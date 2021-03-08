TIMES NOW announces programming line-up for Assembly Elections 2021

: Capturing the mood of 5 States going to the polls (Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Puducherry, Assam, Kerala) and the mood of the nation ahead of the critical election, TIMES NOW will broadcast two Opinion Polls in association with C Voter. C Voter or Centre for Voting Opinions and Trends in Election Research headed by India’s top Psephologist Yashwant Deshmukh is a leading international stakeholder research organization with its roots in India. Powered by state-of-the-art research practices, managerial acumen, world class analysts and a phenomenal track record of predictive analysis on various polls, C Voter produces high quality data on voting, public opinion, and political participation. Presenting how the elections will likely shape, the surveys will be a significant indicator of which way the electorate may swing. The first of these Opinion Polls will be telecast on March 08, 2021 and the second Opinion Poll will on March 24. The analysis is powered by a panel of experts like