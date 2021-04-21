Star Vijay to telecast third season of Mr & Mrs Chinnathirai

Star Vijay's Mr & Mrs Chinnathirai is back with a brand-new season. Star Vijay has been introducing unique and fresh reality/game shows that attract millions of viewers all over Tamilnadu. The show Mr & Mrs Chinnathirai is very well familiar with the viewers as it has had already seen two successful seasons in the recent past. The show gears up for a brand-new third season.

Mr & Mrs Chinnathirai launches on 24 April 2021 airing every Saturday and Sunday at 6.30 PM with the most celebrated pairs from Television and Film industry.

The most favourite small screen celebrities are going to participate in this show along with their spouse to win the most coveted titled Mr & Mrs Chinnathirai. This season is filled with lots of games, nail-biting tasks, romance, skits, emotions etc.

The rounds will prove the mental and physical strength of the couples. Through this show viewers can witness the couples’ compatibility and support the duo have for each other. This show will witness the joy and ruckus between the husband and wife when their roles get swapped. It will unfold the untold stories of our favorite celebrity couples. There are many surprises on the show as the teams get into many new facets to give their best in the competition.

The following small screen celebrities are going to rock the show viz Rajmohan & Kaveetha, Gopalakrishnan & Haritha, Shankar & Deepa, Yuvaraj & Gayathri, Velmurugan & Kala, Vinothkumar & Iswarya, Sarathkumar & Krithika, Yogesh & Nandhini, Manikandan & Sophia, Dhiwakar & Abinaya, Jack & Roshini, Ajay Kumar & Anandhi

The show is hosted by Ma Ka Pa Anand and Archana. The judges for the show would be Neeya Naana Gopinath and Devadharshini. Don’t miss to watch the show on Vijay TV from 24 April airing every Saturday and Sunday at 6.30 PM.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)