the genre. With Times Network launching its new Hindi offering Times Now Navbharat HD, advertisers are now looking at a channel in a niche space that can offer both premium-ness and reach at the same time.

The channel that went on air earlier this month was launched with a tagline of ‘Ab Badlega Bharat, Banega Navbharat’. Led by Navika Kumar, Editor-in-Chief, the channel launched seven prime-time shows and also has been aggressively promoting their offerings across the board ever since.

Marking the launch, Times Network has also rolled out a marketing campaign Conceptualized by McCann Worldgroup India across Hindi-speaking markets. The network’s outdoor promotion spans over 400 sites across 19 cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Patna, Jaipur, Dehradun, Indore, Punjab, Raipur and Varanasi. The network is also set to splash its print ads across leading Hindi and English dailies of the country.

The three-week-old channel got players like BYJU'S, Kent RO System, Radico Khaitan, Vedanta, Medibuddy, Amrita Vishwa, Vidyapeetham, Darwin Platform Group of Companies, Mylab Discovery Solutions, Meghdoot Herbal, Kirloskar Brothers and others on board.

For most, a new Hindi news channel in the HD space has a lot of promise for the niche space they have placed themselves in. “News genre across has gained audience interest over the last few years because of various factors including the political makeup of the country.

"In highly cluttered Hindi TV news space, it’s a refreshing change to have a channel centred on the core promise of bringing news that will drive change with a content philosophy that drives social impact,” said Yatin Balyan, National Head of Investment and Enterprise, Omnicom Media Group, India.

“News genre is an integral part of media plans for various advertisers across categories and it’s an opportunity with the advertiser to sample the platform during its launch phase. The channel would add more reach once it gets in the standard definition fray; currently, with HD the channel would be targeting the creamy layer,” Balyan added.

According to Balyan as well as other experts with very limited options in the Hindi News HD space, the channel will provide targeting to a relatively premium audience and brands are taking note of its arrival and wanting to explore various levels of advertising associations.

Amongst the thirty to forty advertisers already on board, most are looking at long term relations with the platform. Educational technology company BYJU'S for instance is keen on getting on board with the platform for a larger involvement in due time.

“The channel has just gone on air and we are thrilled to see the editorial focus and the quality-driven content. The product looks like a strong offering from the BCCL Group and in a country like India, there is nothing like too many news channels.

"In another three to six months we should be able to establish a deeper association with the platform given it continues to show the promise it is showing in its launch phase,” said Atit Mehta, Marketing Head at Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. (BYJU'S).

For niche brands, TV is still the cheapest medium and within the TV news is definitely an interesting criteria said Sandeep Shukla, General Manager & Head Marketing Communications- Jaquar Global Operations.

“We felt with Times Group, the kind of content they do on Times Now, the production value, in terms of the way content is produced and reproduced, that's very high. Secondly, the quality debates, the kind of programmes they have planned and that they have committed to us as an advertiser looks interesting. Through the channel both reach and premium-ness can be addressed together,” said Shukla.

