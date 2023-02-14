We aim to further build the economic muscle for our sports business: Punit Goenka
During ZEEL’s Q3 FY23 earnings call, MD & CEO Goenka said they remain cautiously optimistic on the near term advertising revenue outlook
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has made good progress in Q3 FY23 with a healthy growth in the digital business and gains in some of the key channels, said MD & CEO Punit Goenka during the earnings calls for the quarter.
“This mirrors the success of the team's concerted efforts to strengthen our offerings across markets and we continue to maintain sharp focus on delivering a robust content slate to consumers,” said Goenka.
Talking about the industry at large, Goenka said the M&E centers continue to display immense potential and several growth opportunities across key segments.
During the call Goenka also updated investors on the progress of the proposed merger between ZEEL and Sony. “As you are aware, we have received approvals from the Stock Exchange's Competition Commission of India and the company's equity shareholders. The team at both the ends are focused on completing all the required legal and regulatory processes mandated as per law.”
“Our focus remains on concluding these processes in the most appropriate and timely manner. And we stay committed to building value generating institutions for all our stakeholders,” he added.
Talking about ZEEL's recent entry in the sports business with the inaugural edition of ILT20, Goenka shared that it has augured well for the company and has drawn a positive initial response from the viewers and advertisers alike.
“We aim to further build onto this momentum and elevate audience excitement, viewership and economic muscle for the sports business.”
On the advertising front, Goenka said, “We remain cautiously optimistic on the near term advertising revenue outlook. The overall sentiments continue to be soft this quarter as well, which has resulted in muted advertising revenue growth across the sector. “
While the macroeconomic environment and inflationary headwinds are gradually easing, key brands and advertisers across categories restrained their spending, said Goenka. “Given the fact that we have relatively high exposure to FMCG advertisers and tier II and tier III audiences, our advertising revenue sensitivity grew.”
He also mentioned that he is hopeful that the steps announced by the Finance Minister in Budget 2023 will lead to a quicker recovery in the overall ad environment.
On the subscription front, Goenka said the long standstill on the new tariff order has been impeding growth and impacting profitability. “NTO 3.0 is being implemented from February 1, 2023. We look forward to a very substantial revenue growth post implementation in the most effective manner. We continue to focus our energies on building a future-ready portfolio, which is well poised and diversified, to capitalize on the opportunities as the overall market sentiments improve.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
DD Free Dish DTH MPEG-2 slots: No change in GEC reserve price, starts at Rs 15 crore
The slots are being allotted for a period of one year, from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 3:24 PM | 2 min read
Prasar Bharati has invited applications for allotment of vacant MPEG-2 slots of DD Free Dish DTH platform. The slots are being allotted for a period of one year, from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.
The online e-auction will be tentatively held from March 13, 2023 onwards.
The reserve price for GECs is the same as last time, Rs 15 crore.
Categorization of TV channels in different buckets in accordance with genres/language of channel for the allotment period will be as below:
BUCKET A+: GEC (Hindi) Channels
BUCKET A: a. Movie (Hindi) Channels
- Teleshopping channels (All languages)
BUCKET B: a. Music (Hindi) Channels,
- Sports (Hindi) Channels,
- All channels of Bhojpuri language
BUCKET C: News & Current Affairs (Hindi) channels
BUCKET D. a. All other remaining Genre of Hindi
- Devotional/Spiritual/Ayush
- All Genres of Marathi, Punjabi & Urdu channels
- News & Current Affairs (English) Channels
Bucket RI *This bucket is for all channels in Languages not covered above.
The prices:
The e-auction will conducted in accordance with e-auction methodology for allotment of DD free Dish slots to private channels, notified by Prasar Bharati on January 27, 2023.
Only satellite channels licensed by the Ministry of l&B would be allowed to participate in the e-auction. Only companies holding valid permission from Ministry of I&B can apply for participation in e-auction for allocation of DD Free Dish slot.
International Public Broadcasters licensed by the Ministry of | & B can also participate in e-auction.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Shobhna Yadav to stay back at ABP News
Yadav has been the primetime face of the channel for a long time
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 11:41 AM | 2 min read
A few weeks back e4m and s4m reported that ABP’s senior anchor and prime-time face of the channel Shobhna Yadav has quit. The story was correct at that time we reported it and Yadav had indeed resigned as she wanted redressal of some issues. However, over the last two weeks, the top brass of ABP News Network sat down with her and they reached a joint decision for Yadav to stay back at ABP News Network.
Soon after the news was out, as per reliable sources, ABP’s CEO Avinash Pandey and Kavita Dasan, Chief People Officer at ABP News had a long meeting with Yadav, post which she dedicated to staying back at the network.
Speculations of her staying back also gained buzz when she was spotted at the wedding of Sant Prasad Rai, who is the Managing Editor of ABP News
Over the past few months, News TV has witnessed a number of people's movements, especially of the senior journalists and anchors and when Yadav’s name came up it created quite a stir in media circles as she has been the face of the channel for a long time.
As per media observers, by retaining Yadav ABP has ensured that it does not let the talent it has groomed leave the home turf without going the extra mile to retain them back.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
TRP manipulation: Court takes cognizance of CBI charge sheet against Sunil Lulla
The charge sheet said that data manipulation was more likely to have taken place at the Mumbai office at the behest of the former BARC CEO Lulla
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 9:37 AM | 2 min read
A special court in Lucknow has reportedly taken cognizance of the CBI charge sheet against ex-BARC CEO Sunil Lulla in the case of viewership manipulation. According to the allegations, Lulla was party to the manipulations that brought down India Today's viewership ranking from 2 to 3.
According to the charge sheet, Lulla gave orders to bring down the rankings, terming it a "business decision."
Based on the charge sheet, the court contended that the manipulation of TRP data can be done at two levels -- one at the household level through broadcasters or by the BARC officials themselves at the Mumbai office by manipulating the servers.
It said that the probe agency couldn't detect any manipulation at the household level by TV channels. So it has zeroed in on the second possibility of manipulation by BARC officials at the Mumbai office, where the data might have been tinkered with at the instructions of the BARC CEO.
“The oral statements and the documents annexed with the final report have established and raised reasonable doubt that there is manipulation in the data of BARC at the Mumbai office before releasing of the data. There is documentary evidence on record which states that there were instructions from Lulla to the subordinates of measurement science to explore changes in the data of India Today on April 29, 2020,” the court noted.
The court noted these observations while levelling charges against Lulla under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 465 and 468 (both related to forgery), and 477-A (falsification of accounts).
The CBI said in its charge sheet: "BARC collects data from a sample of households across the country using specially installed metres to give viewership ratings of channels operating across the country, directly impacting the advertisement revenue generated."
Lulla's spokesperson gave a statement in light of the accusations: “Mr Sunil Lulla has been a high integrity professional in his entire career and has an unblemished track record. His conduct has been as per BARC policies and procedures, and all the allegations made against him are totally false. We have complete faith in the rule of law and the courts."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
TRAI releases consultation paper on 'issues related to FM Radio broadcasting'
MIB has sought authority recommendations on issues such as removing the linkage to NOTEF in the formula for annual fee and extending the existing FM licence period of 15 years by three years
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 6:09 PM | 1 min read
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a Consultation Paper on "Issues related to FM Radio broadcasting".
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has sought authority recommendations on several issues, including removing the linkage to the Non-Refundable One-Time Entry Fee (NOTEF) in the formula for annual fee as prescribed in the FM Ph-Ill Policy Guidelines and extending the existing FM license period of 15 years by three years.
In order to discuss various issues related to FM Radio broadcasting, the authority held a meeting with representatives of AROI on August 5, 2022. Representatives of AROI, inter-alia, raised the following issues for consideration of the authority- Permitting private FM Radio channels to broadcast independent news bulletins and availability of FM Radio Receivers in Mobile Handsets.
According to TRAI, this consultation paper has been prepared to solicit comments/views from stakeholders on FM radio broadcasting issues. Stakeholders are invited to submit written comments on the consultation paper by March 9, 2023 and counter-comments by March 23, 2023.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ABP Network records subscriber base of 59.2 million on YouTube
ABP News and ABPLIVE are among the top 10 most-subscribed news channels on YouTube, according to the network
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 1:01 PM | 2 min read
ABP Network has registered a combined subscriber base of 59.2 million on YouTube.
ABP News and ABPLIVE are among the top 10 most-subscribed news channels on YouTube, with 35.2 million subscribers for ABP News and 24 million subscribers for ABPLIVE.
ABP News and ABPLIVE have clocked over 19 billion video views. The network's impressive reach is further highlighted by a staggering 122 billion impressions recorded across all its YouTube properties in 2022, as per YouTube Creator Studio.
ABP Network's regional news channels, including ABP Majha, ABP Ananda, ABP Asmita, and ABP Ganga, are also expanding their reach and providing in-depth and unparalleled news coverage to an ever-growing global audience. According to Social Blade, ABP Majha is the most-subscribed Marathi news channel, with over 10 million subscribers. ABP Ananda stands strong with over 8 million subscribers and 3 billion+ lifetime views, making it the most-subscribed and most-viewed Bengali news channel. ABP Asmita is also the most-viewed Gujarati news channel, with over 700 million lifetime views.
In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections ABP Ganga garnered 97,769,865 views and emerged on top of the news channels leaderboard, outpacing its competition by three times, according to Social Blade’s March 10, 2022, report. On the counting day of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections, on December 8, 2022, ABP News achieved remarkable success by recording the highest real-time concurrent views on YouTube's live stream among top news competitors.
On reaching the significant milestone of 59.2 million subscribers, Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network, said: “This momentous achievement is a testament to our commitment to becoming digital leaders and innovators. We are confident that with our sustained efforts, we can continually stay ahead of the changing times and grow our leadership in this space. We remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries and ensuring our network continues to record robust growth across all its properties and platforms. In our relentless pursuit of excellence, we will leave no stone unturned to remain the very best.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Karnataka HC: No interim order on Rs 19 per channel tariff order
The court said the imposition was as per SC’s judgment to allow the Centre to regulate tariff of cable operators
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 10:39 AM | 1 min read
The Karnataka High Court has refused to grant an interim order in the TRAI versus Bharti Airtel Ltd. case, challenging the imposition of a tariff of Rs 19 per channel in a bouquet.
The court said the imposition was as per the judgment of the apex court, which had allowed the Centre to regulate the tariff of cable operators.
In January, TRAI directed DPOs to comply with provisions of the Tariff Amendment Order and report compliance to the authority.
Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court has pushed the hearing of the All India Digital Cable Federation's petition to February 22, 2023. The cable operators body has sought a stay against the implementation of the TRAI tariff amendment under NTO 3.0.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Disney targets $5.5 billion cost savings
CEO Bob Iger has said the company will reduce workforce by 7,000 jobs
By Sonam Saini | Feb 9, 2023 8:20 AM | 3 min read
The Walt Disney Company will be reducing its workforce by approximately 7,000 jobs, announced CEO Bob Iger during the Q1 FY23 earnings call on Thursday.
“While this is necessary to address the challenges we're facing today, I do not make this decision lightly. I have enormous respect and appreciation for the talent and dedication of our employees worldwide. And I am mindful of the personal impact of these changes.”
Iger shared that it's time for another transformation, “one that rationalizes the company's enviable streaming business and puts it on a path to sustain growth and profitability, while also reducing expenses to improve margins and returns and better positioning us to weather future disruption, increased competition and global economic challenges”.
“We must also return creativity to the center of the company, increase accountability, improve results, and ensure the quality of our content and experiences,” said Iger.
He further added that the company was fuelled by storytelling and creativity. “Virtually every dollar we earn every transaction, every interaction emanates from something creative. I've always believed that the best way to spur great creativity is to make sure the people who are managing the creative processes feel empowered.”
“Therefore, our new structure is aimed at returning greater authority to creative leaders and making them accountable for how their content performs financially. The company’s former structure severed that link and it must be restored.”
Iger informed moving forward the creative teams will determine what content they are making, how it is distributed and monetized and how it gets marketed. Managing costs, maximizing revenue and driving growth from the content being produced will be their responsibility, he said.
Iger noted that the reorganization will include three core business segments - Disney entertainment, ESPN, and Disney Parks experiences and products.
Alan Bergman and Dana Walden will be co-chairman of Disney entertainment, which will include the company's full portfolio of entertainment media and content businesses globally, including streaming.
Jimmy Petoro will continue to serve as Chairman of ESPN, which will include ESPN networks, ESPN Plus and international sports channels.
Josh D’Amaro will continue to be chairman of Disney Parks experiences and products, which will include theme parks, resort destinations and the cruise line, as well as Disney's consumer products, games and publishing businesses.
These organizational changes will be implemented immediately, he said, and will begin reporting under the new business structure by the end of the fiscal year. This reorganization will result in a more cost-effective, coordinated and streamlined approach to its operations. “And we are committed to running our businesses more efficiently, especially in a challenging economic environment.”
In that regard, Iger shared, “We are targeting $5.5 billion of cost savings across the company. First reductions to our non-content costs will total roughly $2.5 billion not adjusted for inflation. $1 billion in savings is already underway. But, in general, the savings will come from reductions in other operating costs across the company. To help achieve this we will be reducing our workforce by approximately 7,000 jobs.”
The company's overall Q1 DTC operating losses improved by over $400 million vs the prior quarter driven by higher revenue and lower SG&A costs, partially offset by higher programming and production costs. Across DTC services, the company has meaningfully reduced marketing expenses.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube