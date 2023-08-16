SEBI bars Zee promoters from holding directorial positions in ZEE-Sony merged entity
The modified order said that Subhash Chandra and his son Punit Goenka cannot hold director roles in group companies till the investigation by SEBI is concluded
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday said that Essel Group founder Subhash Chandra and his son Punit Goenka cannot hold director positions in group companies, including Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Zee Media Corp and the proposed Zee-Sony merger until the investigation by the regulator ends.
The two are being investigated by SEBI for alleged fund diversion. The probe will reportedly be completed in eight months.
The order barring the two from being directors in any listed company was originally passed on June 12 and was modified on August 14.
Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch signed the 91-page order, which now stands to impact Punit Goenka's role in the Zee-Sony merged entity, which was approved by NLCT last week.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
SC: Guidelines to be issued for regulation of TV channels
The bench said ‘self-regulation’ has proved ineffective for TV channels
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 1:42 PM | 1 min read
The Supreme Court has said that guidelines will be issued for regulation of TV channel as self-regulation has "proved to be ineffective".
The bench has said that the rules have to be made stringent since otherwise, the TV channels would not comply.
The court has also sought suggestions on the present penalty of Rs 1 lakh.
The observations was made while hearing an appeal by NBA against a Bombay HC verdict about the lack of teeth in self-regulation of TV channels.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Dealing with fabricated misinformation biggest challenge for journalists: Sudhir Chaudhary
In this series ‘Headline Makers’, we profile top names from India's most reputed news organisations
By Ruhail Amin | Aug 14, 2023 2:04 PM | 6 min read
Headline Makers profiles the top names from India's most reputed news organisations. In this part, we bring you an exclusive interview with Sudhir Chaudhary, Consulting Editor of Aaj Tak, where he talks about his three-decade-long career in TV journalism, his take on trolls and critics and his views on the future of TV News.
Excerpts:
It has been a year since you started your new show Black and White on Aaj Tak. How has the journey been?
It has been a very pleasant and very satisfying journey. When I came to Aaj Tak, which is the biggest platform in the country and so prestigious, I was a little nervous thinking how much my viewers would accept this new show.
It felt like I am starting my journey again. It was like attempting to make a ‘Sholay 2’ and ensuring it becomes equally successful as the cult classic.
Now, when I go in the middle of the public, they tell me how much they love the show. I’m happy that the audience has accepted it very quickly and showered their love.
And what about Seedhi Baat?
I am enjoying hosting both shows and I hope that the audience is happy to see me in this new format.
You have been part of newsrooms for close to three decades. How have newsrooms changed over the years?
I think the biggest difference is technology. Thirty years ago, when I started my career, it was a completely different era.
In 1999 when I was covering the Kargil war, the biggest challenge was - how to get the footage from Kargil to Delhi? I did an interview with Captain Vikram Batra at that time and by the time that interview was broadcast, Captain Vikram Batra had already achieved martyrdom.
There is a huge shift from a tech standpoint. Today we can have a PCR at one location, a reporter and anchor at other locations, so technology has made everything easier in our business.
The biggest challenge post this tech empowerment of newsrooms is that you have to cater to so many generations in one go. Also, technology has not only come to us, it has empowered viewers. Today, if I can do a live broadcast from here, then our viewers can also broadcast live from their homes.
Today, news is not first shown on news channels, it is first shown on social media. Social platforms have become a parallel source of information, and have made our work very challenging. And this is a time when you have to continuously innovate and reimagine your formats.
It's said that there is less news and more views on TV. Your take?
All the changes that you notice on TV news come from the choice of the viewers and from the likes and dislikes of the viewers.
The primetime show at 9pm is the editorial page of a TV channel. It tells people the deeper meaning of that news piece and how it affects them.
If you show news without any analysis, it will be incomplete. Because the news is already with everyone, the information is with everyone. Now, what is left to be told is - why is this happening?
Today, all the tech companies, whether it is Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc are giving you a platform to convey your opinion. You can share your views with people in different formats, through your videos, your tweets etc. You are buying the freedom to express your opinion from these tech companies. So, you can guess how eager our viewers are to hear opinions.
If views are removed, you will only get to see speed news for 24 hours - 100 news in 5 minutes and you will never understand the context of that news piece.
When you move from a long stint, like your previous one, how do you adjust to the cultural settings of a new place, is it easy? How has your experience been at Aaj Tak?
I see myself as a player who plays on different pitches. India Today Group is very prestigious. It is the biggest and most respected media house in the country. So, it is a matter of pride for anyone to work here.
You feel proud to work with this company. The best thing I found is that this is a very democratic newsroom and people with different ideologies work together. No one dominates anyone. We make content here in a very professional way.
The engine behind a news channel is the editorial team, which runs it like a rocket, besides editorial, there is a huge team behind it. Those teams of branding, sales and technology, and all those teams provide you the right support to launch your content.
The liberty that a journalist needs for content creation is available here. This platform is so big, so many millions of viewers are connected to it through its YouTube too, which also happens to be the largest YouTube channel in the world. So when you get this kind of exposure then your content also becomes more successful.
It’s said that in today’s TV journalism we have forgotten to ask tough questions to people in power, news has just become a medium for amplification and nothing more. Your views?
If you see my interviews with the Prime Minister, and many say that you cannot ask the PM tough questions, but if you see all the interviews you will know that there is not a single question that I have not asked him.
In the last interview I did with the Prime Minister, which was just before the last election, I asked the Prime Minister about unemployment and other issues.
Similarly, people say we don’t ask tough questions to top ministers like Amit Shah. You can watch all my interviews with Amit Shah and then tell me which of those are not tough questions.
Our problem is that most of the people who propagate such opinions are working for some political party. They make a narrative that tough questions are not being asked.
If I talk about the opposition, those who say that people in power don't speak up; when did Rahul Gandhi give his last interview? When did Sonia Gandhi give her last interview? When did you see Nitish Kumar's last interview?
Personally, I do not believe in doing disrespectful interviews. If a person comes to me as a guest, he has the right to say what he wants to say. And he should get the space to say what he wants to say so that he can put his/her point across.
Now, what happens is that when you do an interview for an hour, only a portion of it is shown on social media and misinformation is spread by vested interests, just to malign the journalist. Dealing with fabricated misinformation is biggest challenge for journalists today.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sudarshan News Editor Mukesh Kumar arrested over provocative social media posts
The TV channel has termed it an attack on press freedom
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 12, 2023 12:39 PM | 1 min read
Mukesh Kumar, Resident Editor of Sudarshan News, was arrested by police in Gurugram over his alleged inflammatory posts on social media. The posts were related to the communal violence in Nuh and adjoining districts in Haryana.
The Gurugram Police said he was arrested by the Cyber Crime, East Police Station. An FIR was registered against Kumar on August 9 under Sections 153B, 401, 469, and 505 (1) (C) of the IPC and Section 66-C of the IT Act.
On August 8, Kumar wrote in his X (Formerly Twitter) post, "The @AJENews (Al Jazeera News Channel) has been making calls to the Gurgaon Police Commissioner and pressuring her to take action against Hindus. And after receiving the call, @DC_Gurugram comes under so much pressure she picks up Hindu activists from anywhere."
Responding to Kumar's arrest, the TV channel, which had initially alleged he was "abducted" by some goons, termed it an attack on press freedom.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sun TV revenue up by 10% for Q1 FY24
The revenue stood at Rs 1317.78 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 11, 2023 6:13 PM | 2 min read
Sun TV revenue up by 10.38% for Q1 FY24
Sun TV Network Ltd has reported a revenue increase of 10.38 % for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 at Rs 1317.78 crore from 1,193.9 crore from the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
The advertising revenue for the quarter saw a decline from Rs 343.17 crore last year Q1 to Rs 339.10 crores for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
In its financial statement for the 1st quarter of FY 2023-24, Sun TV said that its profit after tax rose by 18.5 % at Rs 582.80 crores, up from 491.6 crore in the last fiscal.
The domestic subscription was up by 6.02 % for the quarter at Rs 435.34 crores as against Rs 410.61 crores for the corresponding quarter last year.
The EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, was up by 2.96 % Rs 786.46 crore as against Rs 763.83 crores for the same quarter previous fiscal.
The operating expenses of the company went up from Rs 157 crore in Q1 FY23 to Rs 191 crores in Q1 FY24 while the cricket franchise fee rose from Rs 47.47 crores to Rs 105.02 crores in Q1 FY24. Sun TV owns cricket franchises Sunrisers Hyderabad and Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Income from these franchises was recorded at Rs 512.6 crore at the end of Q1.
Depreciation and amortisation expenses of the company came down to Rs 89.5 crores in Q1 FY24 from Rs 212.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
Further, at the board meeting, the Board of Directors declared an Interim Dividend of Rs.6.25 per share (125 %) on a face value of Rs.5.00 per share.
--
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Green light for ZEE-Sony merger: Road cleared for $10-bn media powerhouse
ZEE and Sony together are expected to secure an audience of over 700 million in the TV and digital verticals, enhancing their market presence and share in advertising
By Aditi Gupta | Aug 11, 2023 8:36 AM | 3 min read
After a roller-coaster ride of two years, media houses ZEE and Sony are all set to amalgamate into a $10-billion media powerhouse as the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday gave its approval to the merger, dismissing all objections raised by the lenders.
Just a few hours after the tribunal bench, headed by HV Subba Rao and Madhu Sinha, cleared the decks for the merger, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) shares soared to a 52-week high of 18%, up at Rs 285.55.
Informing the Bombay Stock Exchange, ZEEL said, “We wish to inform you that the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, has approved the composite scheme of arrangement amongst Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, Bangla Entertainment Private Limited and Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited). The final order copy is awaited. This is for your information and records.”
With this merger, ZEE and Sony will have an audience of over 700 million people in its television and digital verticals, which will enhance their market presence and give them a bigger slice of the advertising pie.
According to industry experts, the merged companies will own over 70 TV channels, two video streaming platforms – ZEE5 and Sony LIV – and film studios – ZEE Studios and Sony Pictures Films India – with a market share of 26%.
The journey of the merger began in December 2021 with ZEEL’s Board of Directors considering and approving the Scheme of Arrangement under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 (Scheme), whereby the Company and Bangla Entertainment Private Limited, an affiliate of Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd (formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited), shall merge in Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd.
After getting the requisite approvals and NOCs from shareholders and certain regulators, including SEBI and the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the company filed a petition with NCLT for approval of the scheme.
On July 11, the tribunal had reserved its order on the merger following hearing objections from several creditors, including Axis Finance, JC Flower Asset Reconstruction Co., IDBI Bank, IDBI Trusteeship and Imax Corp.
In its recent financial statement that came out just a day before the NCLT order, ZEEL said its management, as part of its portfolio rationalisation initiative and conditions of the impending merger, is in the process of either liquidating / discontinuing / selling certain entities (primarily Margo Networks Private Limited).
“Basis the same, the management has classified the investment in relation to these entities as Non-current Assets held for sale/disposal. Considering these assets are held for sale, the assets have been recorded at their realisable value, accordingly during the quarter ended 30 June 2023 and quarter and year ended 31 March 2023, the Company has recorded an impairment of Rs 211 lakhs and Rs 33,138 lakhs respectively on such assets…” it said.
The company further said that during the quarter ended 30 June 2023, the management has estimated liability to fund the closure costs at Rs 3,240 lakh, which has been approved by the board.
ZEEL also disclosed that the merger-related cost for Q1 FY24 stood at Rs 706.4 crore, up from Rs 149 crore in Q1 last fiscal.
The merger still has to get past the final order regarding the promoters of ZEEL that is pending with the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT). The SAT had on June 27 reserved its order after hearing Zee Entertainment Enterprises MD and CEO Punit Goenka's plea challenging the SEBI interim order that bars him and Subhash Chandra from holding the position of director or key managerial personnel in any listed company.
In June, SEBI passed the order against Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka for “siphoning off funds from the listed company for their own benefit”. However, industry experts say this will not impact the merger in any way.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Marya Shakil joins NDTV 24X7 as Executive Editor, National Affairs
Prior to this she was associated with CNN-News18
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 4:53 PM | 1 min read
Marya Shakil, former Senior Political Editor and Special Bureau Chief at CNN-News18, has joined NDTV Group as Executive Editor - National Affairs.
Highly placed sources have confirmed this development to e4m.
Shakil is an award-winning journalist with over 17 years of experience. At CNN News-18 Shakil also helmed award winning shows -News Epicentre and Reporter’s Project.Her show on 'Muslim yearning to be part of the mainstream' earned her the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Award in politics and government category in 2012. She also received the award in the same category for her coverage of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Her show NewsEpicentre has won multiple ENBA awards.
She joined CNN-News18 after completing her Masters in Mass Communication from Jamia Millia’s AJK Mass Communication Research Centre in 2005. She also won the Chevening South Asia Journalism Fellowship in 2016.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
NCLT approves Zee-Sony merger
The court reportedly said the merger should not be held to ransom by the case pending with the Securities and Exchange Board of India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 3:30 PM | 1 min read
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprises with Culver Max Entertainment (earlier known as Sony Pictures Networks India).
The NCLT dismissed all objections, according to media reports said. The court reportedly said the merger should not be held ransom by the case pending in the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
Sony and Zee decided to merge their television channels, film assets and streaming platforms in late 2021. However, the deal has been delayed due to reasons including a legal battle with lenders over loan defaults by a Zee group entity and reports that stock exchanges were reconsidering approvals for the merger.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube