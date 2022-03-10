Assembly election results: Aaj Tak clocks 1 million-plus concurrent viewers on YouTube

Aaj Tak from the India Today Group recently crossed the 50-million subscriber mark on YouTube

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Mar 10, 2022 12:43 PM
Aaj Tak

Aaj Tak on Thursday recorded 1 million-plus concurrent viewers on YouTube, thanks to the channel's coverage for the 2022 assembly elections results. The states whose results will be declared today are UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.
 

Aaj Tak from the India Today Group recently crossed the 50-million subscriber mark on YouTube.

The UP election results have a strong draw among the audiences, considering it is the biggest state in terms of population and the political standing in this leg of the assembly elections.As per initial trends, while the BJP is likely to retain power in UP and Uttarakhand, the Aam Aadmi Party is set for victory in Punjab. 

Aaj Tak is world’s first news channel to qualify for a Ruby Play Button, a creator award given to YouTubers for reaching 50 million subscribers.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Aaj tak India today group Youtube UP assembly elections internet advertising India TV advertising India tv advertising tv ad tv ad campaign tv campaign tv news tv tv Ad campaign campaign advertising internet advertising tv media tv marketin
Show comments
You May Also Like
Free Dish

Free Dish: News channels bag slots at almost half the price as Big 4 pull out Hindi GECs
4 hours ago

news

Counting on poll results: News channels eye big jump in ad revenues today
5 hours ago

Free Dish

Free Dish: Sun Marathi, Popcorn Movies, Zee Punjabi & Manorajan Movies bag MPEG-2 slots
5 hours ago