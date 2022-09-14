News18 HSM Network announces ‘Hindi Ke Samrat’ contest

To spread the awareness about the importance of Hindi language in the country, September 14th of every year is celebrated as Hindi Diwas. The Day Commemorates the event when Hindi was adopted as one the official languages of India.

In an effort to promote and popularize our national language once again, News18 HSM Network is back with “Hindi Ke Samrat” Contest on News18 India, News18 Rajasthan, News18 Bihar/Jharkhand, News18 Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand and News18 Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh.

We are giving our viewers a chance to win exciting prices by completing famous Hindi Idioms (Muhawaras). Viewers who wants to participate can simply register by giving us a missed call on 8882472472 and selected ones will be taken on air as winners on HSM channels on Hindi Diwas where they will be gratified and crowned as “Hindi Ke Samrat”.

As a leading News Network, this viewer engagement campaign to promote the Hindi language is an integral part of our effort to bring content that is not only engaging but also has great socio-cultural relevance.

Keep watching News18 for more updates.

