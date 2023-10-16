Sanket Upadhyay quits NDTV

Senior journalist and NDTV’s Consulting Editor Sanket Upadhyay has quit. He was associated with NDTV for over four years.
Prior to joining NDTV Upadhyay was working with CNN News 18 as Deputy Executive Editor.
Upadhyay started his journalism career in 2002 with Indo Asian News Service (IANS). He then joined the Hindustan Times in Jaipur as the City Reporter and worked there for two years.
In 2005, he entered TV journalism with NDTV. He was later made the Lucknow Bureau Head of NDTV’s English channel NDTV 24*7. He returned to Delhi in 2008 after joining English news channel Times Now as Principal Correspondent. He worked for Times Now for more than five years and quit in 2014. Upadhyay was Deputy News Editor when he quit Times Now. The same year, he joined India Today Group as Output Incharge. Here, Upadhyay used to host the popular show First Up.
World Mental Health Day: How newsrooms stay calm
News organisations share how they ensure employees have a fair and transparent support system
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 12:01 PM | 2 min read
In a world of real-time reporting, journalism can be one of the most mentally draining job profiles. And this is not publication or gender or even region specific, but there’s an old chestnut across the industry that a journalist’s most part of the income goes to a therapist.
According to the Lokniti-CSDS report, Media in India: Trends and Patterns, nearly seven in 10 journalists experience an impact on their mental health as a result of their jobs. Mid-level journalists at English news organisations and digital platforms reported “more effect” on their mental health than their counterparts.
Rabindra Narayan, Managing Director, PTC Network says it is absolutely crazy these days in the newsroom with wars breaking out and earthquakes happening in both politics and otherwise. With the governments applying cosmic gravitational pulls and pressures, it really gets challenging to stay in your own rotational sphere.
“To be honest, newsrooms are living on a day-to-day basis and each has its own challenges. There are no breaks available for any kind of relaxing activity and hence mental health is also under challenge,” he added.
In Varun Kohli’s long career span as a CEO of leading broadcast media companies, he has witnessed many cases of journalists exhibiting emotional reactions, stress and at times, a complete burnout.
So how can newsrooms ensure that the game of breaking news doesn't lead to breaking sanity?
Suresh Kumar Pillai, Vice President- HR, Malayala Manorama, believes that an open and supportive workplace is essential for personal and professional growth. To facilitate this, we organise workshops led by experienced psychologists aimed at highlighting the significance of mental health and providing practical tools for self-care.
Bharat Express CEO Varun Kohli shared, “Electronic media operates at an astonishing pace and it is imperative to support journalists’ overall well-being with regards to mental health and job satisfaction while also upholding the highest level of quality journalism.”
As a solution, Narayan suggests jokes shared over a cup of coffee are the only relief available and this indeed is the toughest phase for newsrooms.
“First and foremost, it is important to acknowledge and normalise individuals experiencing stress-inducing symptoms in an industry that operates 24x7 and 365 days," Kohli said.
Establishing a fair and transparent support system within organisations is crucial. This system should involve top management actively demonstrating emotional intelligence to address various issues and provide comprehensive support to individuals within the organisation.
Disney in talks with Adani, Maran over sale of India assets: Report
The company previously also engaged Reliance Industries, exploring an outright sale, and a joint venture among other options
By e4m Staff | Oct 7, 2023 11:22 AM | 1 min read
Walt Disney Co. is said to be in talks with Gautam Adani and Sun TV's Kalanithi Maran for the sale of its Indian streaming and television business, said a news report citing sources.
The report also says that the US media giant is also considering the interest of private equity funds since it's exploring the partial sale of its India operations or in a combination of the unit's assets including sports rights and streaming service Disney+ Hotstar.
Previously, it was reported that the company was considering Reliance Industries as a potential buyer for the assets. Disney reportedly approached Reliance about buying a stake in the business. The talks have not culminated in any deal and Disney could hold on to the assets for longer, said the report.
Disney has been mulling options, including a complete sale to even considering a joint venture after its Indian streaming service lost its rights to the IPL tournament to Viacom18 Media.
India Today Group Chairman responds to concerns on news anchors' polarising tone
Diverse perspectives are critical for civic discourse in a democracy, said Aroon Purie in the response
By e4m Staff | Oct 6, 2023 4:13 PM | 2 min read
Aroon Purie, Chairman of the India Today Group, has addressed the concerns raised by Vasant Valley School Alumni regarding the polarising tone of some India Today news anchors.
In his response, Purie emphasized the importance of diverse perspectives in civic discourse.
He stated, "Diverse perspectives are critical for civic discourse in a democracy," highlighting the India Today brands' representation of varied viewpoints across the nation. Purie affirmed that the ultimate judgment on their work lies with their 500 million viewers and followers, underlining the viewer's role in choosing media aligned with their beliefs.
Here is the full copy of his response:
Dear 192 Vasant Valley School Alumni,
Thank you for taking the time to share your concerns with me.
It is good to know that in this day and age when everybody is constrained for time, you are watching and reading our work and deeply invested in our multiple brands. I have read and duly taken note of your concerns, as we do with all feedback we receive.
As the Chairman of the India Today Group, I have always believed that everyone is entitled to an opinion. Diverse perspectives are critical for civic discourse in a democracy, and no one group represents all of it. The India Today brands represent all points of view across the nation. Presenting these and being able to deal with them is the sign of a robust democracy, and I believe we do this very successfully.
The viewer must determine which media most closely tracks their beliefs. After all, the ultimate arbiter of our work is our 500 million viewers and followers.
Best wishes,
Aroon Purie
NDTV’s Senior Managing Editor Sunil Saini quits
Saini was an integral part of the NDTV group for nearly 18 years
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 9:55 PM | 1 min read
In a surprising move, Sunil Saini, Senior Managing Editor of NDTV responsible for the Hindi channel, has tendered his resignation. Saini, who played a pivotal role as the editor of renowned journalist Ravish Kumar, had been an integral part of the NDTV group for nearly 18 years.
Despite his long-standing association with the channel, the reasons behind Saini's departure remain undisclosed as per the latest reports.
Before joining NDTV, Saini contributed to prominent news organisations, including Aaj Tak, Zee News, and Star News, showcasing his extensive experience and expertise in the media industry.
MIB decriminalizes Cable TV act
The imprisonment provisions have been now replaced with a monetary penalty
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 5:15 PM | 2 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has notified amendments in the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994, thereby providing the operational mechanism for implementation of the decriminalized provisions of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.
Section 16 of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 dealt with the punishment for contraventions under any of its provisions. This section had provision for imprisonment, which might extend up to 2 years in case of the first instance and 5 years for every subsequent offence.
With an aim to make the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 more business-friendly and to boost the investor confidence in the sector, punishments specified under Section 16 were re-examined and were decriminalized through the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provision) Act, 2023, the MIB has said.
The imprisonment provisions have been now replaced with a monetary penalty and other non-monetary measures like Advisory, Warning and Censure. These measures will be enforced through the “designated officer” defined in the rules notified today. Moreover, Section 16 now introduces an appeal mechanism against the order made by the designated officer.
As per the ministry, the amendments are likely to encourage compliance with the Act without resorting to harsh punishments and sensitive to minor or unintended contraventions. The inclusion of advisory, censure, and warnings in the range of penalties suggests the focus is on educating and encouraging compliance rather than solely punishing contraventions.
The amended provision allows for the use of a range of penalties, which provides flexibility in addressing different types of contraventions. It allows for a more proportional response to the nature, specificity and severity of the contravention.
The amendment in the rules defines a “designated officer” for imposing penalties. This streamlines the enforcement process and makes it simple in addition to unburdening the criminal justice system.
It addresses subsequent contraventions and in addition to the provision for higher penalties, includes the provisions for suspension or cancellation of registration. This promotes consistency and discourages habitual or repeated contraventions.
The inclusion of an appeal mechanism provides individuals or entities the opportunity to challenge penalties or decisions. This ensures a fair and transparent process and safeguards against potential abuse of power.
The definition of common terms in the cable industry, like “platform services” and “local cable operator” have been defined in the rules for the first time to bring about uniformity in their usages.
Broadcasting & Cable Services consultation paper: TRAI extends deadline to Oct 10
This is the third time that the deadline has been extended on the request of stakeholders
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 5:12 PM | 1 min read
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has extended the last date for submission of comments on consultation paper on review of Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable service. This is the third time that the deadline has been extended on the request of stakeholders.
The regulatory body has shifted the date to October 10 while iterating that no further requests for extension will be entertained.
TRAI had released a consultation paper on "Review of Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable services" on August 8. The last date of receiving comments from the stakeholders on the issues raised in the consultation paper was initially fixed as September 5 and counter-comments as September 19.
“Now, on requests received from the stakeholders for extension of time for submission of comments on the consultation paper, it has been decided to further extend the last date for submission of comments and counter-comments up to 10th October 2023 and 25th October 2023 respectively. No request for any further extension of time for submission of comments / counter-comments shall be entertained,” TRAI said.
The body had earlier changed the dates for submission of comments and counter-comments to September 19 and October 3. Later, they were changed to October 3 and 17.
