TV Today's total income at Rs 223 crore in Q2
Net profit for Q2 FY24 dropped by 64.4% to Rs 7.02 crore
SAT relief for Goenka puts Zee-Sony merger back on track: New entity to be listed in Jan?
Industry insiders predict the record date for listing of the $10-billion media and entertainment powerhouse could be set by November-end
By e4m Staff | Oct 31, 2023 8:41 AM | 6 min read
As Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Monday paved the way for Punit Goenka to continue as the Managing Director of the merged Zee-Sony entity while setting aside the SEBI order barring him from holding any key positions in the company, industry experts said it could expedite the merger process as the company is now alleviated from the legal uncertainties that clouded it.
The SAT verdict has also caused a buzz in the industry that with ZEEL and Sony now going ahead with the merger soon, and Reliance wanting to acquire Disney’s India business, the media landscape in the TV/OTT space will see a big consolidation. The two large players – TV18-Disney and Zee-Sony could together potentially command a market share of 67%, leaving little for other players.
According to industry insiders, the listing of the Zee-Sony merged entity, which will create a $10 billion media and entertainment powerhouse, could happen anytime in January next year and the record date could be set by November-end.
“In this case, we expect the record date to be announced around the last week of November. This in turn means that the listing of the merged company will happen towards the first week of January 24. Further, with Punit Goenka coming on the board, there will be no need for any changes in the term sheet, or any need for approval from board/shareholder for change in the CEO. This also means that business will be as usual for ZEE and lesser transition time with little change in senior management,” Elara Capital’s Karan Taurani said.
While allowing Goenka’s appeal against the SEBI verdict, SAT held that there is no evidence to show that he exercised positive control over the borrowed entities and that there was no need to put the merger to continue without a head.
“The fact that greater responsibility (if any) has come upon the appellant (Goenka) pursuant to the merger, then all the more reason that he should be allowed to continue rather than putting the merger to continue headless when 99.97% of the shareholders reposed faith in him to continue as Managing Director of the merged entity,” the tribunal observed.
The tribunal observed that the structure of the merged entity is that Sony Group would have the majority shareholding in the merged entity and will also have majority members in the board of directors and would have right to appoint key managerial personnel like Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary etc. and Goenka would be just one of the nine directors of the merged entity.
“Hence, his continuation as the Managing Director in the merged entity would have no impact on the investigation,” it said while allowing Goenka to continue heading the company.
It however said that if any material comes out against him during the course of the investigation, then appropriate procedure can be adopted by SEBI in accordance with law.
According to legal experts, the lift of ban will now pave the way for early disposal of merger, subject to other legal formalities.
“Market also responded favourably to the order and share price of ZEE gained around 1.5% during the day. The findings of the SAT are also significant as the interim relief was granted basis the cooperation extended by Goenkas’ and clearly specifies that this relief will not influence the investigation in any manner. Resumption of office by Goenka will also help in speeding up the merger process, who was spearheading this transaction prior to his stepping down as CEO,” Advocate Diviay Chadha, Partner, Singhania & Co, said.
Sandeep Bajaj, Advocate, Supreme Court, said the swift resolution of the regulatory hurdle indicates that the merger might proceed at an accelerated pace, minimizing the risk of further delays.
“The tribunal's decision has come as a significant relief to Zee, alleviating the company from the legal uncertainties that clouded its merger plans with Culver Max Entertainment (Sony Pictures India). This positive momentum not only signifies a financial rebound for the company but also proves to be positive for the Zee-Sony merger.
“However, it's worth noting that the completion of the merger remains contingent on any potential legal proceedings or investigations that might arise in the future. Nonetheless, the SAT's decision appears to pave the way for the merger's eventual completion, instilling confidence in investors and stakeholders alike,” Bajaj said.
According to Shivani Bhushan, Senior Associate at TAS Law, SAT order does not mean cessation of SEBI’s investigation into the alleged fund diversion/ siphoning of funds.
“The SAT’s order clearly mentions that Puneet Goenka and Subhash Chandra Goenka will cooperate in the investigation and during the course of the investigation, in case SEBI finds any relevant material/evidence against the Goenkas, then it may take appropriate steps as available under law,” she said.
The SAT had reserved its order on Goenka’s appeal in the matter on September 27.
In its verdict, the SAT also observed that, “The restraint order passed by the respondent (SEBI) pursuant to the ad interim order and the confirmatory order restraining the appellant (Goenka) to function as a Managing Director…of the impugned order is set aside. The appeal is allowed. The appellant shall, however, cooperate in the investigation.
“In the event any material comes out against the appellant during the course of investigation then appropriate procedure can be adopted by SEBI in accordance with law.”
On SEBI’s earlier direction to complete investigation in the matter within eight months, the tribunal took a stern view saying, there was “no real urgency” for it and noted that, “considering the track record of SEBI for which we take judicial notice, no investigation is completed within the stipulated period.”
“Sufficient explanations backed by genuine documents have been shown by the appellant and having validly discharged their burden. The investigation is going on and considering the track record of SEBI for which we take judicial notice, no investigation is completed within the stipulated period.
“We have seen that on numerous occasions whenever this Tribunal or the superior court has directed SEBI to complete the investigation within a stipulated period, the same has not been done and applications after applications are being filed by SEBI seeking time to extend the period of investigation,” it observed in the order.
The tribunal said that considering the fact that a wider investigation is now being undertaken by SEBI to consider the various LoC issued by ZEEL and its promoter companies, “we are of the opinion that there is no real urgency and therefore this Tribunal will not place any impediment in restricting the period of investigation…we are of the opinion that continuation of the interim order would be harsh and unwarranted and thus, cannot be allowed to continue any further.”
SEBI had barred Punit Goenka and his father Subhash Chandra from holding directorships or any key managerial positions in companies of Zee group till further directions.
This had resulted in Goenka stepping down as the Managing Director and CEO of Zee.
NDTV’s Sonia Singh appointed visiting fellow at Cambridge Judge Business School
During this academic pursuit, Singh will continue her pivotal role at NDTV
By e4m Staff | Oct 30, 2023 9:16 PM | 1 min read
Sonia Singh, Editorial Director of NDTV, has been appointed as Visiting Fellow at Cambridge Judge Business School, a prestigious institution known for its global impact on knowledge and leadership. This significant development comes as Singh continues her pivotal role at NDTV, ensuring a harmonious blend of academic pursuits and real-time media engagement.
Cambridge Judge Business School, renowned for its diverse and influential faculty, comprises approximately 55 members representing various continents. The institution's research interests span a wide spectrum of global business issues, with many faculty members leading cutting-edge research, advising governments, and contributing their experiences to the classroom.
Commenting on the new role, Singh shared, "Looking forward to an intellectually exciting new journey along with special shows on TV. Reflect, renew & rejuvenate, my mantra for the road ahead."
With this appointment, Singh is poised to bring her extensive experience and fresh perspectives to both the academic realm and television screens.
This move highlights Singh's commitment to lifelong learning and intellectual exploration, demonstrating the intersection of academia and media in the modern world.
Pre-consultation on broadcasting policy: TRAI extends deadline for comments to Nov 7
The earlier deadline was Oct 31
By e4m Staff | Oct 30, 2023 2:55 PM | 1 min read
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has further extended the last date of receiving comments from the stakeholders on its pre-consultation paper ‘National Broadcasting Policy’ to November 7, 2023. The pre-consultation paper on Inputs for Formulation of the Policy was released on September 21, 2023.
Earlier, the last date of receiving comments was initially fixed as October 10, 2023. Due to requests received from stakeholders for extension of time for submission of comments, the last date for receiving written comments was extended to October 31, 2023.
Furthermore, the last date of receiving comments from the stakeholders on the issues raised in a consultation paper on ‘Review of Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable services’ was also extended to November 1, 2023 due to requests received from the stakeholders for extension of time. The last date was initially fixed as September 5, 2023 and for counter-comments as September 19, 2023. This was later extended up to October 10, 2023 and October 25, 2023 respectively.
According to the regulatory body, no request for any further extension of time for submission of comments will be entertained for both the consultation papers.
Star India’s revenue from TV-Digital biz up 6%
The company's net profit has come down 30%
By e4m Staff | Oct 30, 2023 9:31 AM | 1 min read
Walt Disney-owned Star India's consolidated net profit for FY23 has dropped 31% year over year to Rs 1,272 crore. The figure stood at Rs 1834 crore in the previous fiscal. The company has declared the figures in the financial statement filed with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).
The company's operating revenue from TV and digital businesses increased by 6% to Rs 19,857 crore. Its total income increased by 9% to Rs 20,699 crore.
However, for the fiscal year, Star India's ad revenue declined by 4% to Rs 11,186 crore. Subscription revenue (both TV and digital) grew 14% to Rs 7,001 crore. The company's earnings from licensing content rights surged 74% to Rs 1,446 crore.
Recently, Walt Disney disclosed that its sports business in India reported an operating loss of Rs 3,703 crore for the nine months ended July 1 on revenue of Rs 5,313 crore.
Novi Digital Entertainment, the company's subsidiary, which owns Disney+ Hotstar, has seen a 118% jump in net loss to Rs 748 crore, while revenue jumped 35% to Rs 4,341 crore.
Viacom18 Sports to launch sports channels - Sports18 - 2 and Sports18 - 3
The broadcaster’s distribution arm, IndiaCast, has announced a promotion scheme for the DOPs for the newly launched channels
By e4m Staff | Oct 27, 2023 12:24 PM | 1 min read
Viacom18 Sports is planning to launch two more sports channels - Sports18 - 2 and Sports18 - 3 from November 1, 2023.
The broadcaster’s distribution arm, IndiaCast, has announced a promotion scheme for the distribution platforms (DOPs) for the newly launched channels, which will start from November 1, 2023, and expire on January 31, 2024.
The distribution arm said that TV18 Broadcast will have a promotional scheme for the newly launched channels, pursuant to which the subscription fees of the new sports channels shall stand waived during the promotional scheme period.
Viacom18 Sports will now have four sports channels with these additions.
Govt declares 477 MSOs non-compliant for not conducting audit
Also, these MSOs did not submit a list of their subscribers as required by the rule
By e4m Staff | Oct 25, 2023 3:38 PM | 3 min read
MIB said that one of the terms and conditions of the MSO registration was that MSOs shall comply with the provisions of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act. 1995, and the Rules made thereunder, as amended and adhere to all the terms and conditions of the registration. Failing to do so, the permission granted is liable to be cancelled or suspended. “MSOs were also required to submit a list of their subscribers and other details as per the requests made by the Ministry from time to time,” read the order.
Also, MIB said that according to the Interconnection Regulations, 2017, it is mandatory for every distributor of channels to conduct an audit of their system once in a calendar year.
“However, as per the information shared by TRAI, the scheduled MSOs have not conducted audits of their systems for the calendar years 2021 and 2022. Also, Scheduled MSOs were requested to furnish information like seeding date etc. under Cable Television Networks (Regulations) Act, 1995. Taking into account noncompliance, this Ministry marked the status of these MSOs as "Non-Compliant,” MIB stated in the order.
In the order, MIB said that it has granted MSO registration from time to time. Some of these MSOs, along with their registration details, have been tabulated and enclosed as Schedule to this order. These MSOs listed in schedule are hereafter referred to as Scheduled MSOs.
Through the Ministry's advisory dated March 23, 2023, all broadcasters were advised not to enter into interconnection agreements with non-compliant MSOs and to notify the non-compliant MSOs with whom they already have interconnection agreements.
However, despite being classified as "Non-Compliant", the scheduled MSOs have not made any references to the Ministry of the alteration of their status to "Compliant". Therefore, a Show Cause Notice dated July 25, 2023 was sent to these MSOs, seeking an explanation for the contraventions mentioned in the preceding paragraphs.The MSOs were given 15 days to furnish their replies.
It was observed that the scheduled MSOs did not provide the requisite clarification within the stipulated period, therefore a communication was issued to these MSOs in which they were asked to furnish the requisite information within a period of 15 days. However, the scheduled MSOs did not provide the requisite details within the stipulated period, therefore, as a last opportunity, communication dated September 20, 2023 was again sent to all the Scheduled MSOs
According to the order, it has been observed that despite lapse of the given period, the scheduled MSOs have failed to provide the requisite information or make any real-currency to this Ministry regarding their compliance status. These MSOs have continued to remain in contraventions outlined in preceding paras. Therefore, the MSO registrations of the scheduled MSOs are hereby cancelled with immediate effect.
