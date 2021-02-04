Sharma used to anchor primetime show ‘Yeh Bharat Ki Baat Hai’ on R Bharat

Republic Bharat’s popular anchor Vikas Sharma is no more.

As per some reports, Sharma passed away due to post covid-19 complications. Sharma used to anchor primetime show ‘Yeh Bharat Ki Baat Hai’ on R Bharat.

This development was confirmed on the official Twitter handle of the network which read, “Republic Media Network mourns the loss of Vikas Sharma, Republic Bharat's most loved anchor who passed away on Thursday.”

