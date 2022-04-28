Sony Sports Network India to broadcast Badminton Asia Championships 2022

Sony Sports Network prepares to broadcast the upcoming iteration of the Badminton Asia Championships 2022. The tournament that makes a comeback after a two-year hiatus will take place between April 26, 2022, and May 2, 2022. As part of the two-year deal, for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, the network will get exclusive TV and Digital rights to the tournament and will broadcast the events in India and the subcontinent, including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

The tournament will be televised between April 29, 2022, and May 1, 2022, with matches starting from 1:30 PM on April 29 and 10:30 AM on the remaining two days. The high-octane matches will be available on Sony TEN 2 channels, as well as live-streamed on Sony Picture’s Networks’ on-demand OTT platform SonyLIV.

Badminton Asia Championships, rechristened version of the Asian Badminton Championships, will make its comeback in 2022, after being called off in 2020 and 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hosted by the Philippines, the tournament will witness some of the biggest names in the Asian badminton circle showcasing their skills in Manila. While India will be represented by Kidambi Srikanth in the Men’s Singles events, the Women’s Singles will see PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal representing the country. The Men’s Doubles will have prominent Indian duos like Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty, Arjun M.R & Dhruv Kapila and Krishna Prasad Garaga & Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala. The Women’s Double will feature Simran Singhi with Ritika Thaker and the Mixed Doubles tournament will witness Indian participation with Ishaan Bhatnagar & Tanisha Crasto and Venkat Gaurav Prasad & Juhi Dewangan.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “The following for badminton is steadily growing with strong performances by Indian players like PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and others in global marquee tournaments in the last few years. And badminton fans will once again get to see these players in action at the Badminton Asia Championship on Sony Sports Network. Broadcasting the Badminton Asia Championships will not only serve fans of the sport but also foster a multi-sport viewing culture in the country.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)