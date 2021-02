Rubina Dilaik wins Bigg Boss 14

Rubina Dilaik emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss and was conferred with a trophy and prize money of Rs 36 lakhs. Host Salman Khan in his best element turned the Grand Finale into a memorable one as he welcomed a volley of guests including Ritiesh Deshmukh, Veteran star Dharmendra, Nora Fatehi, Dance Deewane judges and host Tushar Kalia, Dharmesh Yelande and Raghav Juyal respectively. The evening was nothing short of an entertainment extravaganza marked by some fun acts, fiery dance performances and guest interactions.

With a strained relationship to fix, an uncharted path to conquer and unceasing support from her fans, Rubina Dilaik entered the Bigg Boss house with her real-life husband Abhinav Shukla. In the first week itself, Rubina had to face the brunt of the house and its rules as she was rejected by the seniors and made to stay in the garden area for more than a week. But she kept her spirits high at all times and fearlessly performed every task. Rubina voiced her opinion and always spoke her mind that gathered her a lot of haters but like a true fighter, she continued to play with utmost dignity and emerged as a strong person. She was often met with criticism for being influenced by Abhinav and for not playing a real game, but she did not let others’ fury bog her down and in due course was seen as a tough competitor by everyone. Despite being accompanied by her huband, Rubina played an individual game and established her own place in the house. On the brink of divorce with her husband, Rubina fearlessly opened up about every aspect of her relationship and her perseverance and dedication she came out of it stronger. Rubina was constantly pulled down by Rahul on several occasions but this didn't demotivate her. She had her set of ups and downs with Jasmine, Nikki and Rakhi Sawant too but she weathered to emerge as a winner.

Talking about her victory, Rubina said, “No amount of prep-work, mental strength or advice from former contestants or winners can actually get you ready for life inside the Bigg Boss house. Not only me, but I am certain almost everyone will agree to this. This house can make you or break you and I am glad that I mustered the strength to power through it all. Winning, finally, has left me speechless, filled with so much emotion as I not only walk out of this house as a winner but also with a renewed relationship with my husband. I would want to thank my family, friends, fans, COLORS, Endemol and moreover Salman Khan for being my guiding light in this incredible journey.”

Commenting on the enormous success of season 14, Nina Elavia Jaipuria – Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said, “As drivers of entertainment, it is our constant endeavor to provide the best varity content to our viewers and yet another memorable season of Bigg Boss is a testimony to that. The pandemic posed many challenges but we overcame them in every sense and delivered a power-packed season. We thank our partners and sponsors for putting faith in us and for making this show a success. Heartiest congratulations to Rubina Dilaik and to all the contestants who gave a tough fight. As we draw curtains on Bigg Boss, we are set to launch another promising season of Dance Deewane on weekends and a passionate love story Bawara Dil on weekdays.”

Further, Manisha Sharma – Chief Content Officer, COLORS, added, “ Packed with unlimited twists, drama, and entertainment, Bigg Boss 14 was exceptional on all fronts. Despite the unprecedented times, we dared to bring the biggest reality show on television which we are extremely proud of. The contestants’ energy and enthusiasm reflected in the show’s success and turned it into a super entertainer. I would like to thank the viewers, the showrunners for putting together a great season and the host Salman Khan who breathe life into it. Congratulations to the winner Rubina Dilaik and best wishes for future endeavors.”

Abhishek Rege, CEO, Endemol Shine India, said, “Despite the current situation, we are quite thrilled to have had a very successful season of India’s biggest reality show. This season has definitely been harder, ensuring that we meet all the protocols and standards for safety, and we are committed to producing the best version of the show each year. I would like to thank all the contestants and congratulate Rubina on her win.”

The Bigg Boss finale saw a bevvy of stars descend and add to the entertainment and excitement for one last time. The finalists in Bigg Boss, too, lit up the evening with some spectacular performances! Flagging off the night with a jaw-dropping performance were Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya. Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya, the Jai and Veeru of Bigg Boss performed to the iconic Sholay number. Rakhi Sawant bedazzled everyone with smashing dance numbers. Making it a grand night, veteran actor Dharmendra graced the stage and shared some anecdotes with the master host Salman Khan and entertained the audience. Welcoming the new season of Dance Deewane, judges Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande along with host Raghav Jugal graced the occasion too. Adding to the fun and excitement, actor Ritesh Deshmukh also entered the house posing as Rakhi’s 'husband' Ritiesh! Setting the stage on fire, quite literally, was Norah Fatehi who performed the iconic ‘Garmi’ step along with Salman Khan. Artists from COLORS’ fiction shows were also a part of the finale and added to the glamour of the episode!

