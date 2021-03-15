NTR to host Gemini TV's 'Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu'

The network is also planning a massive opening for the show through 360 degree marketing initiatives both in AP/TS

Gemini TV's “Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu” the official Telugu version of “Who wants to be a Millionaire” telecasted in over 120 countries makes its way into Telugu homes with a bang that not only promises electrifying entertainment but huge prize money to be won.

NTR the host of ‘Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu’ is a symbol of perseverance, hard work and passion to succeed. He is someone who has a perfect blend of mass and class and is acclaimed as the most versatile Tollywood Actor by Telugu audiences. A crowd-puller, NTR surely knows how to charm and woo his fans effortlessly. He is charismatic, accessible and understands the plight of the commoner. As an aspirational person himself, he is the perfect host to relate to someone with dreams and a will to make them come true.

Step 1 –

The Registration process for ”Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu” is set to begin soon and viewers can get a chance to participate in the show by watching Gemini TV and answering the questions asked via SMS or can also register by downloading SUN NXT App, the OTT platform of the Sun TV Network.

Step 2 –

Participants who have answered the questions correctly though the registration process will be shortlisted by the randomizer based on certain pre-defined criteria and these participants will be reached out via phone for further assessment and selection.

Step 3 –

The final selections of participants will happen through a written test and personal interview at the audition centers in four cities viz. Hyderabad,Vizag, Vijayawada and Tirupati.

Marketing and Promotional Activities:

The network is planning a massive opening for the show through 360 Degree marketing initiatives both in AP/TS. This includes BTL, Print, TVC, Radio, Digital and Social Media promotions.

As a step forward to make the promotions eye catching and to create a buzz, Gemini TV has roped in the ace film maker Mr.Trivikram Srinivas to direct the promotional videos of “ Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu “.

Due to the stringent selection process only the most deserving participants will makeup to the HOT SEAT. For the first time, GEMINI TV viewers will also have the exciting opportunity to Play Along “Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu” and stand a chance to win as the show is being telecast on Gemini TV.

