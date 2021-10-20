SUN TV Network launches Marathi GEC SUN Marathi

Viewers of the Marathi television space are up for a great treat this festive season as Sun TV Network Limited has launched its refreshed Marathi GEC ‘SUN Marathi’ on 17th October across Maharashtra.

The channel’s Tagline is ‘Sohala Natyancha’ which translates to ‘Celebrating relationships’. The channel has announced 3 hours of original programming with 6 shows starting from 6.30 pm to 9.30 pm. Each of these shows explore unique relations in its storyline. The shows announced are ‘Nandini’at 6.30 pm, ‘Sundari’ at 7 pm, ‘Jaau nako dur..baba!’ at 7.30 pm, ‘Abhalachi Maya’ at 8 pm ,‘Kanyadaan’ at 8.30 pm and ‘Sant Gajanan Shegaviche’ at 9 pm.

The channel is not only bringing this stellar lineup of shows to its viewers, but has also announced ‘Bagha Roj Jinka Rokh’ (Watch Daily, Win Cash) contest which every day offers an opportunity for more than 1,000 viewers to win up to 2 crores in cash prize from Dusshera to Diwali. Every day during the contest period, one question will be asked in each of the six shows and viewers will have to give a missed call to register their answers on the numbers provided.

The stories of the shows take place in different regions of Maharashtra. By virtue of this diversity, these shows reflect the lifestyle and culture of both Urban and Rural Maharashtra. Maharashtrians have always been aspirational, progressive and inspirational in outlook and yet rooted in cultural and social values. Through the channel we aim to reflect the same cultural values.

Right from the launch phase, Sun Marathi has ensured a perfect blend of experienced and popular actors such as Avinash Narkar, Rujuta Deshmukh, Ashok Phaldesai, Aastad kale, Amit Phatak and Ashay Kulkarni along with new promising faces such as Purva Gokhle, Dakshata Joil, Arti Birajdar, Amruta Bane and Anisha Sabnis.

Nandini is a story of two sisters. One makes revenge as her life mission, while the other one vows to protect her loved ones. It will be interesting to see who will succeed in her mission.

Sundari is a village girl with an ambition. She believes her good heart, good behavior and her goal of becoming a collector will make her life beautiful, in-spite of her dark skin tone which is not desirable in the society she grows up in.

Jaau Nako Dur… Baba!is about a girl seeking her father’s love and attention throughout her life. Will she ever get that love?

Abhalachi Maya portrays the bond between a brother and a sister. Will this bond ever break?

Kanyadaan is about a story of a father and his five daughters. A conventional belief says that the responsibility of a father towards his daughter ends with her marriage. Our show questions this belief.

Sant Gajanan Shegaviche is about life and work of a popular saint Shree. Gajanan Maharaj who is believed to be an incarnation of lord Ganesha and Dattatreya.

Sun Marathi is widely distributed and is available on all leading DTH platforms including DDFree, Dish as well as on all cable networks across Maharashtra for FREE. In terms of its placement, it’s part of the Marathi GEC neighborhood on all the platforms.

