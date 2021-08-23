Release: SUN TV Network’s GEMINI TV refreshes content

The channel is all set to broadcast shows like ‘Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu’ and ‘Master Chef India’ in Telugu

SUN TV Network is going in for a content refresh with respect to their Telugu GEC Channel GEMINI TV from August 23rd onwards. Some of the biggest stars from the respective film industry are going to host and be part of these shows.

GEMINI TV

As a part of its 26th-year celebrations, Gemini TV, SUN TV Network’s Telugu GEC Channel is all set to broadcast ‘Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu’ - Telugu version of the historic “Who Wants to be a Millionaire”, a show that was aired in 120 countries, elevated and changed the lives of many ordinary people, making it truly extraordinary! The show is set to launch on August 23rd Monday-Thursday at 8.30pm and a special curtain raiser will air on Sunday, August 22nd at 8.30 pm featuring Ram Charan as the special celebrity contestant.

About the Host:

The host of ‘Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu’ NTR is someone who has a perfect blend of mass and class and is acclaimed as most versatile tolly wood star by the telugus’. He is aspirational, hardworking and understands the plight of the commoner. He leads a successful career that he has built with passion and love for the craft and to top it all, he strikes an instant emotional chord with his audience and will be the perfect fit to host the show of this nature.

The show also has play along segment where the audience can participate and win about one lakh every day.

GEMINI TV also is set to broadcast the most loved and popular international culinary reality show ‘Master Chef India’ in Telugu. The show launches on August 27th every Friday and Saturday at 8.30pm. The show is hosted by popular female lead Tamanna Bhatia along with three of the top chefs in India namely Chalapathi Rao, Mahesh Padal and Sanjay Thumma. The show would have 24 home cooks competing and the winner gets the coveted trophy of Master Chef – India- Telugu and a cash prize worth 25 lakhs to begin their journey with respect to their food dream.

The above two big ticket shows will complete the 8.30-9.30pm Monday to Saturday non-fiction time band. Apart from this GEMINI TV will also be launching two new fiction shows namely Sundari, Monday-Saturday at 8pm and Kaviyaanjali, Monday-Saturday at 9.30pm.

Sundari is the story of an ordinary girl’s extraordinary journey and how she triumphs against all odds to achieve her dream. Kaviyaanjali is the story of two girls who are inseparable and the twist that happens to their relationship post marriage as they get wedded into the same household. With interesting characterisation and story high points both Sundari and Kaviyanjali is sure to strike the right chord among the fiction audience in the Telugu market.

GEMINI TV is all set to showcase its fresh content with new packaging elements from August 23rd onwards…

A 360-degree marketing blitzkrieg is being implemented that consists of innovative OOH, road shows for audience engagement, print, radio, television and digital push to reach out to the audience across all markets.

GEMINI TV has also planned a watch and win contest post the above launches where each week cash, gold and diamond are being planned to be given away as prizes.

SUN TV Network is constantly creating content that strikes a chord with its viewers and in its endeavour to do so August 23rd is a new beginning for respectively.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)