Sun TV Network Q1 ad rev up 93% at Rs 243.66 crore

Standalone revenues including partial season of Indian Premier League was up 34% at Rs 810.10 crore as against Rs 606.10 crore

Sun TV Network has posted 93% growth in ad revenue for the quarter ended 30th June at Rs 243.66 crore as against Rs 126.03 crore for the corresponding quarter ended 30th June 2020.

Standalone revenues including partial season of Indian Premier League (IPL) was up 34% at Rs 810.10 crore as against Rs 606.10 crore.

EBITDA rose 19% at Rs 494.97 crore as against Rs 416.49 crore, while net profit was up 38% at Rs 389.76 crore as against Rs 282.80 crore.

Total expenses increased 4% to Rs 349.2 crore, including Rs 24.78 as IPL franchise fee. In the same quarter of the previous fiscal, the expenditure stood at Rs 336.84 crore.

Sun TV Network operates channels across five languages of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bangla. It also owns and operates FM radio stations across India. The company owns the IPL team Sun Risers Hyderabad and the digital OTT platform Sun NXT.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)