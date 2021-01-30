Rashtrapati Bhavan says reviewing engagements with India Today Group

The Rashtrapati Bhavan has written a letter to the India Today group over a recent controversy involving the unveiling of a portrait of Subhas Chandra Bose by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The letter stated that “a section of journalists, including Mr Rajdeep Sardesai, a prominent representative of India Today as well as many more from the group headed by you, reacted to the announcement on Twitter by alleging that the portrait was not that of Netaji but of actor Prosenjit Chatterjee. “

“The regrettable part is that senor journalists of your group did not bother to check the facts,” stated the letter.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)