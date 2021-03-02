Rajya Sabha TV, Lok Sabha TV merged into ‘Sansad TV’; Ravi Capoor named CEO

As per the official circular, Rajya Sabha TV CEO Manoj Kumar Pandey has been relieved of his duties

Channels Rajya Sabha TV and Lok Sabha TV have now been merged into Sansad TV, according to a new circular released by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat office. While speculations were rife last year, the merger has been officially announced on Monday, March 1, 2021.

With the merger, Rajya Sabha TV CEO Manoj Kumar Pandey has been terminated. Ravi Capoor IAS has been elected as the CEO of the newly-formed Sansad TV on contract for a period of one year with immediate effect.

Capoor is an IAS officer from the batch of 1986 (Assam-Meghalaya).

