Sun TV leads across genres in week 50: BARC

Sun TV bagged leading positions across genres in an all-India basis. The channel registered 2748.43 weekly AMA (000s) followed by Star Maa in the second position with 2702.64 weekly AMA (000s) and Star Plus in the third spot with 2668.97 AMA (000s), according to the BARC weekly report. While Star Utsav stood in the fourth position with 2360.71 AMA (000s), Star Vijay was on number five with 1871.2 AMA (000s), the report added.

On the other hand, Colors bagged the sixth spot this week and registered 1870.6 AMA (000s) followed by Sony Sab on the seventh spot with 1728.48 AMA (000s) and Zee Kannada on the eighth spot with 1621.75 (000s). Zee TV and Dhinchaak stood on 1569.87 AMA (000s) and 1474.79 AMA (000s) respectively.

Hindi Speaking Market (HSM)

Star Plus led the top five channels list in the market. The channel garnered 2577.49 AMA (000s), followed by Star Utsav in the second spot with 2354.49 AMA (000s) and Colors at the third spot with 1832.39 AMA(000s). Sony Sab and Zee TV bagged fourth and fifth positions respectively, with 1697.81 AMA (000s) and 1527.56 AMA (000s).

South Market

In the South market, Sun TV continued to lead the list with 2740.81 AMA (000s) followed by Star Maa taking the second spot with 2639.51 AMA (000s) and Star Vijay on the third spot with 1867.28 AMA (000s). Zee Kannada and Zee Telugu stood in fourth and fifth spots respectively with 1605.15 AMA (000s) and 1426.45 AMA (000s).

