Strong companies need strong, good leaders
SAT allowing Punit Goenka to be reinstated as Zee’s MD & CEO is good for the company, the Zee-Sony merger, and for the industry at large that thrives on competition and strong leadership
Motivational public speaker Brian Tracy has said: "Become the kind of a leader that people would follow voluntarily, even if you had no title or position." Punit Goenka certainly fits that mould.
Yesterday's development of SAT allowing Goenka to be reinstated as MD and CEO of ZEE is good, not only for the company or the merger with Sony, but also for the industry at large, as it thrives on competition and strong leadership. It also paves the way for the completion of the merger, and for Goenka to be appointed the MD and CEO of the merged entity.
The Sony-Zee combined entity needs a leader like Punit Goenka who understands India culturally, has a skin in the game, has content acquisition expertise and has had a long proven management expertise. Goenka’s age is also an advantage, being a leader who is less than 50 years in age.
Goenka has the relevant experience and even in this period of ambiguity, he has maintained equanimity and composure – the hallmarks of leadership.
Goenka has been the MD & CEO of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. since 2010. He has several successes to his credit. He is amongst the few industry professionals with vast experience, sound knowledge and unmatched capabilities in leading the operations of a large media & entertainment company.
He is well-known for making ZEE synonymous with entertainment today, not only in India but also in 190 countries across the globe. With the confidence of India Inc, shareholders, employees, advertisers and content creators by his side, Goenka, at just 48, has the required business acumen to lead the proposed combination of ZEE and Sony towards a bright future.
He has a lot going for him and the new merged entity could benefit from his experience, acumen, drive and domain knowledge.
Below are some factors that set Goenka apart in this scenario.
- With a vast experience of over 20 years in the media & entertainment industry, Goenka is one of the most proficient business leaders in the industry and has a sharp business acumen. He has identified trends and steered ZEE successfully as a media and entertainment powerhouse for over three decades.
- At just 48, he is amongst the youngest and most prolific leaders with several achievements to his name. With a sound understanding of audiences’ preferences, Goenka has led ZEE’s expansion in the regional markets, in the revival of the studios’ business, the launch of India’s 2nd largest music label and more.
- He plays an active role in shaping the future of the entertainment landscape, in diverse capacities. Presently, he serves as a Board of Director for the Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation (IBDF). In the past, he has served as the Chairman of the TV measurement body BARC India, being a key part of its founding team; Chairman of IBDF and leading key conversations with policymakers; and President of the International Advertising Association’s (IAA) India Chapter. He has addressed key industry-level interests and launched several intellectual properties catering to the advertising and marketing fraternity. In many of these roles, he was unanimously re-elected for a second term by the members.
- Punit Goenka has been extremely successful in enhancing ZEE’s performance over the years by identifying the right opportunities to scale and build a well-diversified portfolio. His futuristic vision has led the company to a global stature today, with ZEE having an international presence across 190+ countries, and its reach to over 1.3 billion viewers.
- As the leader of the largest publicly listed M&E company in India, Punit Goenka has a sound understanding of the overall legal and regulatory environment; and has continued to harbor a sharp focus on value-creation for all the shareholders of the Company.
- Punit is leading 50 domestic channels, 36 international channels, 1 OTT platform, 1 movie studio and 1 music label. This experience of managing profitability and beating industry margins quarter on quarter will enable him to translate the success witnessed by ZEE, to the merged entity as well, which is expected to be a M&E behemoth.
- With an unflappable style of functioning and an optimistic mindset, Goenka has the ability to withstand adverse situations and has taken on challenges with determination. For instance, when TRAI implemented the New Tariff Order, leading to uncertainty for businesses, he played an active role in leading conversations with partners, and other key stakeholders to find solutions that drive the growth of the pay TV ecosystem.
- He also has a deep knowledge and understanding both about technology and content, which is the most essential skill set to have in today’s evolving entertainment landscape.
- Goenka not only enjoys overwhelming confidence and support from the shareholders and investors of the company, but he has also developed strong industry relations as well, with his ability to keep the interests of all the stakeholders at the forefront of his business decisions.
- Coming from an entrepreneurial background, he has encouraged and instilled strong values and an entrepreneurial spirit in ZEE that has enabled talent to grow and thrive under his leadership. Under his guidance, ZEE is today known as an Academy of Talent, having nurtured several industry stalwarts to their heydays.
- He continues to attract the best talent to the company, not just from the M&E industry, but even from other sectors, including FMCG and banking. With the M&E industry increasingly facing a dearth of quality talent, for an organization with the scale of Zee, drawing in the right talent at the right time is a key factor in ensuring stability and growth.
- He has never shied away from making tough decisions, whenever necessary, for the profitability of the business and the overall interests of all stakeholders. This included exiting sports broadcasting when the economics of the segment did not make sound business sense. He also marked a robust re-entry into the sports business recently, identifying the improving monetisation opportunities in the segment.
Continuity of leadership also helps in steadying the ship and helps it take the right leaps.
Star India’s revenue from TV-Digital biz up 6%
The company's net profit has come down 30%
By Ruhail Amin | Oct 30, 2023 9:31 AM | 1 min read
Listen to This Article
Walt Disney-owned Star India's consolidated net profit for FY23 has dropped 31% year over year to Rs 1,272 crore. The figure stood at Rs 1834 crore in the previous fiscal. The company has declared the figures in the financial statement filed with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).
The company's operating revenue from TV and digital businesses increased by 6% to Rs 19,857 crore. Its total income increased by 9% to Rs 20,699 crore.
However, for the fiscal year, Star India's ad revenue declined by 4% to Rs 11,186 crore. Subscription revenue (both TV and digital) grew 14% to Rs 7,001 crore. The company's earnings from licensing content rights surged 74% to Rs 1,446 crore.
Recently, Walt Disney disclosed that its sports business in India reported an operating loss of Rs 3,703 crore for the nine months ended July 1 on revenue of Rs 5,313 crore.
Novi Digital Entertainment, the company's subsidiary, which owns Disney+ Hotstar, has seen a 118% jump in net loss to Rs 748 crore, while revenue jumped 35% to Rs 4,341 crore.
Viacom18 Sports to launch sports channels - Sports18 - 2 and Sports18 - 3
The broadcaster’s distribution arm, IndiaCast, has announced a promotion scheme for the DOPs for the newly launched channels
By Ruhail Amin | Oct 27, 2023 12:24 PM | 1 min read
Listen to This Article
Viacom18 Sports is planning to launch two more sports channels - Sports18 - 2 and Sports18 - 3 from November 1, 2023.
The broadcaster’s distribution arm, IndiaCast, has announced a promotion scheme for the distribution platforms (DOPs) for the newly launched channels, which will start from November 1, 2023, and expire on January 31, 2024.
The distribution arm said that TV18 Broadcast will have a promotional scheme for the newly launched channels, pursuant to which the subscription fees of the new sports channels shall stand waived during the promotional scheme period.
Viacom18 Sports will now have four sports channels with these additions.
Govt declares 477 MSOs non-compliant for not conducting audit
Also, these MSOs did not submit a list of their subscribers as required by the rule
By Ruhail Amin | Oct 25, 2023 3:38 PM | 3 min read
MIB said that one of the terms and conditions of the MSO registration was that MSOs shall comply with the provisions of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act. 1995, and the Rules made thereunder, as amended and adhere to all the terms and conditions of the registration. Failing to do so, the permission granted is liable to be cancelled or suspended. “MSOs were also required to submit a list of their subscribers and other details as per the requests made by the Ministry from time to time,” read the order.
Also, MIB said that according to the Interconnection Regulations, 2017, it is mandatory for every distributor of channels to conduct an audit of their system once in a calendar year.
“However, as per the information shared by TRAI, the scheduled MSOs have not conducted audits of their systems for the calendar years 2021 and 2022. Also, Scheduled MSOs were requested to furnish information like seeding date etc. under Cable Television Networks (Regulations) Act, 1995. Taking into account noncompliance, this Ministry marked the status of these MSOs as "Non-Compliant,” MIB stated in the order.
In the order, MIB said that it has granted MSO registration from time to time. Some of these MSOs, along with their registration details, have been tabulated and enclosed as Schedule to this order. These MSOs listed in schedule are hereafter referred to as Scheduled MSOs.
Through the Ministry's advisory dated March 23, 2023, all broadcasters were advised not to enter into interconnection agreements with non-compliant MSOs and to notify the non-compliant MSOs with whom they already have interconnection agreements.
However, despite being classified as "Non-Compliant", the scheduled MSOs have not made any references to the Ministry of the alteration of their status to "Compliant". Therefore, a Show Cause Notice dated July 25, 2023 was sent to these MSOs, seeking an explanation for the contraventions mentioned in the preceding paragraphs.The MSOs were given 15 days to furnish their replies.
It was observed that the scheduled MSOs did not provide the requisite clarification within the stipulated period, therefore a communication was issued to these MSOs in which they were asked to furnish the requisite information within a period of 15 days. However, the scheduled MSOs did not provide the requisite details within the stipulated period, therefore, as a last opportunity, communication dated September 20, 2023 was again sent to all the Scheduled MSOs
According to the order, it has been observed that despite lapse of the given period, the scheduled MSOs have failed to provide the requisite information or make any real-currency to this Ministry regarding their compliance status. These MSOs have continued to remain in contraventions outlined in preceding paras. Therefore, the MSO registrations of the scheduled MSOs are hereby cancelled with immediate effect.
Network18 revenue up by 20% in Q2 FY24
The company’s revenue from news business stood at Rs 357 crore in Q2 FY24, also up by 20% Y-o-Y
By Ruhail Amin | Oct 25, 2023 2:53 PM | 4 min read
Network18 has reported an increase in revenue by 20% at Rs 1,866 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2023-24 compared to the same period last fiscal. The company credited the rise in revenue to the performance of its news business, movie Studio and sports vertical.
According to its earnings release, the company’s H1 FY24 revenue stood at Rs 5,104 crore, up by 77% from Rs 2,889 the corresponding period in the last financial year.
The company earned an operating revenue of Rs 1,438 crore from its entertainment vertical which include Viacom18, AETN18 and Indiacast in Q2 FY24, up by 22% from the same period the previous fiscal. However, the same vertical saw a spike of 97% in H1 FY24 compared to H1 FY23.
The company’s operating revenue from news business stood at Rs 357 crore in Q2 FY24, up by 20% Y-o-Y and for H1 FY24, it was recorded at Rs 693 crore, up by 23% from H1 FY23.
Viacom18 and AETN18 are 51% entertainment subsidiaries of TV18, while distribution-arm Indiacast is a 50:50 joint venture of TV18 and Viacom18.
Network18’s TV portfolio includes a network of 60 channels in India, spanning news, entertainment and sports genres. News network is housed in TV18 (listed subsidiary of NW18) and Viacom18 (subsidiary of TV18) operates in the entertainment and sports segments. Viacom18 also owns JioCinema, one of the biggest OTT platforms in the country.
According to the company, the TV news network delivered a strong growth in advertising revenue despite the continued weakness in the advertising environment. It said that excluding government initiatives, the news industry saw a decline in ad inventory consumption.
The company said that advertising demand remains guarded due to soft consumer sentiment and the festive season is expected to bring positive momentum.
“Viacom18, in its quest to become the primary destination for sports in India, continues to aggregate rights of leading sports properties. With acquisition of exclusive media rights for the BCCI International and Domestic matches, it has become the home of India cricket. The rights include international men’s, women’s, and other domestic first-class competitions like Ranji Trophy,” said Network18 in its earnings release.
Viacom18 acquired BCCI’s TV and digital media rights for bilateral India matches for Rs 5963 crore for both the Indian sub-continent and globally, for the next 5 years.
Viacom18 saw a sharp growth in advertising revenue in Sports and Digital segments, said the company, adding that sports revenue was driven by the two cricket series - West Indies vs India and India vs Australia while the digital revenue was led by original shows like Bigg Boss OTT, Taali, Kaalkoot and TV network shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi.
However, advertising demand in the entertainment broadcast segment continues to be soft as spending by consumer goods companies and new-age clients remained weak, it said.
Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman of Network18, said, “We continue to take giant steps towards building the network of choice for Indian consumers. With India cricket rights, Viacom18 now has the biggest portfolio of sports properties, making it the default choice for sports fans.
“The digital transformation initiatives that we had commenced for our news business last year are gathering momentum and will help us to stay ahead of the curve as we go ahead. Our focus continues to be on providing quality content to audiences and as India’s only network with presence across news, entertainment, and sports, we are in a unique position to serve customers across the country and demographic cohorts.”
TV18 reported subscription revenue of Rs 506 crore in Q2 FY24, an increase of 12 % from the same quarter previous year.
The company said that JioCinema witnessed a strong traction on the entertainment content launched during the quarter. The second season of Bigg Boss OTT became the biggest ever reality show on digital with record concurrency and voting during the finale.
The total expenses of Network18 in Q2 FY24 increased to Rs 2,207 crore from Rs 1,592 crore in Q2 FY23 and the marketing, distribution and promotional expense stood at Rs 372 crore in this quarter, up from Rs 354 crore in Q2 FY23.
Rajdeep Sardesai's YouTube channel crosses 100k subscribers milestone
Many renowned journalists are leveraging the platform to connect with their audience in new and innovative ways
By Ruhail Amin | Oct 25, 2023 12:56 PM | 1 min read
As traditional media landscapes continue to evolve, many renowned journalists have ventured into the digital realm, leveraging YouTube as a platform to connect with their audience in new and innovative ways.
There is a long list of popular YouTube Channels run by renowned Indian journalists. A new addition to this list is veteran journalist Rajdeep Sardesai whose YouTube Channel has crossed one lakh subscribers.
Recently Sardesai took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: “Slowly and quietly building my @YouTube page.. delighted to cross 1 lakh subscribers. Hope to do very different kind of videos soon.. keep watching.”
According to media observers, one of the key reasons behind this shift is the changing media consumption habits of the audience. YouTube, with its vast user base and global reach, offers journalists a unique opportunity to engage with viewers beyond the constraints of traditional media formats.
Moreover, in an era where media ownership and narratives are constantly under scrutiny, this autonomy is invaluable. Journalists can delve into subjects they are passionate about, present nuanced perspectives, and explore stories that might not find a place in mainstream media outlets.
News channels must learn to make sense of RLD: MIB’s Apurva Chandra
The Secretary for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting spoke exclusively with exchange4media on news channels’ complaints about the lack of data and transparency and other key issues
By Ruhail Amin | Oct 25, 2023 8:43 AM | 6 min read
The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) is an industry body and hence stakeholders must themselves come up with a solution, reiterated Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra during an exclusive conversation with exchange4media in his Delhi office.
He also stressed that the government has no intention of regulating the content on OTT platforms or streaming services. In the interview with Kanchan Srivastava, Chandra also shared the government’s plans for the media and entertainment sector.
Excerpts:
There were speculations that the government may put a stay on TRPs of news channels before the elections if they continue to show provocative content. Any comments?
As of now, there is no such plan. BARC has started sharing Raw Level Data (RLD) with channels now. Earlier, the news channels complained about the lack of data and transparency. The objective is to bring transparency and allow channels to track wrong algorithms or manipulation, if any, and then BARC can correct it. The complaint now is that the data is voluminous and can’t be interpreted. They have to try to make sense of it.
Are you satisfied with the functioning of BARC?
India is a diverse country with so many languages, and rural-urban and economic divides. There are just 55,000 panel homes but only a part of the population consumes news. Hence, the margin of error is big.
We don’t receive complaints from the General Entertainment Channels (GECs), which are the largest chunk, in terms of revenue. The issues are largely raised by news channels.
What could be the reasons behind their complaints against BARC measurement?
There are 55,000 panel homes. Among them, the households that consume news may be 5,000-7,000 with English news consumption further limited to around 500 homes. Even a small error that creeps in, can be multiplied and magnified due to such a small sample size.
What is the way out? Does MIB have any plans to intervene in the matter?
News channels themselves are divided on this matter. Some have a particular view about it, others have entirely different opinions. There is no unanimity among news channels.
BARC is an industry-led body; both broadcasters and advertisers are part of it. The government has no role to play here. The council has to manage on its own.
As per MIB’s latest statistical handbook that you released a few weeks ago, television’s revenue growth has slowed down in FY22. It would be one of the slowest-growing mediums in the next two years at 3.9%, as per projections. Are you concerned about it?
TV revenue is not growing at the pace it grew before. Nevertheless, it is still growing. Advertising is growing more on the digital side, but it doesn't mean that TV revenue is not growing. Content creation on the news side continues to grow on TV.
India has a lot of potential and people are watching both TV and OTT. Historically, some sectors go up, some go down. To retain the interest of people, even GECs are innovating with content and have come up with reality shows.
How many new TV channel applications have you received so far this year? As per MIB data, only 7 new channels were launched in FY23, while 20 were shut down in the two years before that.
I don’t have the exact numbers. Applications keep coming. Besides, we have come out with new guidelines that include increasing the minimum net worth requirement to open a news and current affairs channel from Rs 2 crore to Rs 20 crore. For non-news channels, it was hiked to Rs 5 crore. The net worth cap was never revised after 2004.
Don’t you think it may impact the government’s revenue as well?
We feel only serious players should be there. There are over 350 news channels in the country, and the number of satellite channels is about 950. But how many channels can you name?
The Indian Broadcasters and Digital Foundation (IBDF) has requested TRAI to deregulate the broadcasting sector and remove the price cap, which faces a dwindling paid subscriber count and competition from DD Free Dish and OTT platforms. What is the MIB’s stand on this?
TRAI is a regulator and has to look after the interests of both subscribers and broadcasters. It has taken a view of the scenario. TRAI modifies regulations every two years. NTO 1 (New Tariff Order) and NTO 2.0 were implemented earlier and now NTO 3.0 is being implemented effectively. There is no issue from the customer’s side and not much from the broadcasters’ side as well.
Are some directives likely on the cards for the news broadcasting ad industry ahead of the elections?
Why should we issue any directive on elections? For us, the only issue is fake news. News channels are supposed to follow the code of conduct all the time. As long as people conform to the code of conduct, no new directive is required.
However, many news channels are still being accused of running fake news, with regards to the Israel and Palestine war as the latest example.
It's a matter of taking action. The code of conduct is a robust system. Over the past year, we have blocked 200 news channels for peddling fake news and disinformation. Many of them were YouTube channels with crores of subscribers. Some of them were Pakistan-based, and some were based in Canada, run by Khalistan supporters.
It's been more than a year since the big four broadcasters pulled out their FTA channels from DD Free Dish. How has it impacted DD Free Dish revenue?
On the contrary, DD Free Dish revenue has gone up to Rs 1,050 crore, 30-40 per cent more compared to the previous year when it was Rs 750 crore. News channels on Free Dish are giving more revenue this year.
At the time when things are going digital, what lies ahead for DD in the future? When will DD launch its own OTT platform?
We are working on a plan to develop an OTT platform. DD and AIR have a lot of archival material, which nobody else has. Until the 90s, there were no private channels. Speeches, discussions, interviews, performances of iconic artists like M S Subulakshmi, Bhim Sen Joshi and Bade Ghulam Ali and TV serials are lying in our archives.
Now, people want to consume everything on OTT because it's so convenient. Although a lot of our content is available on YouTube, but its cataloguing makes it difficult for people to search. If we have our OTT channel, people will easily access our rich content.
Will DD’s OTT be free for viewing? Will it be launched before the elections?
Prasar Bharti is still working on that. It is likely to be launched next year. There may be a small subscription fee but things are yet to be worked out.
The ministry had issued a directive to all TV channels early this year to air nationalistic interest programmes for at least 30 minutes every day. How many channels abide by the directive?
We did tell them to air some national interest programmes. However, it is the news channels that largely carry public interest programmes. GECs also carry several programs on social issues.
