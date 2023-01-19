Prasar Bharati invites applications for vacant MPEG -4 slots on DD FreeDish

Senior journalist and popular TV anchor Deepak Chaurasia has joined Zee News as Consulting Editor and Anchor.

Prior to joining Zee News, Chaurasia was the Consulting Editor of News Nation.

Abhay Ojha, Chief Business Officer, ZMCL, said, “We have immense faith in the capabilities that Deepak brings to the table. We look forward to devote together to the field of journalism and deliver valuable content to our viewers.”

Speaking of joining Zee News, Chaurasia, said, “Zee news is a media pioneer and is now driving the transformation of media. I am elated to be a part of the brand that has been a pioneer in the field. I look forward to contributing significantly to the growth of the brand.”

In his illustrious career spanning close to three decades, Chaurasia has worked with some of the leading media houses. Prior to joining India News, Chaurasia was Editor – National Affairs, ABP News where he spent close to five years. Before his stint at ABP in 2008, he was associated with Aaj Tak. He has also been with national broadcaster Doordarshan.