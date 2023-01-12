Sony Sports Network to broadcast 111th edition of Australian Open
The network has onboarded Hyundai Ionic 5. and Samsonite as co-presenting sponsors and Panasonic as an associate sponsor for Australian Open 2023
Sony Sports Network will kickstart the Grand Slam calendar of 2023 with the Australian Open. The Australian Open is the first of the three Grand Slams, followed by Roland Garros and the US Open, which will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network in 2023.
The Australian Open will be live telecast from 16 to 29 January, 2023, on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 2 channels with English commentary and on Sony Sports Ten 3 channels with Hindi commentary. The Grand Slam will also be available to livestream on SonyLIV.
Leading up to the tournament, Sony Sports Network launched the ‘#SlamOfTheGreats’ campaign, which pays homage to the ‘Greats of Tennis in this Era’, such as Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Ashleigh Barty and other tennis legends while also highlighting the rise of a new young crop of tennis stars vying to leave their mark on the tournament in their path for greatness themselves. With the retirement of Federer and Barty, Australian Open 2023 will mark the dawn of a new era and witness the rise of players like Daniil Medvedev, Iga Świątek, Nick Kyrgios, and more.
Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “Sony Sports Network is the home of tennis in India and the Australian Open is the first of three Grand Slams along with Roland Garros and US Open that will be live telecast through the year on Sony Sports Network. Over the years the Australian Open has consistently been the most watched tennis Grand Slam in India with almost 23 million viewers tuning in to watch our TV coverage of the tournament in 2022. Roland Garros and US Open have also experienced dramatic growth in viewership after moving to Sony Sports Network. We have roped in Hyundai Ionic 5. and Samsonite as co-presenting sponsors and Panasonic as associate sponsor for Australian Open 2023. This is a testament to our coverage of sports properties and positions us the premier destination for tennis viewing In India.”
TV ad volume increased by over 23% in 2022: TAM
As per TAM AdEx - Rewinding Y 2022 for Television Advertising report, over 14200 brands advertised on TV in 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 8:51 AM | 3 min read
In 2022, television advertising volumes saw an increase of 1.68% compared to 2021. According to the TAM AdEx - Rewinding Y 2022 for Television Advertising report, ad volumes increased by 21% and 26% in 2022 when compared to 2018 and 2019 respectively. The report also said that TV ad volume increased by 23.47% in 2022 compared to 2020.
The second quarter saw the lowest average ad volume, but it was still 10% higher than the same quarter in 2021. In addition, average ad volumes per day increased by 3% in the fourth quarter compared to the second quarter.
In the period between 2021 and 2022, the festive month of October continued to have the largest ad volume. The report stated that in 2022, the month clocked a 9.2% share in ad volume. June saw the lowest share in both 2022 and 2021.
Food & Beverage was the top industry category in both calendar years 2021 and 2022 and the services sector jumped up one spot to second position with a 16% share. In comparison to 2021, five of the top ten sectors retained their ranking in 2022.
Toilet Soaps and Toilet/Floor Cleaners categories maintained their top two positions during 2022 and 2021 with more than a 4% share of ad volumes. Aerated Soft Drink moved up by seven positions to eight spot in 2022 displacing Washing Powders/Liquids. The rankings of four out of the top ten categories improved in 2022 as against 2021.
In the Advertisers list, Reckitt was on top followed by HUL. The top ten advertisers together added 38% share of ad volumes during 2022. Reckitt Benckiser, Godrej Consumer Products, Coca-Cola India and Procter and Gamble were on the list of top 10 advertisers with a positive rank shift compared to Y 2021. Coca-Cola India was the new entrant in the top 10 advertisers’ list. Over 9300 advertisers advertised in 2022.
In addition to Dettol Antiseptic Liquid topping the Brands' list, all the five names on top were Reckitt Benckiser's in 2022, which saw over 14200 brands advertising on TV.
Furthermore, the report stated that over 230 categories registered positive growth. Mosquito Repellents were among the categories that saw the highest increase in ad secondages with a growth of 113% followed by Aerated Soft Drink with 54% growth in 2022 compared to 2021. In terms of growth, Vocational Training Institute category witnessed the highest growth among the top 10 with a 4.4X increase in 2022.
Over 5200 exclusive advertisers advertised last year compared to 2021. Supermarket Grocery Supplies was the top exclusive advertiser. Services Sector saw three of its brands in the Top 10 exclusive list during 2022, while Education and Personal Accessories Sectors had two brands each.
As per the report, since 2021, GEC overtook News as the most popular channel genre in terms of advertising and continuing in 2022. The top five channel genres accounted for more than 90% share of ad volumes during both 2022 and 2021.
In 2022, national channels saw an 8% ad volume rise compared to 2021. Regional channels slipped by a marginal 2% but they dominated the ad volumes share during both in 2021 and 2022.
The report also spoke about co-branding ads with movies in 202. In 2022, over 730 hours of co-branding ad volumes with movies were recorded on TV.
Brands associated with movies saw a 2.8X ad volume growth in 2022 over 2021. Sting Energy Drink, which collaborated with the Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan, ranked first among brands associated with movies with 10% share of co-branding ad volumes. In 2022, the top ten brands accounted for nearly half of co-branding ad volumes.
In fact, the movies Shabaash Mithu and Vikram Vedha had eight co-brandings each in 2022. The number of movies opting for co-branding ads for promotion in 2022 grew three times.
DD channels can now be watched without set-top box
The Bureau of Indian Standards has issued specifications for digital TV receivers that have built-in satellite turners for this facility
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 10:24 AM | 1 min read
Free-to-air Doordarshan channels can now be watched without a set-top box, as per media reports.
The Bureau of Indian Standards has issued specifications for digital TV receivers that have built-in satellite turners to enable viewers to watch these channels. TV manufacturers now have to incorporate the specifications in the new TV sets.
The move is part of DD phasing out analogue transmission.
In a tight advertising market, Disney Star seeks higher IPL rates
As the official rate card is being sent to agencies, it is believed that Disney Star is looking at a 10% hike against the 2022 rates for sponsorship deals as well as 10-sec spots
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Jan 10, 2023 8:34 AM | 3 min read
While the market has gone slow amid recession fear, Disney, which has shared its first rate card for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, is believed to have increased the sponsorship and ad rates by up to 10% for this season.
Though for the broadcaster, this may be a conservative number compared to the last two seasons when the rates jumped by almost 15-20%, media experts are wary if even a 10% hike will be sustainable at a time when the market is both tight and tense.
“They have just approached us formally, and going by what we have learnt, they are looking at a 10% hike. Market is soft right now, let's see how our clients respond to the hike. We are sure we will be able to negotiate it,” said a senior media agency official.
Another industry expert shared that IPL is a brand puller and those keen on visibility will still go ahead with the event. “We may see newer and more ambitious brands participate this time if the ad rates are hiked. However, we are sure the rates will be negotiable and brands will find their way,” said another expert.
Disney Star, when contacted, refused to comment on the development.
Disney Star India won the TV rights for IPL (2021-27 cycle) at Rs 23,575 crore in 2022. The broadcaster had paid Rs 16,347.5 crore in 2017 for a combined bid for TV and digital rights for the 2018-22 cycle, which means they paid approximately 36% more in 2022. So, if Disney Star paid much higher to secure the media rights, they must raise advertising rates in order to break even. Industry experts had initially speculated that the ad rates for IPL’s next season should double but that was before recession and the Russia-Ukraine war. The ad rate for IPL 2022 was Rs 16.5 lakh-Rs 18 lakh per 10 seconds, and the ad rate for IPL 2021 is Rs 14-15 lakh per 10 seconds.
"A lot also depends on market conditions and, of course, what IPL delivers. While there is no doubt that the IPL provides the best in the country, the big question that marketers and advertisers will ask themselves is whether it is worth that price," said a senior media planner who did not wish to be named.
He explained that previously, the cost per match, including digital rights, was approximately Rs 54 crore. But this year, the price per match is Rs 57 crore only for TV, so there is a 20% premium, and on digital, prices have risen by 60-70%. That's where a 90-100% hike is coming, he shared.
Another media buying head of a leading media agency explained that the broadcaster has paid approximately 20% more for television rights, which means they have to hike rates by 20-25%. “The price gradually rises over five years, with an average increase of 20%. That doesn't mean they have to raise the price by 20% every year.”
Refuses Shark Tank funding offer, but Ganesh Balakrishnan sells all Flatheads India stock
Despite the company staring at shutdown, Balakrishnan had refused the only deal he received on the show from Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh because they had valued it at Rs 2.25 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 7:03 PM | 1 min read
Shark Tank India S2’s Friday episode has been creating much buzz. The show featured IIT-IIM startup founder IIT-IIM startup founder Ganesh Balakrishnan making a pitch for his venture Flatheads Shoes.
When Balakrishnan came to the show, his company was staring at shutdown. He had personally invested Rs 35 lakh in the last two months to keep the company going. Despite being in such a difficult situation, Balakrishnan rejected the only deal he received on the show from Peyush Bansal (co-founder, Lenskart) and Vineeta Singh (co-founder, Sugar Cosmetics). The two offered Rs 75 lakh for 33.3% equity, valuing the company at Rs 2.25 crore. This valuation was much lower than what Balakrishnan had asked for. He had asked for the valuation to be Rs 25 crore. He claimed that his company had raised Rs 5.2 crore in April 2021, at a pre-money valuation of ₹28 crore, from angel investors.
However, things changed for the good for Balakrishnan after the episode aired. Shortly after the episode aired, Flatheads Shoes trended on social media. So much was the buzz that Balakrishnan then sold out its inventory in India.
Star India asks BCCI for discount in current deal: Reports
Byju's asks cricket board to encash bank guarantee
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 5:47 PM | 1 min read
Star India, which holds home season cricket media rights, has asked the BCCI for a Rs 130 crore discount in the existing deal, according to media rights. Also, jersey sponsor Byju's, which has opted out, wants the cricket board to encash bank guarantee worth an estimated Rs 140 crore to honour the current agreement.
The BCCI top brass reportedly deliberated on the two subjects in a meeting on Monday.
Star, which had paid Rs 6138.1 for India's international and domestic cricket rights for the 2018-2023 period, has asked for an approximate Rs 130 crore discount in the existing deal, as per the reports.
"The issue was discussed at length but the board is yet to take a final call on it," the reports quoted a BCCI source as saying.
Byju's, in November informed the BCCI its decision to exit as the jersey sponsor of the Indian cricket team but the board asked the edtech company to continue until at least March 2023.
Govt advises broadcasters against showing visuals that are not in 'good taste and decency'
MIB issues advisory after observing that some channels have reported incidents of accidents, deaths, and violence in a manner that was quite unpalatable to the eyes and ears of a common viewer
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 3:20 PM | 3 min read
Taking note of some recent incidents where TV news channels showed clips which “grossly compromised on good taste and decency”, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued an advisory to broadcasters to attune their systems and practices of reporting incidents of crime, accidents and violence, including death, in conformity with the Programme Code.
“This Ministry has time and again issued advisory to Private Satellite Te1ex’ision channels for adhering to the Programme Code laid down under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1'995. The Ministry has observed that over the last few months, several television channels including the mainstream channels have reported incidents of accidents, deaths, and violence including violence against women, children and elderly in manners which grossly compromised on "good taste and decency”, and were quite unpalatable to the eyes and ears of a common viewer. Television, being a platform usually watched by families in households with people from all cohorts — old aged, middle-aged. children, etc., and with various socio-economic backgrounds, place certain sense of responsibility and discipline among the broadcasters, which have been enshrined in the Programme Code and the Advertising Code laid down under the said Act,” read the advisory.
“However, notwithstanding the spirit behind these Codes, television channels have shown dead bodies of individuals and images/videos of injured persons with blood splattered around, people, including women, children and elderly being beaten mercilessly in close shots, continuous cries and shrieks of a child being beaten by a teacher, shown repeatedly over several minutes including circling the actions thereby making it even more ghastly, without taking the precaution of' blurring the images or showing them from long shots. The manner of reporting such incidents is distasteful, heart wrenching, distressful, indignifying, sensational, thereby offending good taste and decency. Such reporting also have an adverse psychological impact on the children. There is also a crucial issue of invasion of privacy which could be potentially maligning and defamatory.
In most of these cases, it was also observed that these video clips, etc., have been taken by the broadcasters from social media and lilttle effort has been made to modulate or attune or edit such clips so as to make it compliant and consistent with the spirit of the Programme Code.”
The advisory note further mentioned, “such telecast by the television channels is a matter of grave concern and in view of the larger public interest involved and having regard to the nature of audience of television channels including elderly, women and children, all private television channels are strongly advised to attune their systems and practices of reporting incidents of crime, accidents and violence, including death in conformity with the Programme Code, including the following: -
1. Offends against good taste or decency
2. Contains anything obscene, defamatory, deliberate, false and suggestive innuendos and half truths
3. Criticize, malign or slander an individual in person or certain groups, segments of social, public and moral of the country.
Anurag Singh of Zee News joins Bharat Express as Managing Editor
Singh has vast experience of working in Print and Broadcast media.
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 11:46 AM | 1 min read
Anurag Singh, Senior journalist and former Output Head of Zee News has joined the upcoming Hindi news channel 'Bharat Express' as Managing Editor.
Having worked in media for more than two and a half decades, Singh has vast experience of working across Print and Broadcast media.
He started his career in the field of journalism with 'Amar Ujala' and served stints in 'Dainik Jagran' and 'Dainik Bhaskar' before joining NewsTV.
Singh has also been a part of the launching team of various prestigious news channels. In the year 2000, he was a part of the launching team of 'Aaj Tak'. In 2002, when 'Star News' (now ABP News) started from Mumbai, he joined it after pausing his innings at 'Aaj Tak' and was part of its launching team in Mumbai. Apart from this, along with the launching team of 'IBN7' (now News18 India) in the year 2006, he has also been part of the founding team of 'News18 India'.
