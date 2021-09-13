PM Modi to launch Sansad TV on Sept 15: Reports

Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh, and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant will host shows on the channel, claimed reports

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Sep 13, 2021 8:46 AM
Sansad TV, a new channel created by merging the Lok Sabha TV and the Rajya Sabha TV, will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 15, according to media reports.

The channel will be launched by Prime Minister Modi along with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the reports claimed.

The reports also mention that veteran Congress leader Karan Singh, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant will host shows on the channel.

According to the reports, during Parliament sessions, Sansad TV will have two channels to show Lok sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings simultaneously.

