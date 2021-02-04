Star Sports ropes in 17 sponsors for India-England cricket series

The tournament will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar across five languages

Star Sports Network is all set for the England Tour of Team India, starting February 5, 2021.

The official broadcaster has already signed 17 sponsors for the series. The sponsors are Dream 11, Byju’s, Ceat, Maruti Suzuki, Kamla Pasand, Orient, Amazon, Mondelez, Pepsi, Ultratech, Policy Bazaar, Exxon Mobil, Zomato, Havells, Paisabazaar, LIC and Lenskart.

The bilateral series will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar across five languages –English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. In an official release, the broadcaster said that it has received keen interest from categories such as auto, ed-tech, e-commerce, automotive, insurance, financial services, gaming, and telecom.

“There is high interest in the series post Team India’s remarkable Australia win. Also, the fact that the test will decide India’s participation in the World Test Championship makes us confident of achieving record viewership. The series also marks the return of international cricket after a long gap. This has built great anticipation amongst the fans as well as advertisers,” said Anil Jayaraj, Executive Vice President, Star Sports.

“The two-month-long series will prove beneficial for brands, especially the day-night test which will be an exceptional opportunity for advertisers to leverage as the matches will be broadcast during prime-time,” he added.

The broadcaster claims that the consumption and reach of bilateral series on Star Sports have been growing year on year across consumer segments. As per the data provided by the network, the average reach for a bilateral series telecast on Star Sports for 2-3 weeks typically has been close to 190 million i.e. nearly every third ‘PAID TV viewer’ (30%) tune in.

With the upcoming Ind-Eng series in Feb-March 2021 scheduled to have more telecast days compared to the series in the past, the channel expects an even higher viewer turnout on TV. The data also indicates that bilateral series audiences are seen across all consumer segments – men, women, and kids.

Of the total bilateral series viewers, typically 46% of the audiences have been males above 15 years while 53% were women above 15 years and kids (2-14 years) put together, according to the network.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)