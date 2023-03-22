Prativa Mohapatra joins enba jury panel

Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President & Managing Director at Adobe India, has joined the exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (enba) jury panel. Mohapatra’s career spans over 25 years in the technology industry. She currently leads Adobe’s India business across Adobe Experience Cloud, Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Document Cloud, reporting to Simon Tate, Adobe’s president for Asia Pacific (APAC).

Before Adobe, Mohapatra was with tech firm IBM, where she served as Vice President of Digital Sales for APAC. Prior to that, she led sales for IBM India and South Asia where she was responsible for driving revenue for the company’s portfolio of solutions and services. She started her career at the professional services firm PwC India and has a wide range of experience, including leading business transformations, scaling teams to meet hyper growth and evangelising Artificial Intelligence technology with customers.

enba was formulated by the exchange4media group in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news. The awards honour industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India. This year, enba is in its 15th edition. The grand jury will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.

