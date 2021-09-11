Viacom18 bags media rights for FIFA World Cup 2022: Report

The network clinched the deal for Rs 450 crore, outbidding some of its biggest competitors

Viacom18 has won the media rights for FIFA World Cup for a sum of Rs 450 crore, according to media reports. The network has reportedly been gunning for the rights for some time. It has pipped Sony, Star and other bidders to clinch the deal.

Viacom18 may stand to benefit greatly from the telecast rights of the tournament to be held in Qatar. With a slight time difference between the Arab nation and India, the network can expect a sizable part of the audience in the Indian subcontinent to tune in to the show.

The Reliance-backed network may also get plum sponsorship deals ahead of the tournament.

Reports say that Viacom18 received fresh TV channel licenses from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. There are talks of the network launching its own sports channel where the FIFA World Cup will be telecast.

Ever since Viacom18 cut its teeth with sports broadcasting in 2018, bagged the telecast rights of Nidahas Trophy, it has been on a spree. It has now in its kitty Road Safety World Series, La Liga, Serie A and Abu Dhabi T10 league. Reports also say that it’s in the run for IPL 2022, battling Sony, Star and Disney.

