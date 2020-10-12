Top Bollywood production houses move court against 2 news channels, journalists

Those who have approached the court includes Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Farhan Akhtar

Updated: Oct 12, 2020 7:16 PM
court

As many as 38 Bollywood associations and producers have filed a suit in the Delhi High Court against two news channel and some journalists accusing them of publishing "irresponsible", and "defamatory" remarks against the Hindi film industry, as per media reports.

Those who have approached the court includes big names such as Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Farhan Akhtar.

The move comes in the wake of reporting by these channels and journalists following the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The suit reportedly names Republic TV and Times Now, and senior journalists Arnab Goswami, Pradeep Bhandari, Rahul Shivshankar, Navika Kumar.

