Republic Bharat’s popular anchor Vikas Sharma is no more
Sharma used to anchor primetime show ‘Yeh Bharat Ki Baat Hai’ on R Bharat
Republic Bharat’s popular anchor Vikas Sharma is no more.
As per some reports, Sharma passed away due to post covid-19 complications. Sharma used to anchor primetime show ‘Yeh Bharat Ki Baat Hai’ on R Bharat.
This development was confirmed on the official Twitter handle of the network which read, “Republic Media Network mourns the loss of Vikas Sharma, Republic Bharat's most loved anchor who passed away on Thursday.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Republic tv R Bharat internet advertising India TV advertising India tv advertising tv ad tv ad campaign tv campaign tv news tv tv Ad campaign campaign advertising internet advertising tv media tv marketin