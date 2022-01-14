NDTV Lucknow Bureau Chief Kamal Khan passes away

NDTV's Lucknow Bureau Chief Kamal Khan passed away on Friday morning. According to media reports, Khan's death was due to a heart attack.

NDTV released a statement after his demise: "Today, a devastating, irreplaceable loss for the NDTV family, the heart of our Lucknow bureau, veteran journalist Kamal Khan died unexpectedly this morning. Kamal’s reportage over the last decades stood out for its perceptiveness, integrity & the way he delivered hard truths with poetic dexterity. Most of all, he was a wonderful human being , who touched the lives of all those who knew him. Our sincerest condolences to his family and prayers for his departed soul."

Senior journalist Mehraj Dube remembered Khan as 'a great colleague and a gem of a person'. "His mere presence in a show used to draw viewership. He practiced the principle of doing best in whatever he did. A journalist with a heart working till the last day of his life," Dube noted.

