There's hope for TV journalism if stakeholders keep their conscience: Rajdeep Sardesai
At the e4m NewsNext Summit 2023, Sardesai, Consulting Editor, India Today, spoke about the crisis of Commerce, Content and Conscience plaguing the TV news industry
TV news is not dead but it is in ICU because it faces challenges of a kind that perhaps were not visualised when the revolution of 24x7 TV began 25 years ago, said Rajdeep Sardesai, Consulting Editor, India Today at the e4m NewsNext Summit 2023 held in New Delhi on Sunday.
Delivering the inaugural keynote address on ‘TV Journalism and the 3 C crisis- Commerce, Content and Conscience’, Sardesai said there was still hope for TV journalism if the stakeholders kept their conscience and did not surrender to the commerce of TV news.
“It is very easy to say TV news is dead but the reference point for social and digital media is TV news even today. What is said on TV news becomes clips which go viral. TV news is not dead but it is in ICU,” he said.
Sardesai said that the business model of TV news has broken down.
“There were hardly any players when we started. Till the 2000s, we had only 5-6 24x7 news channels. Today there are 397 registered news channels across India.
“The cake is the same but the competitors to have it have increased multiple times because of which the advertising revenue is shrinking,” he said.
He also said that commerce is dictating content.
“Commerce is not in our hands but those who own these platforms. Commerce is dictating what is to be put as content. Where you first sent your reporter to anywhere in the country, today the scenario is to make them do it in the studio and ensure low-cost content for high ratings,” he said.
Terming this way of journalism as “Khidki” journalism, Sardesai said soon there will be "Ravan" journalism where there will be 100 faces on TV jumping from one studio to another without “offering any knowledge, but drama.”
“Information has become infotainment. And this transition has created a crisis of content,” he said.
The senior veteran journalist, who has been in the industry for over two decades, said TV news has a huge capacity to influence and make a change.
“TV news can make a difference to make the world a better place. It is still the most impactful medium,” he said.
Speaking about the third crisis, Conscience, he said if journalists ask themselves why they chose this profession, they will have the answer to what is the crisis of conscience.
“The crisis of Conscience is an intangible thing. If you ask yourself why you became a journalist, you will find the answer to what is a crisis of conscience," he pointed out.
“During the Manipur violence matter, which happened in the first week of May, the focus was on the Karnataka elections at that time. It required a viral video two months later to wake up to the reality of Manipur. It was, as if for some news channels, Manipur was not a part of India. This is where the crisis of conscience comes. Does your conscience tell you not to cover the news that will not get you TRPs? Ignore the rating system as it is broken,” he said.
Sardesai also said that businessmen invest in the TV news industry for the purpose of controlling.
“As a journalist, we have no control over it. People with deep pockets have taken over TV news. Do you think the TV rating system as it exists today is transparent and cannot be rigged?
“When people who have 1000s of crores in other businesses, just choose to put in a few 100 crores in a new business, how do you then create a commercial model that is viable and transparent? How do you actually ensure that news gathering is where you invest your money or you cut back? There was a time when we invested in news, now we invest on landing pages. If instead of spending on landing pages, we invested in news gathering, we would have better media,” he said.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Pay DTH active subscriber base down 2% in Q4: TRAI
The total active subscriber base has decreased from 66.62 million in December 2022 to 65.25 million in March 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 11:42 AM | 2 min read
The total active subscriber base in pay direct to home (DTH) has decreased by 2.06% from 66.62 million in December 2022 to 65.25 million in March 2023. According to the latest Performance Indicator Report (PIR) from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Pay DTH has lost around 1.37 million subscriber base in one quarter.
In terms of market share, Tata Play's share was 32.65% for the quarter. Bharti Telemedia's (Airtel DTH) market share was 26.77%, Dish TV had 21.78% market share during the quarter and Sun TV Direct TV had 18.81% market share.
Cable TV
According to the TRAI report, as on March 31, 2023, there are 1748 MSOs registered with MIB (as on 28.02.2023). As per the data reported by MSOs and HITS operator, there are 12 MSOs and 1 HITS operator who have a subscriber base greater than one million.
GTPL Hathway had the highest subscriber base of over 9 million followed by Siti Networks Ltd with over 6 million and Hathway Digital with over 5 million subscribers.
FM Radio Service
Apart from the radio channels operated by All India Radio – the public broadcaster, as per the data reported by FM Radio operators to TRAI, as on 31st March 2023, there are 388 operational private FM Radio channels in 113 cities operated by 36 private FM Radio operators. As compared to the previous quarter, there is no change in the number of operational private FM Radio channels, cities and FM Radio operators.
The advertisement revenue reported by FM Radio operators during the quarter ending 31st March 2023 in respect of 388 private FM Radio channels declined by 8.94% to Rs.388.97 crore as against Rs.427.18 crore in respect of 388 private FM Radio channels for the previous quarter.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Aaj Tak leads ad break ratings
The channel has been securing the top position in this category from Week 27-Week 32
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 10:46 AM | 1 min read
Aaj Tak has taken the top position in ad break ratings in Week 32.
The channel from the India Today Network has registered Average Minute Audience (OOO) of 225.8 in the 6am to 12 midnight slot for Week 32.
Aaj Tak has been securing the top position every week since Week 27.
The numbers are for the 15+ target group.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
BARC told to give raw-level data to broadcasters
BARC is expected to take up this MIB order in its next board meeting
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 9:13 AM | 2 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has asked TV ratings measurement body BARC to provide broadcasters with raw-level data, as per industry sources.
BARC is likely to discuss the process and pricing of sharing this data in its next board meeting.
In a letter written to BARC in this regard, the ministry stated,
“Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC lndia) has requested this Ministry for being permitted to share audience measurement Raw Level Data (RLD) with broadcasters. ln this regard, BARC has apprised that it has significantly scaled up the panel homes by about 85% (from 30,000 to 55,000). Further. RLD data has been sufficiently masked and anonymized and do not include personally identifiable information of panels thereby ensuring the secrecy, privacy and integrity of the panel homes.”
“Further, BARC has conveyed that they are already sharing the RLD data with advertisers and media agencies. ln this regard, the "Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies in lndia" dated 16.01.2014 issued by this Ministry prescribes that 'Para 7.2: The data generated by the rating agency be made available to all interested stakeholders in a transparent and equitable manner.'”
“Hence, BARC may share Raw Level Data up to the preceding week (i.e. RLD data of the viewership for W-1th week when the TRP is being reported for the Wth week) with the broadcasters in a transparent and equitable manner while ensuring that the integrity and confidentiality of the BARC panels is maintained at all times Further, all the requisites and prescriptions of the said TRP Policy Guidelines in this respect must be adhered to by BARC,” read the letter.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
TRAI recommends zero licence fee for DTH services
Suggests doing away with the licence fee after the end of financial year 2026-27
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 22, 2023 9:14 AM | 2 min read
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recommended to the government to do away with the licence fee for DTH operators after the end of financial year 2026-27. The move is aimed at ensuring sustainability for the sector.
The recommendations were issued by TRAI on a consultation paper titled ‘Licence fee and policy matters of DTH services’. The rule requires DTH licensees to pay an annual licence fee equivalent to three per cent of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) which is to be brought down to zero fee in the next three years.
“DTH licensees should not be charged any licence fee after the end of the financial year 2026-27. The licensee should submit an initial bank guarantee from any scheduled bank to the Ministry of Broadcasting (MIB) for ₹5 crore for the first two quarters. Thereafter, the licensee should submit a bank guarantee (BG) from any scheduled bank to the MIB for an amount equivalent to the Initial BG (i.e., ₹5 crore) or 20 per cent of the estimated sum payable, equivalent to License Fee for two quarters and other dues not otherwise securitized, whichever is higher,” TRAI said.
Once the licence fee becomes zero, the licensee should submit a BG (performance bank guarantee) for a fixed amount equivalent to the initial BG (i.e., ₹5 crore) from any scheduled bank to the Ministry, which should be valid for a minimum of one year and renewed every year to ensure it remains valid for the entire currency of the licence agreement, the regulator said.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Longer festive period likely to aid pick-up in ad rev: ZEEL's Rohit Gupta
During the Q1 earnings call, the CFO of ZEEL also said that there was immense headroom for the growth of pay TV households in India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 22, 2023 9:06 AM | 4 min read
"We have belief in the potential of the merged company to generate immense value for all stakeholders and the media and entertainment industry, " said Rohit Gupta, CFO, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises, on the ZEE-Sony merger during the Q1 earnings calls.
He shared that the merger has already received approvals from the Bombay Stock Exchange, National Stock Exchange and the Competition Commission of India and the shareholders of the company.
Meanwhile speaking about the quarter, he said that there were positive signs of growth across the Media & Entertainment sector at large with several attractive opportunities existing across segments.
According to Gupta, even as the digital ecosystem continues to grow at a steady pace, there is an exciting opportunity for television as well.
"The headroom for growth of pay TV households in India is immense and rising content consumption can certainly act as a catalyst for growth in this segment."
He shared that evolving consumer behaviours and technological advancements are becoming the growth tailwinds for the sector, and it remains well-poised to witness robust and orderly growth across all segments in the near future.
The new fiscal has started on an optimistic note, he said, with some green shoots being seen in the overall advertising sentiment and the rollout of NTO 3.0 paving the way for TV subscription revenue growth.
"That said, there remains immense headroom for overall ad environment recovery on the back of improving consumer demand, and we remain hopeful of the next few quarters driving growth."
He further shared that the focus for the network during the quarter has been on strengthening businesses and offering a compelling content pipeline across platforms to keep viewers entertained.
"While we continued to see muted ad spending environment during the good part of the quarter, encouragingly there were green shoots emerging as we exited the quarter. Q1 started off on a slow note and with IPL during the month of April and May the ad spending was particularly muted. However, towards the back end of the quarter, there were early signs of ad spends starting to pick up, led by FMCG."
"We have seen this pickup continue in Q2 as well. However, recovery is still nascent, and the pace of pickup is moderate at this point. Overall, we remain hopeful that the positive momentum will continue, enabling us to drive growth in ad revenues.
There are also very encouraging signs across the TV broadcasting industry. IPL 2023 was the biggest ever IPL on television with a 32% growth in television ratings compared to the 2022 edition.”
Adding to the above statement, he said overall TV viewership during the quarter is at its five-quarters peak and the share of Pay TV in the overall TV viewership has also increased.
" In fact, even from the base of Q1 FY23, when we and other major broadcasters removed our Hindi GECs from Free Dish, Pay TV has gained further share in the last four quarters. Linear TV plays a very important role in our business portfolio, and serves a very relevant purpose for both viewers as well as advertisers. We remain confident about our ability to grow our overall linear TV business revenues."
He also said that the network is seeing benefits of NTO 3.0 translate to revenues and it will take couple of quarters for NTO transmission to fully settle down.
"As we drive NTO rollout, we are also ploughing back some of this growth in marketing for longer-term sustenance and growth of pay TV ecosystem. Hence, do keep in mind that while the headline growth in linear TV subscription revenues seems higher than the inflationary growth levels we had indicated earlier, from a net contribution perspective, factoring in higher marketing, we will likely end up close to inflationary growth. "
Moving through the rest of FY24, Gupta said that they were expecting a gradual recovery in ad spends, and are optimistic based on the green shoots they have seen in the last six weeks.
"We will still need to see this traction fructify in spending and sustain before making any firm prediction on the pace of recovery. The pick-up in ad revenues will hopefully be aided by a longer festive period this year, with Diwali being in mid-November. We will continue to recalibrate our investments and optimise our cost structure, while making room for strategic bets. With the revenue pick up, we are hopeful that we will also have more levers to manage profitability as the year progresses."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
NDTV Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh to launch today
NDTV Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh will be available on local cable networks and DTH
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 1:39 PM | 2 min read
NDTV is launching its regional channels with NDTV Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh, which will be on air today.
NDTV MP-Chhattisgarh will not just focus on the politics of the state. the commitment to the people of MP, Chhattisgarh means the news will not just be told from Bhopal or Raipur. the focus on ground reports will give the public that much needed voice. The focus on hyper-local utility news, on issues that matter to the youth, on gender and climate, incisive coverage of the cities and villages, NDTV’s legacy of covering elections from the ground and intelligent analysis gives the regional channel a global touch.
On the eve of the launch, Sanjay Pugalia, NDTV’s Executive Director and Editor-in-Chief said, “The decision to go regional stems from the desire to provide hyper-local, relevant news to people living in these states, towns and villages. We’ll carry NDTV’s legacy of trust to MP-Chhattisgarh, and we’ll give the people of MP-Chhattisgarh news that matters to them.”
Adding to the sentiment, Senthil Chengalvarayan, NDTV’s Executive Director added, “NDTV’s regional channels are committed to bringing news you can trust, and carrying forward NDTV’s legacy of 35 years to the people of MP and Chhattisgarh. A big congratulations to the entire team on the launch.”
NDTV Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh will be available on local cable networks and DTH.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
RSTV’s news anchor Abhilasha Pathak joins Amar Ujala
In her career spanning 14 years she has also served stints at MH1, News 24, P7 and Mahuaa News
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 10:38 AM | 1 min read
RSTV’s well known news anchor Abhilasha Pathak has joined Amar Ujala. This will be her second stint at Amar Ujala. She was associated with RSTV for close to four years.
Prior to joining RSTV, Pathak was associated with News24 as Sr. Anchor, where she served a stint of over four years.
Pathak is well versed in Hindi & English journalism. In her career spanning 14 years she has also served stints at MH1, P7 and Mahuaa News.
Her area of expertise ranges from anchoring, producing news shows, programing shows and digital media.
She is also a classical music enthusiast and recently her new music album was launched in Mumbai.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube