Star Vijay to launch youth-centric entertainment channel Vijay Takkar

The network has also planned a 360-degree campaign that will precede the channel launch

Star Vijay is launching youth entertainment channel 'Vijay TAKKAR' in Tamil. The teaser and the main promo was launched today on Star Vijay and its social handles.

‘Vijay TAKKAR’ will have content primarily targeting the Tamil youth. The tagline for the new youth channel is aptly positioned: Vijay TAKKAR - ‘Ini ithuthaan trend setter’

The channel will have a brand personality that will reflect today’s youth. It will showcase a mix of non-fiction shows movies and music that are blended. And in the space of Non-fiction, the channel will feature shows that would resonate with the youth and will have daily back-to-back non-fiction shows.

Some of the shows from the lineup include College Da a gen Z centric show, Cinema Karam Koffee - A quirky chat show with 3 youngsters together in a café, gossiping about all trending entertainment events; Truck Mela Lucku - Entertainment on wheels with a fully branded game truck with an exciting game show; Style Style Thaan - A crew of stylist, makeup artist and a fashion photographer give makeovers to common people; Starudan Oru Naal - A Day in the life of celebrity covering their home, friends, family & hobbies; Something Something- A dating show where a common people every week is looking to find their right match

The shows will cover the lifestyle of Tamil youth. Apart from the exciting and engaging game shows the channel will also have music and movies. The shows are significantly interactive and inclusive with viewers. With a loaded variety of content, Vijay TAKKAR will be a perfect bundle of exciting innovative shows that is sure to conquer the hearts and minds of the youth. The energy and exploration are going to be on one single platform on Vijay TAKKAR. With a 360-degree launch campaign, Vijay TAKKAR will be launched soon.

