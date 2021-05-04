News18 Madhya Pradesh/ Chhattisgarh launches 'Corona Par Baat, Doctors Ke Saath' show

This special show will have the anchor asking relevant questions related to Covid-19 from eminent doctors

The second wave of COVID-19 has created havoc across the country. Not only the number of cases and deaths are at an all-time high, there is an unprecedented load on the health & medical infrastructure. There is also a lot of panic, misinformation and confusion amongst the general public. With the sole objective to address concerns of people related to Covid-19, News18 Madhya Pradesh/ Chhattisgarh has launched a special half-an-hour talk show “Corona par Baat, Doctors Ke Saath.”

The show intends to educate viewers about recognizing early symptoms, necessary precautions & procedures to follow if infected and allay their misconceptions regarding coronavirus. This special show will have the anchor asking relevant questions from eminent doctors.

As the most popular and responsible news channel of the region, News18 Madhya Pradesh/ Chhattisgarh aims at helping viewers get right Information from experts and enabling viewers to fight an informed battle against the corona virus.

Tune in to “Corona par Baat, Doctors Ke Saath”, Monday to Saturday at 12:30 pm and 8:30 am only on News18 Madhya Pradesh/ Chhattisgarh.

