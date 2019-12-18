Star Bharat clarifies position on actor Sushant Singh's exit from Savdhaan India

According to an official statement, Star Bharat said that the next format of the show will not require a presenter, therefore Singh's contract was terminated

Following actor Sushant Singh's removal from the show Savdhaan India, Star Bharat issued a statement clarifying that the actor's contract was due to end on January 15 and that the termination was not due to his political views, following his participation in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

A Star Bharat spokesperson said, “Star Bharat is dismayed by some reactions regarding a change at Savdhaan India. Savdhaan India has frequently experimented with formats and has used multiple presenters in its 7-year journey. The existing presenter was brought back in October 2019, with the contract ending on January 15, 2020. The next format of Savdhaan India did not require a presenter, and hence a new contract was not signed. The channel has no political views, nor does it seek to influence the political views of its contracted talent.”