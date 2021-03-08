TIMES NOW announces programming line-up for Assembly Elections 2021
Through engaging properties, TIMES NOW will offer the most extensive coverage of the elections, making it more exciting and captivating for its viewers
TIMES NOW announces an unmatched programming line-up for the upcoming Assembly Elections under Mandate 2021. With its special programming, TIMES NOW, India's election news headquarters will once again be at the forefront of election news coverage tracking the state assembly elections of five states, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry. Through engaging properties, TIMES NOW offers the most extensive coverage of the elections, making it more exciting and captivating for its viewers.
- Pre-Poll Surveys: Capturing the mood of 5 States going to the polls (Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Puducherry, Assam, Kerala) and the mood of the nation ahead of the critical election, TIMES NOW will broadcast two Opinion Polls in association with C Voter. C Voter or Centre for Voting Opinions and Trends in Election Research headed by India’s top Psephologist Yashwant Deshmukh is a leading international stakeholder research organization with its roots in India. Powered by state-of-the-art research practices, managerial acumen, world class analysts and a phenomenal track record of predictive analysis on various polls, C Voter produces high quality data on voting, public opinion, and political participation. Presenting how the elections will likely shape, the surveys will be a significant indicator of which way the electorate may swing. The first of these Opinion Polls will be telecast on March 08, 2021 and the second Opinion Poll will on March 24. The analysis is powered by a panel of experts like Dr Anand Ranganathan, Sanjay Jha, Senior journalists R Rajagopalan, Shekhar Iyer, Sanjeev Shrivastava and Author Chetan Bhagat, among others.
- Exit Polls: On the last date of Polling April 29, TIMES NOW in association with C Voter will broadcast an exit poll of the states going to the Polls. Using state-of-the-art technology and on ground field research the Polls maps the stat and the data is then processed to call a projection for a state. The results are a fair indication of how the election has played out with the Voters.
- Result Day Live: On May 02, TIMES NOW will bring Result Day LIVE with a new age look at Election Result analysis. Featuring some of the country's top Election Analysts & experts, TIMES NOW bring several unique properties that help viewers understand what the Voters have told us and why the result has shaped the way it is. Moving away from traditional analysis like swing and vote patterns, TIMES NOW uses big data analytics and mathematical models to bring the viewer a holistic news-watching experience. This along with a stellar panel of former Journalists and Political Analysts analyse every move of the election for the viewers.
