'Is baar, sau paar,' says India's luminaries in Sony Sports Network's Asian Games campaign
The grand campaign has the nation's stalwarts joining the broadcaster’s mission and sharing their messages for the participating athletes
Ahead of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, official broadcasters, Sony Sports Network, have launched the grandest campaign in the history of the Asian Games in India. In order to ensure that the message ‘Iss Baar Sau Paar, Phir se, Hum Hongey Kamyab’ resonates across every corner of India, Sony Sports Network has garnered support from an impressive line-up of influential and iconic figures such as Union Minister of Sports, Shri Anurag Thakur, Chief of Defence Staff, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan along with Chiefs of tri-services Gen Manoj Pandey, Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar and Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari who have put their might behind the Indian athletes vying for top honours at the prestigious multi-sporting event.
Recognizing the power of collective ambition, the campaign shines a spotlight on the unsung heroes of Indian sports – those who have relentlessly dedicated themselves to their respective disciplines and are on the precipice of donning the national colours at this esteemed multi-sport event.
Among the prominent influencers of the country who have joined the broadcaster’s mission and shared their messages for the participating athletes to reach higher echelons in this edition of the quadrennial extravaganza are Amitabh Bachchan, Sudha Murty, Aamir Khan, Hema Malini, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapoor, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Kapil Sharma Mirabai Chanu, Zaheer Khan, Anju Bobby George, Raja Randhir Singh and many more. Also joining the broadcaster, was an all-star lineup of Indian sports journalists who have been covering the journeys of our sporting heroes from Dainik Jagran, Dainik Bhaskar, Rajasthan Patrika, The Telegraph, Deccan Chronicle, Dinakaran, Lokmat, Eenadu, Gujarat Samachar, Sandesh, Asomya Pratidin, Sportskeeda along with RJs from Radio City and Radio One and representatives from leading news channels Aaj Tak and NDTV 24X7.
This vast consortium unites with a singular purpose: to challenge Indian athletes to transcend past records, to push boundaries, and to ignite a nationwide fervor for sports. The strategy stands clear: a united India, cheering in unison, can inspire its athletes to unprecedented heights.
Sony Sports Network’s ‘Iss Baar Sau Paar, Phir se, Hum Hongey Kamyab’ campaign is the grandest campaign ever made in the history of Asian Games in India. The campaign has attracted a host of sponsors such as Hyundai, JSW, Limca Sportz, Paisabazaar, LIC of India, Ultratech Cement, State Bank of India, Panasonic amongst others and more brands are expected to be announced by the time the Asian Games begin on 23rd September, 2023.
Comments:
Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India:
“The Asian Games is one of the grandest stages in the sporting world of Asia and the Indian contingent is training hard to add to our medal count. It’s a moment of national pride as we have stalwarts from every walk of life joining us for the campaign to rally behind our Indian athletes making this the grandest campaign ever for the Asian Games. Adding to that, we have also received great support from our sponsors who will surely benefit from the strategic partnership with Sony Sports Network for the Asian Games.”
Sandeep Mehrotra, Head Ad Sales, Network Channels, Sony Pictures Networks India:
“Over the years, multi sporting events have attracted significant viewer interest and we have done well to tap into the immense potential of non-cricket sports in India. Brands want to associate with content that is not only culturally relevant but also inspirational and evokes national pride. The 19th Asian Games on Sony Sports Network will provide advertisers the ideal platform to communicate their message to a wide demographic of receptive viewers from across the country through innovative advertising solutions. We are thrilled to witness a tremendous response for the upcoming 19th Asian Games with advertiser interest from across categories like Automobiles, BFSI, Beverage, consumer durables and others.”
Mr. Virat Khullar, AVP & Head of Marketing, Hyundai Motor India Ltd:
“Hyundai's partnership with Sony Sports Network for the Asian Games signifies a strategic commitment that extends beyond the world of sports in India. Sport serves as a formidable catalyst, fostering performance, personal growth, teamwork, and discipline among our youth. By investing in events like the Asian Games, Hyundai not only promotes youth participation but also ignites their aspirations, encouraging them to dream big and realize their full potential. This initiative is one of many in Hyundai's sports portfolio, aligned with our overarching mission of enriching vibrant and healthy communities.
Our strategic alliance with sports nurtures talent and resonates with Hyundai's global vision of 'Progress for Humanity.' In this endeavor, Hyundai goes beyond manufacturing cars; we actively contribute to the construction and promotion of a brighter future for youth through the transformative power of sports.”
Sachin Vashishtha, Chief Marketing Officer, Paisabazaar.com:
We are delighted to associate with Sony Sports Network for the 19th Asian Games, the biggest stage for sports in the continent. At Paisabazaar, we have always believed in leveraging the power of sports to take our brand to each and every household across towns and cities in India. Our association with the Asian Games is also in line with our commitment towards promoting sports and encouraging athletes across the country. This year’s Asian Games promises to be bigger and better with a record participation by the Indian contingent. We are firm believers of a long-term partnership with our media partners and with Sony Sports Network, once again, we aim to leverage the power of the broadcaster’s customised solutions for this marquee event. Paisabazaar wishes the entire Indian contingent all the best for the Games."
The 19th Asian Games will also see a first ever appearance for the Indian cricket teams at the Asian Games with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Smriti Mandhana headlining the teams. Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be one of India's top medal hopefuls in Javelin throw followed by PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, and the doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty who have been in excellent form in recent months and are strong contenders for medals in badminton. In addition to these athletes, the runners, archers, Indian rugby, hockey and football teams, swimmers, bridge, and chess teams, amongst others, will also be competing to add to the medal tally. All these athletes will be giving their best to help India achieve its goal of the 100 medal tally for the 19th edition of the quadrennial event.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Deccan Herald announces 'digital rebirth' with refreshed website design
The new site has a clean layout showcasing crisp content and contemporary functionality
By exchange4media Desk | Sep 6, 2023 3:08 PM | 2 min read
Deccan Herald (DH) celebrated its 75th anniversary with a digital rebirth. DH launched its refreshed website, presenting a clean layout, crisp content, and contemporary functionality.
Sitaraman Shankar, Editor of Deccan Herald & CEO of The Printers (Mysore), said: "We were very keen to give users something special and the team produced a design that combines the best of Print and Digital. Feedback has been great: Clearly, our top-notch journalism, commitment to speaking truth to power, and generating impact for the common man, have found an attractive digital home.”
The website maintains a national character while preserving the expertise that informs its coverage of Karnataka and Bengaluru. This redesign follows the newspaper's 2019 relaunch featuring a new masthead and tagline, the introduction of a mobile app three years ago, and the relaunch of the e-paper. The website introduces a wide array of offerings, including online-only opinion pieces, innovative storytelling formats such as web stories and news shots for quick consumption, dynamic live blogs providing a blow-by-blow account of unfolding news events, and high-quality video content. It offers e-advertisers improved ad placement to capture readers' attention, while ensuring a seamless non-disruptive reading experience for users, making it a compelling proposition.
The site's rejuvenated look is the result of meticulous work by their internal design team, including some of the country's finest designers. In an era where journalism often drowns in noise or sensationalism, Deccan Herald's new online presence radiates calm confidence. With 20 million unique users and 52 million page views, deccanherald.com remains a trusted destination for those seeking informed and insightful reporting. This transformation marks another significant milestone in Deccan Herald's journey.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Manipur clashes: FIR filed against members of Editors Guild
Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said the FIR was filed as some reports attempted to create more clashes in the state
By exchange4media Desk | Sep 5, 2023 10:03 AM | 1 min read
The Manipur government under Chief Minister N Biren Singh has filed an FIR against four members of the Editors Guild of India over a report about the ethnic clashes in the state, media networks have reported.
According to Singh, the FIR was filed as there were attempts to create more clashes in the state.
The government has also shared instances of what it claimed were not facts along with an error in a photo caption, which the Guild has accepted.
As per a media report, the EGI has also got a complaint from the Army saying some instances hint that the Manipur media could be "arousing passion".
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
2nd edition of Samachar4Media's 'Media Samvad' 2023 & Awards today
The summit and awards will be held at India International Centre, New Delhi
By exchange4media Desk | Sep 1, 2023 8:29 AM | 2 min read
Samachar4Media is set to host the second edition of its media summit 'Media Samvad' 2023 at India International Centre, New Delhi, today.
The theme of the summit is 'Media in the Changing Scenario: Challenges and Opportunities'. It is set to be a gathering of the stalwarts associated with television, print and digital media. They will also share their views on the future of media.
The summit will be followed by awards where s4m will recognise the top 40 journalists under the age of 40 in Hindi journalism.
The Chief Guest for the awards night will be Sh Harivansh Narayan Singh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha.
Some of the eminent speakers at the summit include: Shashi Shekhar, Editor-in-Chief, Hindustan, Karthikeya Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP and Founder, ITV Network, Alok Mehta (Padmashree), Editorial Director, ITV Network, Anuradha Prasad, Editor-in-Chief 'News 24' and Chairperson BAG Films and Media, Jagdish Chandra, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, ‘Bharat24’, Milind Khandekar, Managing Editor, Tak Channels, India Today Group, Supriya Prasad, News Director, Aaj Tak, Good News Today and India Today, Upendra Rai, CMD and Editor-in-Chief, Bharat Express News Network, and Bhupendra Choubey, Senior Journalist.
Vinod Agnihotri, Consulting Editor, Amar Ujala, Sumit Awasthi, Consulting Editor, NDTV India, Rana Yashwant, Managing Editor, India News, Shamsher Singh, Editor-in-Chief, India Daily Live, Prof. K.G. Suresh, Vice Chancellor, Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communications, Amitabh Agnihotri, Consulting Editor, TV9 Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand, Richa Anirudh, Senior Journalist, Lakshmi Prasad Pant, Editor, Dainik Bhaskar, Jayanti Ranganathan, Senior Features Editor, Hindustan, Vishnu Tripathi, Executive Editor, Dainik Jagran, Vinita Yadav, Founder, News Nasha, Richa Jain Kalra, Founder, Good News, Ajay Kumar, Senior Journalist, Pradeep Bhandari, Senior Journalist, Founder 'Jan Ki Baat', Ashok Srivastava, Senior Journalist, DD News, Deepak Chaurasia, Consulting Editor, Zee News, Arun Anand, Senior Journalist, Anand Narasimhan, Managing Editor (Special Projects) and Senior Anchor, CNN-News18 and Pankaj Sharma, Senior Journalist among others.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Protest outside Sachin’s house over association with fantasy game
The protest was organised by a political faction
By exchange4media Desk | Aug 31, 2023 1:40 PM | 1 min read
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar saw protests outside his house in Bandra, Mumbai, on Thursday over his past association with PayTM First Games.
The protest was organised by a political faction who have also threatened to go to the courts against the cricketer.
First Games announced Tendulkar as their brand ambassador in 2020. According to sources, Tendulkar was no longer associated with the brand.
With inputs from Tanzila Shaikh
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'Brand Surge is an idea that uplifts the big dreams of small businesses'
Jignesh Kenia, President & Head, Corporate Strategy and Digital Transformation at, Times Network, sheds light on the network's innovative initiative for the start-up ecosystem
By exchange4media Desk | Aug 29, 2023 11:20 AM | 6 min read
In an ever-evolving media landscape, Times Network emerges at the forefront of change with Brand Surge, an innovative initiative tailored for the start-up ecosystem. Jignesh Kenia, President & Head, Corporate Strategy and Digital Transformation at Times Network, talks about the thought behind Brand Surge and the vast potential it holds. As the first Indian TV network to pioneer such an offering, the emphasis is on rendering the advertising space accessible and efficient, irrespective of a start-up’s stage or budget. Kenia tells us that Brand Surge is not just an advertising solution, but a partnership in a start-up’s growth story. Edited excerpts from the interview:
What was the inspiration behind launching Brand Surge?
A. Times Network believes that big dreams should not be the preserve of big brands alone. As a media network that reaches out to India's decision makers and influencers, it's our duty to catalyze this change. This idea, that even small brands should aim for a larger market share, has been the overarching thought behind Brand Surge. The next level of growth for the country is going to be driven by these start-ups. Unfortunately, over the past year, there has been a funding winter which has slowed down funding, hampering the growth of several start-ups. That is where we want to make an impact in this ecosystem and help the start-ups grow, advertise on TV, create awareness, build their brands, and meet their business objectives.
Can you explain the unique value proposition of Brand Surge, especially when compared to traditional advertising methods?
A. Traditionally, the advertising on TV has been through 10 to 30 seconds of TV commercials (TVC). Most early stage start-ups do not have a TVC making it difficult for them to advertise through the traditional means. And the cost of preparing a TVC is quite exorbitant. So, we had to think about solutions where they can advertise without a TVC, and that’s where we designed innovative impact inventory to help them advertise.
What are the various advertising options available under Brand Surge, and how can start-ups determine the best fit for their brand?
A. As I mentioned above, it is a non-TVC format, which means that they can advertise without any creative video. They can opt for L bands, Aston bands to convey their messaging as well as their brand. Secondly, to meet their objectives, we can offer them content integration including integrations on shows like Start-up central. In addition, we work with brands to design innovative impact inventory that best suits their needs.
With services starting from as low as Rs. 1 lakh, how do you ensure affordability while guaranteeing a wide reach?
A. If the startups opted for normal advertising, it would have cost them anywhere between Rs 5-10 lakh. However, through Brand Surge, we offer startups highly discounted packages making it affordable for them. We offer them different channels depending on their messaging, target audience, and business objectives.
Given the potential reach of up to 25 crore viewers, can you talk about the success stories you've witnessed or anticipate seeing with this initiative?
A. It has been about three weeks since we launched Brand Surge. The early response has been pretty encouraging. In a short span of time, we are in conversations with more than 100 start-ups who are at different stages in their business, product, and funding journey. Many D2C companies find English Movies and Entertainment channels suited for their products and audiences whereas certain SaaS players are interested in Times Now, aiming to reach out to decision-makers. The concern that start-ups have is the perception that advertising on TV is expensive. Typically, start-ups lean towards digital performance marketing where the focus is mainly on conversions, shifting TV advertising to a later stage. But during the funding winter, brands realized that while chasing conversions, they overlooked building a brand or brand loyalty. Now, with Brand Surge, they see the potential in TV to help them establish their brand, build credibility, and create a long-term impact beyond mere conversions.
Why do you think it’s essential for start-ups to consider TV advertising in today's digital age?
A. TV has its unique offering today, as even now, the majority of India watches TV. While digital penetration is increasing, it hasn't reached the last mile yet. So, why should start-ups miss out on the wide reach TV offers? They should definitely consider TV as an advertising medium. The perception that it's expensive holds them back, but Brand Surge aims to change that mindset, showcasing what TV offers in terms of reaching a wider audience across the country.
What kind of support and guidance can start-ups expect from the Brand Surge team post advertising?
A. At the onset of their journey, we work closely with brands to decide the kind of messaging they wish to send out. We understand their advertising motives, and their current business objectives. Then we assist in defining their target audience to achieve those business objectives. We then align their needs with our offerings, be it general news, business news, or English entertainment, taking into consideration sub-groups like Hindi or English, music, or movies. As part of this initiative, we are also partnering with venture capital funds, angel networks, incubators, and accelerators. If any of the start-ups are looking to raise funds or want to be incubated, we facilitate introductions with these entities. Lastly, as they progress in their journey, we offer them advanced brand solutions to further their television advertising. Our commitment is to guide and support them throughout their brand journey.
As the first Indian TV network to offer such a program, what challenges did Times Network face in conceptualizing and implementing Brand Surge?
A. Firstly, we had to debunk the myth that TV advertising is expensive. We then had to determine how to communicate the idea that even early-stage start-ups could afford to advertise on TV. That's how we developed the concept of advertising on TV for Rs 1 Lakh. The next challenge was understanding how they could advertise on TV in the absence of a TV commercial. So, we brainstormed on ways they could advertise even without a TVC. Finally, our approach on sales had to be different. Interacting with start-ups is unique. We needed professionals who understood the start-up landscape, their business objectives and could customize effective solutions accordingly.
What advice would you give to start-ups looking to make the most out of their association with Brand Surge?
A. Firstly, we educate them. We help them grasp the core objectives of TV advertising. Then, we assist in defining their target audience and selecting the right platform. We present a mix of Surge offerings and guide them in choosing the best packages and platforms. Lastly, we want their relationship with TV advertising to evolve and not end with Brand Surge, we want them to make an entry and see how they can climb up the value chain on TV advertising as and when they grow and have investments to make on television. We guide them through the entire journey, from the initial pitch to exploring more advanced advertising options as they grow.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Times Network bags 32 metals at enba 2022
The media company won 10 gold, 12 silver and 10 bronze metals across categories
By exchange4media Desk | Aug 29, 2023 10:51 AM | 1 min read
The 15th edition of the exchange4media news broadcasting awards (enba) was held at Raddison Blu, Noida on August 27. The spectacular awards ceremony honoured the best in the Indian broadcast news media industry. At the star-studded awards night, Times Network took home a total of 32 metals for their exemplary work. Coming to the metal tally, the media conglomerate bagged 10 gold, 12 silver and 10 bronze metals across categories at enba 2022.
The awards night was graced by top journalists and experts from the Indian broadcast news media industry.
enba recognizes excellence in television news and honours broadcasters and leaders from the news industry who have shaped television broadcasting in India. The awards were given under seven broad categories including Programming, Personality, Marketing, Digital Media, International news, Overall Excellence and Special Awards which were further divided into several sub-categories.
The awards were presented after a meticulous jury process by luminaries across the political, social, and business ecosystem. The enba 2022 jury was led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
NDTV bags 12 awards at 15th edition of enba
These awards included the best news coverage (English) and Best coverage by News reporter (Hindi and English) and a bunch of awards for its social campaigns
By exchange4media Desk | Aug 29, 2023 10:47 AM | 4 min read
NDTV has been recognised with as many as twelve awards in the 15th edition of the Exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (ENBA) Awards. These awards included the best news coverage (English) and Best coverage by News reporter (Hindi and English) and a bunch of awards for its celebrated social campaigns.
The most significant award, Lifetime Achievement, goes to Sonia Singh, NDTV’s Editorial Director. In her over three-decade long association with NDTV, Sonia has reported and led the coverage & analysis of every major news event in India from 8 general elections to the Kargil war & many more. She anchors the marquee interview show, ‘The NDTV Dialogues’, which brings together thought leaders in different fields for a conversation on Indian and global contemporary challenges.
Executive Editor and Principal Anchor Vishnu Som's extensive and hard-hitting news coverage on war-hit Ukraine has won him an award for the Best News Coverage-International (English). NDTV's Anurag Dwary's sharp reportage on the outrage over 'Bulldozer Raj' in Khargone and Sreeja MS's courageous reporting on the Sri Lanka unrest, where she was teargassed multiple times, has won them an award for the Best Coverage by News Reporter (Hindi and English categories respectively).
In addition, NDTV’s social campaigns also added a bounty of awards. The ‘NDTV Dettol Banega Swasth India’ campaign, now about to enter its landmark 10th season, has won three awards for the Best Campaign for Social Cause (English), Best Programme On Social Issue (English), and Best promo (English). The ‘Banega Swasth India” started in 2014 as a campaign to take forward the Swachh Bharat mission, and then pivoted to spreading awareness about the importance of health for all.
Also winning three awards is the Justice ‘For Every Child campaign’ – NDTV’s initiative with the Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation to build a child marriage free India. The three awards won by the campaign include Best Talk Show (Hindi), Best Programme On Social Issue (Hindi) and Best Campaign For Social Cause (Hindi).
‘Mesmerising Maharashtra’, a series showcasing Maharashtra’s hidden travel locations, has won for the Best Coverage on Travel (English) and the series has also got Harsh Dawar his 2nd consecutive award in the Best Video editor category.
A complete list of the ENBA Award winners for the NDTV group are:
• Lifetime Achievement – Sonia Singh
• Best News Coverage (International) – Vishnu Som (Ukraine War)
• Best Coverage by a News Reporter – Anurag Dwary, Sreeja MS
• Best Talk Show (Hindi) - Justice For Every Child
• Best Programme On Social Issue (English) - Banega Swasth India
• Best Programme On Social Issue (Hindi) - Justice For Every Child
• Best Coverage on Travel (English) - Mesmerizing Maharashtra
• Best Video Editor - Harsh Dawar
• Best Channel Promo (English) - Banega Swasth India (Mother's Day Special)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube