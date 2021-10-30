TV Today Q2 consolidated revenue jumps 26.45% to Rs 225.99 crore

TV Today Network's (TVTN) consolidated revenue for the quarter ended 30th September has jumped 26.45% to Rs 225.99 crore from Rs 178.71 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.



The company's total expenses rose 22% to Rs 177.18 crore as against Rs 145.60 crore. Net profit zoomed by 69% to Rs 46.98 crore from Rs 27.74 crore.



The company's revenue from TV broadcasting segment rose 27% to Rs 181.89 crore from Rs 143.58 crore. Operating profit from the segment expanded by 35% to Rs 50.96 crore from Rs 37.76 crore.



The operating loss from radio broadcasting narrowed 16% to Rs 4.23 crore from Rs 5.02 crore. Revenue from the segment increased over three times to Rs 3.1 crore as against Rs 0.95 crore.



TVTN promoted by Living Media India Limited (LMIL), its holding company. Presently, TVTN runs four News & Current Affairs channels, namely Aaj Tak, Aaj Tak HD and Good News Today in Hindi and India Today in English.



The company also operates three radio stations under brand ISHQ 104.8 FM in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)