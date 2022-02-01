One Class-One TV channel programme to be expanded from 12 to 200 channels: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fourth Budget today. In her speech, Sitharama informed that ‘one class-one TV channel’ programme of PM eVIDYA will be expanded from 12 to 200 TV channels to impart supplementary teaching and to build a resilient mechanism for education delivery. She added that this will enable all states to provide supplementary education in regional languages for classes 1-12.



"Due to the pandemic-induced closure of schools, our children, particularly in the rural areas, and those from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and other weaker sections, have lost almost 2 years of formal education. Mostly, these are children in government schools. We recognise the need to impart supplementary teaching and to build a resilient mechanism for education delivery. For this purpose, ‘one class-one TV channel’ programme of PM eVIDYA will be expanded from 12 to 200 TV channels. This will enable all states to provide supplementary education in regional languages for classes 1-12," Sitharaman said.



"In vocational courses, to promote crucial critical thinking skills, to give space for creativity, 750 virtual labs in science and mathematics, and 75 skilling e-labs for simulated learning environment, will be set-up in 2022-23. High-quality e-content in all spoken languages will be developed for delivery via internet, mobile phones, TV and radio through Digital Teachers. A competitive mechanism for development of quality e-content by the teachers will be set-up to empower and equip them with digital tools of teaching and facilitate better learning outcomes," she added.



The FM also announced that a Digital University will be established to provide access to students across the country for world-class quality universal education with personalised learning experience at their doorsteps. "This will be made available in different Indian languages and ICT formats. The University will be built on a networked hub-spoke model, with the hub building cutting-edge ICT expertise. The best public universities and institutions in the country will collaborate as a network of hub-spokes."