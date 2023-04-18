TV18 Broadcast records Rs 1,406 crore revenue in Q4FY23

TV18 Broadcast has recorded consolidated revenue of Rs 1,406 crore in Q4FY23. This is a 6% decline compared to Rs 1,496 crore consolidated revenue the company reported in Q4FY22. The revenue was Rs 1823 crore in the last quarter.
The company registered a decline in profit to Rs 20 crore in the Q4FY23, as compared to Rs 221 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The profit in the previous quarter was Rs 38 crore.
Meanwhile, Network18 Media and Investments reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 1,484 crore in the Q4FY23 quarter as compared to Rs 1,621 crore recorded in Q4FY22. This is a decline of 8%.
Network18 Media reported a net loss of Rs 36.78 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023, as compared to a net profit of Rs 61.85 crore in the same quarter last year.
Talking about the financials, Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman of TV18, said: “Viacom18’s strategic partnership with some of the biggest names in the media space is a great news for the Company. With talent, resources, and technological capabilities at its disposal, it has the potential to change the narrative of India’s M&E landscape. We are heartened by the operating performance of our business this year which has delivered significant progress across verticals. We are excited to begin the new fiscal on a positive note, with an endeavor to translate this operating success into a strong financial performance.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Punit Goenka settles alleged insider trading violation case with Sebi
The MD and CEO of ZEEL has paid Rs 50.7 lakh as settlement fee to Sebi
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 14, 2023 11:35 AM | 1 min read
Punit Goenka, MD & CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, has settled a case of alleged violation of insider trading norms by paying Rs 50.7 lakh settlement fee to Sebi, media networks have reported.
As per Sebi, the proceedings against Goenka have been disposed of.
The regulator had found that Goenka had failed to put in place enough internal controls for identifying unpublished price-sensitive information.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ED files case against BBC India for foreign exchange violations
The case pertains to foreign direct investment violations by the company, according to media reports
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 13, 2023 5:58 PM | 1 min read
The Enforcement Directorate has registered a case against news broadcaster BBC India for foreign exchange violations, according to media reports.
The case has reportedly been registered under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). According to the reports, the investigation will focus on purported foreign direct investment (FDI) violations by the company.
The action follows a raid by the IT Department at the BBC premises in Delhi and Mumbai in February.
Following the three-day raids, the government had released a statement providing the details of the action. In the statement, without naming BBC, the government had said they have found evidences pertaining to the operation of the organization which indicate that tax has not been paid on certain remittances which have not been disclosed as income in India by the foreign entities of the group.
“A survey action under section 133A of the Income- tax Act, 1961(the Act) was carried out at the business premises of group entities of a prominent international media company at Delhi and Mumbai. The group is engaged in the business of development of content in English, Hindi and various other Indian languages; advertisement sales and market support services, etc,” read the statement.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
TDSAT directs Kerala Communicators Cable to restore signals of Star channels
Relief operative till next hearing on May 12
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 4:40 PM | 1 min read
The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) has directed Kerala Communicators Cable (KCCL) to immediately restore the signals of Star channels immediately.
TDSAT has ordered the restoration of the signal within 24 hours. This is an interim relief and will be operative till the next hearing of the case, mentioned TDSAT. The next hearing will be on May 12, 2023.
The petition in this regard was filed with TDSAT by Star. KCCL, a major distributor of television channels in Kerala, had discontinued the signals of television channels offered by Star India. In its submission with TDSAT, Star claimed that KCCL stopped all its channels without giving any notice to either them or the subscribers.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Zee Media rolls out linear avatar of Zee Kannada News
The channel will primarily focus on the informative aspect of hyper-local news in Kannada
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 4:12 PM | 2 min read
Zee Media has announced the launch of Zee Kannada News linear channel, primarily focusing on hyperlocal content.
“With this launch, ZEE Kannada News looks forward to provide a nationalist view of daily news events to the widespread TV audience spread across the five divisions of Karnataka - Bengaluru, Belagavi, Mysuru, Ballari, and Kalaburagi,” the network said.
The launch event of ZEE Kannada News linear channel was held in Bangalore. This on-ground event was graced by dignitaries like Nitte Santosh Hegde (Supreme Court (retd.) Justice, former Karnataka Lokayukta), Ba Ma Harish (President of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce), Bhaskar Rao (Former Police Commissioner of Bangalore) Abhishek Ambarish (Actor), Pragathi Shetty (Rishab Shetty’s wife) Aniruddha Jatkar (Actor)
“Till date, Zee Kannada across digital platforms has been successful in comprehensive and unbiased news coverage on social, political issues along with entertainment programs from Karnataka, India and worldwide. Zee Media observed that content consumption patterns have been changing constantly. Around 90% of video consumption happens in local languages in India, and 75% of TV content is consumed in the Kannada language in the Karnataka market. Taking into consideration the market demand via successful programming across different platforms, Zee Media took a step forward toward capturing a larger viewership through the launch its linear channel,” read a release.
Commenting on the development, Abhay Ojha, CBO, ZMCL, “Zee Media network continues to be the catalyst for change. We, at Zee Kannada, acknowledge the fact that there’s need for a voice that is unbiased towards the local political influences. The linear avatar of Zee Kannada will primarily focus on the informative aspect of hyper-local news in Kannada, thus becoming the voice of Kannada. Our entire team of reporters and producers aim to provide real-time analysis and produce inspirational stories about people, society and health.”
“Zee Kannada has been catering not only to urban cities but also believes in delivering news in the regional language of Karnataka. Taking into consideration the trust built by the channel and the increase in viewership via digital platforms, the linear launch is a strategic business move and generate cross-platform avenues. Being an election year, our goal is to become number one, in terms of revenue and 5X growth across the network” added Anindya Khare, Marketing Head, ZMCL.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sony Sports Network extends partnership with UEFA
The network has acquired exclusive media rights, TV and digital, to UEFA EURO 2024 and UEFA EURO 2028
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 1:55 PM | 3 min read
Sony Sports Network has extended its collaboration with Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the governing body of football in Europe.
As part of the deal, the broadcaster has acquired the exclusive media rights for all the UEFA National Team competitions scheduled between 2022-2028 and will showcase the UEFA EURO 2024 & 2028, along with its European Qualifiers and Friendly Matches. The UEFA tournaments will be available exclusively on both linear television in the Indian subcontinent, including India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, and Sri Lanka, as well as live-streamed on their on-demand OTT platform SonyLIV.
Sony Sports Network will live telecast UEFA EURO 2024, featuring all the top national teams from Europe.
The much-anticipated marquee tournament starts on 14th June 2024 and will be hosted in Germany, with the Final scheduled on 14th July in Berlin’s Olympiastadion. To qualify for UEFA EURO 2024, the teams must go through the European Qualifiers which will take place from March 2023 until March 2024 with the Play-Offs. The qualifiers will be played between 53 teams across ten groups in the round-robin format and will also be live telecast on Sony Sports Network.
Sony Sports Network will also broadcast all the matches of the UEFA Nations League. The final act of the competition, the UEFA Nations League Finals 2023 will go underway from 14th June 2023 between Netherlands, Croatia, Spain, and Italy.
Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India: “We're thrilled to announce that Sony Sports Network has extended its partnership with UEFA and secured the rights to the UEFA EURO 2024 and 2028 editions, further cementing our commitment to delivering premium quality football on a massive scale. With the acquisition of exclusive television and digital rights in the Indian sub-continent, we're excited to bring the tournament to viewers in multiple languages, ensuring that fans can experience the thrill of one of the biggest events in football. UEFA commands some of the most premium football properties, and this association expands our football portfolio with an additional 1300 football matches making us the premier destination for European football in India.
There is a high attraction for the marquee UEFA EURO tournament, featuring the top European footballing nations, both with advertisers and viewers in India. And this was evident in the successful broadcast of UEFA EURO 2020 on Sony Sports Network in which the viewership impressions were more than triple of UEFA EURO 2016 along with over 65 brands that associated with our network for the prestigious tournament across our linear and digital platforms.”
Guy-Laurent Epstein, Director of Marketing, UEFA, says: “We are very pleased to continue our partnership with Sony Sports Network as the home of UEFA National Team Football in the Indian subcontinent until 2028. Fans in the region will be offered an extensive and excellent coverage of UEFA’s European National Team Football portfolio which includes the European Qualifiers, UEFA Nations League, UEFA EURO 2024, and UEFA EURO 2028, with all matches broadcast on linear television and the digital platform SonyLIV.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
BARC - An unknown territory
Guest Column: Markand Adhikari, Chairman & Managing Director of SAB Network, questions the imbalance in BARC ratings
By Markand Adhikari | Apr 10, 2023 6:51 PM | 4 min read
Last week’s BARC ratings have shaken the industry. I am neither carrying a brief for any network nor do I have to. But when you suddenly see that Arjun Kapoor’s ‘Kuttey’ has overtaken Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathan’ in viewership terms, then there will definitely be a surprise wave and one would like to go into the logistics of such figures.
The channel which has predominantly ruled the charts for many years is suddenly replaced by an unknown player. I myself was surprised. I dialled a few friends and asked them whether they had heard the name of that particular player. Nobody had. Then to be further sure, I told my research team to make about a hundred random calls and take a straw poll if anybody had heard of this player. The result: Most did not know about it, they had not even heard the name, and the few who had heard the name had never watched that channel.
This has become a continuous phenomenon in the BARC ratings. If you judge the top 10 rated entertainment channels, the two prominent players who really invest a lot in content (fiction and reality) are replaced by some unknown players who run lousy syndicated content on their channel.
That raises an important question. In a country where people are becoming so progressive, how come their viewing habits and content choices are becoming so regressive? What are the criteria? Which are the houses being monitored? Yes, it is understandable that not all households will agree to this ‘intrusion’ of weekly monitoring, but is it the case that we are monitoring only those houses that are accommodative? I am not hinting at any monetary rewards, but if only cooperative households are available, then that surely affects the sample. So, how genuine and authentic are the samples?
I do not doubt the credibility of BARC management. They claim 30% of the sample houses are free-to-air homes. This might be because India is a very diverse country, in socio-economic terms. But do these 30% homes make so much difference that their choices overpower the rest 70%?
This imbalance in the rating outcome gives agencies and planners a bigger hand in negotiations, even with the real top players. Ultimately, this will not help any of the channels and the overall industry. As it is, the Indian media, particularly the TV channels, get one of the lowest advertising rates in the world.
As far as the news channels are concerned, two networks have already withdrawn from BARC and two other major networks are on the verge of quitting. In the news category, being among the Top 10 matters in more ways than one. For the news channels, ratings are important not only for selling inventories but also for flaunting their influence in the area they operate in – that is, in getting access to the newsmakers for news reporting and showing their impact. If top news networks start withdrawing from the BARC system, ultimately only Top 3 will remain in it – that too, only if the second and the third player are ready to accept that their position is not Numero Uno.
As per BARC, it can’t satisfy each and every player. It monitors 170 news channels, and even if it satisfies 15% of them, the rest 85% will never be satisfied. We can easily understand the position of BARC. But one thing has to be accepted that its numbers are like exit poll numbers and we never come to know the real counting numbers because only miniscule homes (less than 0.1%) out of 21 crores TV houses are measured.
One more point worth mentioning here is that, YouTube numbers cannot decide the supremacy because BARC is not into digital viewership measurement. But the reality is that, for news, people are day by day switching more to the digital mode rather than the linear TV set.
BARC replaced a private measurement company a few years back. BARC is an industry body and its stakeholders include all three pillars of the industry – broadcasters (linear & digital), agencies and advertisers. Thus, it is the industry that runs the BARC ultimately. If majority stakeholders are not satisfied by its working, it’s high time they asked the management for a diligence report.
Ultimately transparency matters. As I noted earlier, the main question remains about the homes where meters are installed. Of course, BARC cannot disclose the details of such homes and they don’t have to. But more transparency in its replies will help dispel the prevailing confusion.
(The views expressed here are solely those of the authors and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Media bodies oppose TRAI suggestion for comprehensive legal framework: Report
TRAI floated a consultation paper in January asking for feedback from stakeholders regarding a joint framework for telecom and broadcasting services
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 8, 2023 4:15 PM | 1 min read
A number of media bodies have together opposed a suggestion put forth by TRAI with regard to forming a comprehensive legal framework for telecom and broadcasting services, as per a media report.
The Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF), Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), Association of Radio Operators for India (AROI), and All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) have all said that there was no need for a separate comprehensive code to address the convergence between broadcasting and telecommunication services.
According to the report, while IBDF has said that both telecom and broadcasting need separate laws, AIDCF opines that it was too early to establish a comprehensive policy. DNPA too, as per the report, has stated that the consultation paper was based on "flawed understandings".
It may be noted that in January TRAI floated this consultation paper asking for feedback from industry stakeholders regarding a joint framework.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube