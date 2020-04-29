Shemaroo Entertainment launches flagship Hindi entertainment channel -Shemaroo TV

Living up to the 57-year-old legacy of entertaining audiences across categories, genres, and now beyond geographies, India's leading content powerhouse Shemaroo Entertainment is launching a new Hindi GEC – Shemaroo TV. A Free to Air channel, Shemaroo TV targets the Hindi Speaking Markets of India with the tag line 'Badalte Aaj Ke Liye.' Shemaroo TV aims to connect, interact, and reach out to families who are continuously looking to adapt to new changes. The channel will come up with a perfect mix of originals and iconic shows, which will be consumed for the first time by a broad set of Free To Air audiences. Launching on 01st May 2020, the channel will be available to audiences on all major DTH operators and cable networks.

In these trying times, when audiences have limited options to holistic family entertainment, Shemaroo TV aims to bridge the gap by offering comprehensive content of iconic shows such as Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Dil Se Di Dua Saubhagyawati Bhava, Great Indian Laughter Challenge, and many more. By offering popular shows in the launch phase, Shemaroo TV will be a perfect destination for the audience looking for family entertainment with a contemporary feel. Shemaroo TV aims to entertain both rural as well as urban audiences. Once the restrictions on shoots are lifted, the channel will have several original shows targeting both sets of viewers. Shemaroo TV will offer content on various genres such as comedy, drama, mythology, thriller, crime, and animated content that will resonate with audiences across all age groups.

Shemaroo Entertainment has been evolving with changing times and entertaining its audience through different avenues. The launch of Shemaroo TV will be one additional step to extend reach and relevance of the brand across the subcontinent. With a vast content library, Shemaroo Entertainment aims at entering the broadcast space and entertaining a large set of Hindi speaking audiences with its thoughtfully curated content. The media and entertainment conglomerate recently launched its Marathi movie channel – 'Shemaroo MarathiBana' that already entered the 100 GRP club in a short time.

Commenting on the launch of Shemaroo TV, Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, said, "We, at Shemaroo Entertainment, are constantly evolving and upscaling with the changing times. The content of Shemaroo is spread across different verticals through which we maintain a healthy relationship with viewers and advertisers equally. While we manage large digital platforms, entering into the broadcasting space will help us with reach and enable us to build a stronger affinity with the audiences. With the launch of our flagship channel, Shemaroo TV, we are excited to strengthen our presence in the industry and deliver our promise of entertaining the Indian audiences."

Adding to the statement, Sandeep Gupta, COO - Broadcast Business, Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, said, "If we see the current TV space and particularly the Free To Air space, there is a large consumption of content but with less variety of shows and genres. Shemaroo TV will be enhancing the entertainment needs of the Indian audiences by its vast offerings of iconic shows, along with original shows across various genres. We have worked extensively to understand the needs of our consumers and have sharpened our insights based on what will appeal to them. Shemaroo TV will have an extensive reach and we aim to become one of the most popular destinations in the Free To Air General entertainment space.”

The launch phase will see a marketing campaign by Shemaroo TV, which will focus on Television and Digital media. The channel also launched a brand campaign video that emphasizes the changing times and how families are aspiring and adapting to the new era, thus highlighting the tagline 'Badalte Aaj Ke Liye.'

Audiences can tune-in to Shemaroo TV on their DTH and Cable networks starting on 01st May 2020. The channel will also be available on Shemaroo's OTT platform ShemarooMe.