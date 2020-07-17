TRAI app for TV subscribers finds no takers; just about 1% users on it

In a bid to facilitate TV viewers to check their subscription and modify it, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has launched Channel Selector App. But close to a month after the launch, MSO bodies across the country say not even 1% of users are on the app. Why? Half the customers do not know about the app and the rest complain of technical failure while downloading the app.

According to experts, the fact that the app is currently available only for some major DTH operators and Multi-System Operators (MSO/cable operators) makes it difficult in terms of accessibility.

“We were not notified about the app. If we don’t know about it, we are not in a position to get the customers acclimatize to the app. Ideally, for any such new developments that concern the MSOs, there should be a meeting to help us understand what the new product is all about, only then can we tell our customers about it. This is just another set of confusion added to already confusing NTO 2.0 rules and regulations,” said Roop Sharma, President, Cable Operators Federation of India.

In March 2017, TRAI notified the new regulatory framework for broadcasting and cable services. The new framework came into effect on December 29, 2018. The new regulation for the television and broadcasting sector was aimed at giving consumers’ the freedom to select television channels they want to watch. However, after the issue of new tariff order for broadcasting services, it was noticed that consumers were facing difficulty in opting for TV channels/bouquets of their choice on web portal/apps of their respective Distributed Platform Operators (DPOs). Therefore, the authority decided to develop an app which will fetch data from DP use through APIs developed by TRAI.

“The fact that cable television viewers are not good with apps to select packages is evident from the fact that not even 1% of the total viewers are on the app. Cable TV networks still connect with their customers at an inter personal level, be it in terms of helping them choose channels or collecting their subscription fees. And those good with apps, are already on the apps of their DTH operators and MSOs,” said Patrick Raju, President, Karnataka State Cable TV Operators' Association.

Since most popular DTH operators as well as MSOs have their own apps, the TRAI Channel Selector App is redundant, said experts in the sector.

“The app will ultimately lead you to your DTH packages or your MSOs deals, so why go through a longer process through an external app,” said Raju.

DTH players too find little meaning or purpose of the Channel Selector App.

“Our Tata Sky customers can manage their packs very easily through the Tata Sky website or the Tata Sky app. The TRAI channel selector app will simply allow the customers another channel of access,” a Tata Sky spokesperson said.

Cut to customers, the application, according to them, is riddled with technical issues and bugs. While some customers find it difficult to sign on to the app, some complain of display issues.

Jayatosh De, who has rated the app with just one star on Google Play, says while he tried to redo his Tata Sky subscription plan, he was informed by a pop on the app that ‘Tata Sky is not currently offering bouquets /individual channels which are part of his subscription request’.

“I was asked to continue with my selected subscription only. This is totally incorrect and misguiding as I found that there are still Tata Sky bouquets and individual channels on offer but price shown is much more than the actual price and NCF. Thus this app is useless,” De said in his review.

De, however, is not the only user who is unhappy with the app.

TRAI-authorized consumer groups also complain about being in the dark when it comes to the Channel Selector App. “Firstly, we were never informed about the app which is apparently made to help us. The few people who read about it online tried to use the app but the app in its present state doesn’t have the bandwidth to handle over 80 million cable television households across India. If you have to keep installing and re-installing an app to just login into the app, then it is anything but user friendly,” said Arun Kumar, Founder Chairman of TRAI-authorized Dignity Restoration and Grievance Settlement Association.

e4m reached out to TRAI for their comments on the matter, but did not get a replytill the filing of the story.