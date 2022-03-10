Assembly election results: Aaj Tak clocks 1 million-plus concurrent viewers on YouTube

Aaj Tak on Thursday recorded 1 million-plus concurrent viewers on YouTube, thanks to the channel's coverage for the 2022 assembly elections results. The states whose results will be declared today are UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.



Aaj Tak from the India Today Group recently crossed the 50-million subscriber mark on YouTube.

The UP election results have a strong draw among the audiences, considering it is the biggest state in terms of population and the political standing in this leg of the assembly elections.As per initial trends, while the BJP is likely to retain power in UP and Uttarakhand, the Aam Aadmi Party is set for victory in Punjab.

Aaj Tak is world’s first news channel to qualify for a Ruby Play Button, a creator award given to YouTubers for reaching 50 million subscribers.

