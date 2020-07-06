Sony Pictures Sports Network brings back live cricket with West Indies Tour of England

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has announced the return of live cricket action after 120+ days, with the West Indies Tour of England 2020.

"As cricket finally makes a comeback with West Indies taking on England, viewers can watch the series unfold live and exclusive on SONY SIX channels from 8th July 2020 at 3:30 pm. The first Test will be played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on 8th July followed by the second and third Test at Old Trafford, Manchester on 16th July and 24th July 2020," the network said in a statement.

The cricket fever will be a notch higher among fans as they celebrate the return of live cricket with a nailbiting clash between West Indies and England for the Wisden Trophy. West Indies will look to defend the Wisden Trophy on English soil as the historic series will witness some of the major transformations in cricketing history due to the new regulations within the sport such as empty stands and ban on the use of saliva for shining the ball among others.

As a build up to test series, the sports network hosted cricketing greats such as Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton and Ian Bishop along with Joe Root, current captain of the England Cricket Team who talked about the resumption of live cricket with the upcoming series, the new normal and more on Sony Ten Pit Stop on the network’s official Facebook page.

The much-anticipated series is seeing a definite upswing in advertiser interest and has attracted brands like My11Circle , Skoda, ITC deodorants as co-presenting sponsors as well as Byju’s, Dafa News, Bharti Airtel, Cars 24, Infiniti Retail (Croma) and Policy Bazaar as associate sponsors. In addition to this, Maruti Suzuki & Mobile Premier League (MPL) have done spot buys on the series.

With India being a cricket frenzy country, the love for the sport transcends all boundaries and fans across the country will be cheering for their favorite cricketers during this exciting contest between the two countries. The series will also witness some of the best international cricketers from both the teams back in action. While England will look to bank on players like Joe Root, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes among others, the young West Indies squad will look to gain motivation from their senior squad members like Jason Holder, Roston Chase and Kemar Roach among others.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “After over 120 days of no live cricket in the world, our audiences can celebrate the return of Live Cricket that resumes exclusively on Sony Pictures Sports Network with the West Indies Tour of England test series. Indians have an insatiable appetite for cricket and fans across the country will get to watch some of the top talent in the world of cricket like Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jason Holder and more back in action. We have received a great response from advertisers for the upcoming West Indies Tour of England Test series and have My11Circle, Skoda, ITC deodorants as co-presenting sponsors. Byju’s, Dafa News, Bharti Airtel , Cars 24 , Infiniti Retail (Croma) and Policy Bazaar are on board as associate sponsors and Maruti Suzuki & Mobile Premier League (MPL) have done spot buys on the series.”